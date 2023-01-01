ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Reveals Where He 'Thinks' He Will Be Coaching In 2023

Earlier this week, reports emerged connecting Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh to two different NFL teams. Just days after Michigan's stunning loss to TCU in the College Football Playoff, Harbaugh reportedly spoke with one NFL team. Multiple reports said Harbaugh had a conversation with Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper about the team's opening.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

NFL Insider Names "Biggest Competitors" For Jim Harbaugh

It's that time of year again, the rumors linking Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh to the NFL are growing louder. Just days after Michigan's stunning loss to TCU in the College Football Playoff, several reports suggested Harbaugh is considering a jump to the NFL. In fact, he's already spoken to one NFL team.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Pat McAfee Offers Apology For What He Said About Dan Campbell

Pat McAfee issued a statement acknowledging his response to the Detroit Lions declining an interview request for head coach Dan Campbell. The radio host didn't take the rejection well. After sharing Detroit's decision Monday on Twitter, McAfee vented about the rebuke during Tuesday's weekly interview with Aaron Rodgers. On Tuesday...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Look: Joel Klatt Rips Michigan Football's Coaching Staff

Michigan lost its second-straight College Football Playoff semifinal game this past Saturday against TCU. The Wolverines came into the game as the favorite with a 13-0 record but that didn't matter as they fell to the Horned Frogs, 51-45. That's led to criticism of head coach Jim Harbaugh and other...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Football World Reacts To J.J. McCarthy's Postgame Promise

Michigan's season ended Saturday with a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. After the game, via Jeanna Trotman of WXYZ Detroit, quarterback J.J. McCarthy declared that the Wolverines will return strong next year before leaving the press conference. "We fought our hearts out," McCarthy said. "There was a...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Veteran Big Ten Running Back Is Reportedly Transferring

A Michigan State running back has entered the transfer portal. According to Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press, running back Elijah Collins has entered the transfer portal and will have one year of eligibility left. Collins is coming off a 2022 campaign that saw him compile 70 rushes for...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

What Dan Campbell Said Before Huge Game vs. Packers

One of the bigger Week 18 games involves the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers. The two teams will be fighting for their playoff lives on Sunday night, with the Packers needing just a win to secure their spot in the tournament. For the Lions, they'll be hoping that they're still alive by the time the contest kicks off.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Look: Michigan Star Says 1 Big Ten Team Is 'Scumbags'

There's no love lost between Hunter Dickinson and the Wisconsin men's basketball program. In an appearance on "The RoundBall Podcast" on Monday, the Michigan star aired out his feelings on one of the Wolverines' rivals. "Wisconsin, I mean they’re just… they’re just… they’re scumbags. It is what it is. I'm...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Super Bowl Champion head coach has BOLD prediction for Detroit Lions

Heading into the 2022 season, the hope of many was that the Detroit Lions would at least double their win total from a year ago when they won just three games. Fast forward to the present and the Lions are currently sitting at 8-8 on the season, and they have a chance to triple their win total from a year ago if they are able to defeat the Green Bay Packers in Week 18. More importantly, if the Lions can get some help from the Los Angeles Rams earlier in the day, they will be playing for a playoff spot on Sunday Night Football.
DETROIT, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan LB enters transfer portal following Fiesta Bowl loss

Just two days after Michigan lost 45-51 to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, the Wolverines are losing a freshman linebacker. On Monday, LB Deuce Spurlock announced that he would be entering the transfer portal. Spurlock posted the announcement on Twitter, thanking the Michigan coaches and staff. The LB stated that it was after long conversations with his parents about his future that he decided to enter the transfer portal.
ANN ARBOR, MI
