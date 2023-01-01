ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Suns Fall to No. 9 in 2023 NBA Title Contention Power Rankings

By Donnie Druin
Inside The Suns
Inside The Suns
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dnYdu_0k0K7ykG00

2023 is here, and the Phoenix Suns have some major ground to catch up on when contending with other teams for the NBA Finals.

2021 saw the Phoenix Suns march their way to an incredible NBA Finals run. 2022 witnessed a franchise record 64 regular season wins.

Both of those years helped ignite basketball fever in the Valley, but fans hope 2023 is different.

Despite the immense talent on the roster, Phoenix has walked away empty handed in both cases. Many feel as if the Suns' window is closing by the minute, and their recent form (Phoenix has lost their last five-of-six) hasn't exactly inspired hope.

Yet the grind of an 82 game season will feature highs and lows, and even in spite of their poor stretch of play the Suns are just four games back from first in a very competitive Western Conference. That's also without Devin Booker and Cam Johnson in the fold, too.

As things currently stand, the Suns still find themselves in the conversation for NBA title contention, yet they're perhaps not as high as 2023 begins.

Suns Fall to No. 9 in 2023 NBA Title Contention Power Rankings

In Sports Illustrated's rankings of title contenders heading into the New Year, Phoenix ranked at No, 9 with the following explanation:

"Phoenix lives on the razor’s edge of catastrophe and inspiring story. Devin Booker’s injury is a concern. So is depth. The team needs to make a trade. Chris Paul looks older than ever. And despite all the obstacles and not having their starting lineup for most of the season, the Suns are only three games behind first place in the West. I can’t quit this team," said Rohan Nadkarni.

The entire top ten was as followed:

1. Boston Celtics

2. Brooklyn Nets

3. Milwaukee Bucks

4. Los Angeles Clippers

5. Denver Nuggets

6. Golden State Warriors

7. Philadelphia 76ers

8. Memphis Grizzlies

9. Phoenix Suns

10. New Orleans Pelicans

For what it's worth, the Suns have beaten teams ahead of them such as Memphis, Golden State and Los Angeles.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
E! News

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years

Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Comeback

NFL makes major move to hide disgraced quarterback

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson threw for three touchdowns in a 24-10 win over Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders on New Year’s Day. Though Watson only completed 9 of his 18 pass attempts for 169 yards, he was not an active detriment to the Browns as he had been in his previous games since Read more... The post NFL makes major move to hide disgraced quarterback appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CLEVELAND, OH
hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
Yardbarker

Skip Bayless Makes Bold Statement About LeBron James

One doesn’t have to be a basketball savant to realize that the Los Angeles Lakers aren’t going to compete this season. Even if they were to make a big move — which they’re not — they’d still need to get hot right now to straighten the ship and start going toe-to-toe with contenders.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inside The Suns

Inside The Suns

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
861
Post
481K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheSuns brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Phoenix Suns.

 https://www.si.com/nba/suns

Comments / 0

Community Policy