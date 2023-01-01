ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

In-State 2024 DL Target D'Antre Robinson Includes Gators in Top Schools

By Brandon Carroll
 3 days ago

The Florida Gators make the first cut for in-state defensive lineman prospect D'Antre Robinson.

New year, new beginnings for 2024 defensive lineman D'Antre Robinson .

The season of trimming offer lists to a select few schools is upon us as the 2024 cycle begins to take center stage in the recruiting market.

While this will usually result in three-to-10 select schools, the Jones High School (Orlando, Fla.) defensive lineman casts a wider net in the first monumental step of his recruitment process.

Holding 27 offers from various top-level schools, Robinson eliminated just 12 from contention with a top 15 schools list. The group included the Florida Gators — who will search tirelessly for interior defensive line talent after missing out on numerous top targets at the position in the 2023 class — alongside a bevy of other schools.

Auburn, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Pitt, Southern California (USC), Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and UCF make up the remainder of the list, he announced on Sunday.

In the spring of 2022, All Gators traveled to watch Robinson and then Gators linebacker target Malik Bryant perform in a Jones practice. Robinson was freshly removed from being re-offered by the new Florida staff and visiting campus in March.

He shared his thoughts on UF at that stage.

"They were pretty cool and they had a lot of energy," he said.

"They're taking care of their players with nutrients and stuff like that. They make sure everybody's alright in the classroom and everything like that. It's very great because they take care of the players and make sure everybody is fully healthy, everything like that. That's really important."

Since then, Robinson has picked up a few additional SEC offers and produced 57 tackles during his junior season. Sean Spencer and Florida have continued to apply pressure and grow the connection with the 6-foot-3.5, 300-pound interior trench man along the way, with hopes of securing his services when he picks his collegiate destination.

The pitch is working so far as Florida remains alive as part of his top 15.

