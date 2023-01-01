ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, TX

Cardi B & Offset Perform Together At Miami Nightclub NYE Party: Video

By Terry Zeller
 3 days ago
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Cardi B and her husband Offset rang in the new year with a wild performance in Miami. The gorgeous couple appeared together at E11EVEN nightclub on Saturday night to an audience full of stans. In videos circulating online, as seen below, Cardi B and Offset sing around a stripper pole in the middle of the stage as the crowd erupted in applause. The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker even added clips of the extravaganza to her Instagram Stories.

The Playboy ambassador was certainly the talk of the town at the nightclub in her holiday ensemble. Rocking a plunging red number, Cardi accessorized with a mountain of bling, including a sparkling diamond choker. In another clip shared by the stunning Grammy winner, Cardi B stood in front of Offset in her fabulous gown before turning her head to steal a smooch from her beau.

The exciting night out for the couple comes as they have been keeping a united front following the murder of their friend and Migos bandmate Takeoff. Just a few weeks ago, police arrested Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, and charged him with the fatal shooting of Takeoff (née Kirshnik Khari Ball), which took place at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, Texas during the early hours of November 1. A 22-year-old man named Cameron Joshua was also charged with the unlawful carrying of a weapon.

During the press conference to announce the arrest, Houston Police chief Troy Finner also shed some light on to what happened during the tragic night. “The event was a private party,” Finner stated. “There was a lucrative dice game that went on at the event. There was an argument that happened afterward outside the bowling alley, which led to the shooting.” Finner added that Takeoff was “not involved in the argument” and was an “innocent bystander.”

On the day of Takeoff’s funeral, Cardi B took to her Instagram to pay tribute to the Migos member, who alongside Offset and his uncle Quavo, collected 2 Grammy nominations. “Takeoff your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives,” the New York native wrote on Friday, Nov. 11. “The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy.”

Offset’s tribute via Instagram was just as emotional. “The pain you have left me with is unbearable,” Offset, who was Takeoff’s cousin, began. “My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words. I’ve been going to sleep and waking up and hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality feels like a nightmare.”

Here’s to the new year, and to Cardi B and Offset finding peace and happiness after their horrible loss.

FLORIDA STATE
