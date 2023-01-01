Read full article on original website
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
"Somebody Has To Know Something," Family Says Of Couple Who Mysteriously Vanished From A Detroit Parking LotThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Q&A With Young Michigan Writer Chris HarmonAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Southfield, MI
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
NFL
NFC playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18 of 2022 NFL season
The following are the NFC playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season, according to NFL Research. Please note that the scenarios below exclude ones involving ties. Explore NFL.com's 2022 Playoff Picture for a complete overview of the NFC field, including the most updated standings and seeding. Teams...
SB Nation
NFL Playoff Picture 2022, as it stands
L.A. Chargers (10-6)* Baltimore Ravens (10-6)* New England Patriots (8-8) Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8) New England Patriots (7) vs. Buffalo Bills (2) Baltimore Ravens (6) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (3) L.A. Chargers (5) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (4) NFC. First round bye: Philadelphia Eagles. Seattle Seahawks (7) vs. San Francisco 49ers (2) New...
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Kansas State surges into Top 25 And 1 after upsetting Texas, extending win streak
After winning just 14 games last season and making a change in leadership, Kansas State was picked to finish last in the Big 12 this year in a poll of the league's 10 head head coaches. And KSU might still finish last. The Big 12 is ridiculous and capable of...
CBS Sports
Ravens vs. Steelers score: Pittsburgh stays alive in playoff race following Kenny Pickett's late heroics
The Steelers remain in the hunt for the AFC's final playoff spot. Ben Roethlisberger capped off his stellar 18-year career by leading the Steelers to a come-front behind win in Baltimore. A year later, Roethlisberger's successor, Kenny Pickett, led Pittsburgh to a dramatic, last-minute win in Baltimore that kept the Steelers' playoff hopes alive.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
CBS Sports
Jets' Greg Zuerlein: Another lengthy miss in Week 17
Zuerlein made two of three field-goal attempts in Sunday's 23-6 loss to the Seahawks. Zuerlein capped consecutive first-half drives with 44-yard field goals, but he failed to convert from 57 yards out on the opening possession of the second half with New York looking to make it a one-score game. The banged-up Jets' offensive struggles have limited Zuerlein's opportunities in recent weeks, and New York has been eliminated from playoff contention heading into the regular-season finale against the Dolphins.
CBS Sports
Texans' Davis Mills: Struggles badly again
Mills completed 22 of 40 passes for 202 yards against Jacksonville on Sunday. It's been a brutal season for Mills, who once again rotated with Jeff Driskel (3 of 4 passing for nine yards, two carries for seven yards). When he took the snaps, Mills just couldn't get the ball downfield. The Texans play the Colts in Week 18, so Mills will look to get on track against the team he threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns against in Week 1.
CBS Sports
Week 18 NFL picks, odds, 2023 best bets from proven model: This five-way football parlay pays out 25-1
The New England Patriots will need to take down one of the top teams in the NFL if they want to book their trip to the 2022 NFL playoffs. They likely need a win against Buffalo on Sunday to make the playoffs, as they would need the Steelers and Dolphins to also lose if they come up short. New England is currently a 7.5-point underdog to Buffalo in the latest Week 18 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. The Patriots were able to keep their playoff hopes alive with a 23-21 win against Miami on New Year's Day. Which Week 18 NFL lines should you target with your Week 18 NFL bets? Before you make any Week 18 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.
CBS Sports
49ers' Dre Greenlaw: Set for MRI on back
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Greenlaw will undergo an MRI on Monday on the back injury he suffered during Sunday's win at Las Vegas, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports. At the point of his departure in the second half, Greenlaw had eight tackles, marking his fifth game...
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Chiefs, 49ers overtake Eagles, Bills as new 1-2; Packers, Steelers, Patriots cling to life for Week 18
Week 17 in the NFL brought a few more answers to what teams will be continuing to participate in the playoffs toward Super Bowl 57 after the 2022 regular season ends next Saturday and Sunday. The calendar has turned 2023 making it feel like the playoffs are already here. Five...
CBS Sports
Processing emotional impact of Damar Hamlin injury, plus Prisco's Week 18 NFL picks, latest QB Power Rankings
Hello, everyone, and happy Wednesday. All eyes in the NFL remain on the Damar Hamlin situation, as the Bills safety remains in critical condition while recovering from cardiac arrest suffered in Monday's game (more on that below). In the meantime, with John Breech taking the day off, Cody Benjamin is here to deliver you all the latest from around the league.
CBS Sports
Damar Hamlin injury: NFL cardiologist offers insight into what may have happened to Bills safety, what's next
Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a tackle in Monday night's game against the Bengals, prompting the NFL to indefinitely suspend and postpone the matchup. The 24-year-old Pittsburgh product was administered CPR and had his heartbeat restored before being transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He has been sedated and stabilized in the hospital's intensive care unit since late Monday, the Bills announced, while listed in critical condition.
Bears NFL power rankings round-up going into Week 18
Heading into the final week of the 2022 NFL season, the Chicago Bears are 3-13. They’re coming off of a blowout loss to the division-rival Detroit Lions, 41-10, and have nothing to lose but a better draft selection. This has been one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise...
CBS Sports
Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Big game Sunday
Luvu finished with 13 tackles (10 solo) and a sack in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Buccaneers. Luvu led the Panthers in tackles, with his tally including three stops for loss. With yet another sack, Luvu now sports seven quarterback takedowns to go with his 105 tackles with one game remaining.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Julio Jones: Catches one pass in win
Jones caught one of two targets for 10 yards and carried the ball once for 13 yards in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Panthers. In his second game back from a knee injury that sidelined him in Week 15, Jones had another quiet day with just two total touches in the contest. The veteran wideout played just 22 of the Buccaneers' 78 offensive snaps Sunday, operating as the No. 4 receiver behind Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and Russell Gage. It's clear Tampa Bay has been committed to limiting Jones' snaps in order to manage his lingering knee issues as the regular season comes to a close. If the 33-year-old can manage to see more playing time going forward, he'll look to bounce back in a Week 18 matchup against the Falcons.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Basketball: Who's hot, a category booster, and a Tuesday DFS target to lock in
Monday was a wild night of NBA basketball. Donovan Mitchell notched a new career-high in points, and Klay Thompson continued his hot streak by putting together his best performance of the season in an overtime win. Need a refresher from the first slate in Week 12? We'll go over who's hot, a category booster, and a Tuesday DFS play here.
CBS Sports
Packers' Ramiz Ahmed: Picks up injury Sunday
Ahmed (groin) is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Vikings. Ahmed was elevated from the practice squad and was going to serve as the Packers' kickoff specialist ahead of this Week 17 contest. However, it appears he was injured at some point during pregame warmups, as Mason Crosby has been the only Green Bay kicker to see the field against Minnesota, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.
