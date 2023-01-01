ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idabel, OK

KXII.com

Second teen dies after Idabel shooting

IDABEL, Okla. (KXII) - A second individual has died as a result of gunshot wounds received in an early morning shooting on New Year’s Eve. According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation two teenager’s broke out into a fight at Catfish King, around 4:30 a.m., and one teenager grabbed a long gun and fired shots at a truck filled with other teens.
IDABEL, OK
KRMG

Teenager in custody following early morning homicide in Idabel

IDABEL, Okla. — A teenager is in custody after a homicide in Idabel, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI). According to an OSBI social media post, the Idabel Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) requested OSBI’s help with the investigation of a homicide that took place around 4:30 a.m. on Dec 31, 2022.
IDABEL, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Teenager Killed In McCurtain County Shooting

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting an investigation in McCurtain County where authorities say a fight between teenagers led to a deadly shooting Saturday morning. The Idabel Police Department says the fight was between two teenagers and a group of teenagers near 2500 SE Washington St. in Idabel...
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
ktalnews.com

Reports: 3 teens shot at Idabel restaurant, 1 dead

IDABEL, Okla. (KTAL/KMSS) – One teen is dead and two others are wounded after a shooting early Saturday morning at a restaurant in Idabel, according to statements from the sheriff’s office and McCurtain Memorial Hospital. The Idabel Police Department and the Federal Beauru of Investigation have requested the...
IDABEL, OK
JudyD

Small Town Life in Oklahoma: Rattan Township

In February, 2000, The BBC and world newspapers reported a story researched by students from Rattan public school. History students there had done a research project on the area and discovered that during World War II, 3 planes from the Royal Air Force base in Texas had crashed nearby, killing four crew members.
RATTAN, OK
KSST Radio

2 Teens, 1 Man Arrested For Disorderly Conduct

Three people — two teens and a Cumby man — were arrested for disorderly conduct, while a medical complaint resulted in one intoxication arrest Monday, according to arrest reports. West Main Street Fight. Cumby Police responded at 3:53 p.m. Jan. 2, 2023, to a disturbance on West Main...
CUMBY, TX
KXII.com

Two Bryan Co. residents arrested for possession of meth

HUGO, Okla. (KXII) -A man and woman from Bryan County are in custody after Hugo Police made a traffic stop on West Jackson Street Friday. Forrest Perryman, 58 and Esperanza Hernandez, 31 were in possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia. Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Parks said Hernandez gave a false name...
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
easttexasradio.com

Titus County Deputies Looking For Stolen ATV

Titus County Deputies are investigating the theft of a Lime Green and Black 2021 Can-AM ATV. The robbery occurred between 8:00 pm on Friday, December 30, and 1:00 pm on New Year’s Day on a property in the 1000 block of FM 4000 where they parked the ATV. The owner is offering a $2,500 reward.
TITUS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

7 Arrested On Possession Charges Over The Weekend

Seven individuals were arrested on possession charges, resulting from three traffic stops and a suspicious vehicle check, conducted over the weekend of Dec. 30, 2022 to Jan. 1, 2023, according to arrest reports. East Industrial Drive Traffic Stop. Sulphur Springs Police Cpl. Chris Rosamond and Officer Zach Davis reported stopping...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KTEN.com

Federal aid available for November tornado victims

(KTEN) — It's been almost two months since the destruction of the November 4 tornadoes that swept across northeast Texas and southeast Oklahoma. The Small Business Administration is now stepping in to help those who suffered damages from the storms. The assistance being offered includes almost $1.2 million in...
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
txktoday.com

Accused Drunk Driver Had Four Kids In Back, Crashed Through Gate

LITTLE RIVER COUNTY, Ark.–A man who was the subject of reckless driving calls from two counties reportedly crashed through a locked gate with four kids in pajamas in the backseat. David Craig Parson, 30, was charged with felony driving while intoxicated, fourth offense, and with four counts of endangering...
LITTLE RIVER COUNTY, AR
KSST Radio

November and December 2022 Grand Jury Indictments

The Hopkins County Grand Jury signed 12 indictments during the December 2022 session and 68 indictments during the November 2022 session, pushing those cases forward for prosecution. December 2022 Indictments. Named in the December indictments were eight individuals, including two men accused of two offenses each and one man accused...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX

