Second teen dies after Idabel shooting
IDABEL, Okla. (KXII) - A second individual has died as a result of gunshot wounds received in an early morning shooting on New Year’s Eve. According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation two teenager’s broke out into a fight at Catfish King, around 4:30 a.m., and one teenager grabbed a long gun and fired shots at a truck filled with other teens.
FBI investigating after two teens killed, one other injured in shooting
Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation have been called in to help investigate a homicide in Idabel.
2nd Teenager Dies After New Year's Day Shooting In Idabel
The OSBI says a 19-year-old has now died from a gunshot wound suffered on New Year's Eve. Agents say a fight broke out between TWO teenagers in Idabel early Saturday morning when one of the teens pulled a gun. They ended up shooting three people, one died on the scene...
Teenager in custody following early morning homicide in Idabel
IDABEL, Okla. — A teenager is in custody after a homicide in Idabel, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI). According to an OSBI social media post, the Idabel Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) requested OSBI’s help with the investigation of a homicide that took place around 4:30 a.m. on Dec 31, 2022.
Teenager Killed In McCurtain County Shooting
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting an investigation in McCurtain County where authorities say a fight between teenagers led to a deadly shooting Saturday morning. The Idabel Police Department says the fight was between two teenagers and a group of teenagers near 2500 SE Washington St. in Idabel...
Reports: 3 teens shot at Idabel restaurant, 1 dead
IDABEL, Okla. (KTAL/KMSS) – One teen is dead and two others are wounded after a shooting early Saturday morning at a restaurant in Idabel, according to statements from the sheriff’s office and McCurtain Memorial Hospital. The Idabel Police Department and the Federal Beauru of Investigation have requested the...
Small Town Life in Oklahoma: Rattan Township
In February, 2000, The BBC and world newspapers reported a story researched by students from Rattan public school. History students there had done a research project on the area and discovered that during World War II, 3 planes from the Royal Air Force base in Texas had crashed nearby, killing four crew members.
67 Arrests Wraps Up 2022 For Your Bowie County Sheriff’s Office
It was the last week of the old year leading up to the first day of the new year, what was it like? 67 total were arrested in Bowie County last week. Sheriff's Office Deputies arrested 20 of those while 47 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the BCSO.
2 Teens, 1 Man Arrested For Disorderly Conduct
Three people — two teens and a Cumby man — were arrested for disorderly conduct, while a medical complaint resulted in one intoxication arrest Monday, according to arrest reports. West Main Street Fight. Cumby Police responded at 3:53 p.m. Jan. 2, 2023, to a disturbance on West Main...
Two Bryan Co. residents arrested for possession of meth
HUGO, Okla. (KXII) -A man and woman from Bryan County are in custody after Hugo Police made a traffic stop on West Jackson Street Friday. Forrest Perryman, 58 and Esperanza Hernandez, 31 were in possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia. Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Parks said Hernandez gave a false name...
TTPD: Suspects steal thousands from elderly woman
Police are looking for two suspects who they say stole thousands of dollars from an elderly woman while shopping earlier this month.
Titus County Deputies Looking For Stolen ATV
Titus County Deputies are investigating the theft of a Lime Green and Black 2021 Can-AM ATV. The robbery occurred between 8:00 pm on Friday, December 30, and 1:00 pm on New Year’s Day on a property in the 1000 block of FM 4000 where they parked the ATV. The owner is offering a $2,500 reward.
7 Arrested On Possession Charges Over The Weekend
Seven individuals were arrested on possession charges, resulting from three traffic stops and a suspicious vehicle check, conducted over the weekend of Dec. 30, 2022 to Jan. 1, 2023, according to arrest reports. East Industrial Drive Traffic Stop. Sulphur Springs Police Cpl. Chris Rosamond and Officer Zach Davis reported stopping...
Federal aid available for November tornado victims
(KTEN) — It's been almost two months since the destruction of the November 4 tornadoes that swept across northeast Texas and southeast Oklahoma. The Small Business Administration is now stepping in to help those who suffered damages from the storms. The assistance being offered includes almost $1.2 million in...
Accused Drunk Driver Had Four Kids In Back, Crashed Through Gate
LITTLE RIVER COUNTY, Ark.–A man who was the subject of reckless driving calls from two counties reportedly crashed through a locked gate with four kids in pajamas in the backseat. David Craig Parson, 30, was charged with felony driving while intoxicated, fourth offense, and with four counts of endangering...
Police: Texarkana woman stole co-worker’s debit card info, racked up charges
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Texarkana, Texas are asking for the public’s help finding and arresting a woman they say used a co-worker’s debit card information without permission and went on a spending spree. Kenya Moore is wanted on a felony warrant for fraudulent use of...
November and December 2022 Grand Jury Indictments
The Hopkins County Grand Jury signed 12 indictments during the December 2022 session and 68 indictments during the November 2022 session, pushing those cases forward for prosecution. December 2022 Indictments. Named in the December indictments were eight individuals, including two men accused of two offenses each and one man accused...
The Hobbit House is Oklahoma’s Most Epic & Unusual Airbnb Rental in the Sooner State
How would you like to stay overnight in a hobbit house? Well, you can do just that with this amazing Airbnb in Oklahoma. Kick back, relax, unwind and enjoy yourself hobbit style! This has to be one of, if not the most, epic and unique rentals in the Sooner State. If you're a fan of J.R.R. Tolkien it's an absolute must-experience!
