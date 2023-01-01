2023 is here, and the Phoenix Suns have some major ground to catch up on when contending with other teams for the NBA Finals.

2021 saw the Phoenix Suns march their way to an incredible NBA Finals run. 2022 witnessed a franchise record 64 regular season wins.

Both of those years helped ignite basketball fever in the Valley, but fans hope 2023 is different.

Despite the immense talent on the roster, Phoenix has walked away empty handed in both cases. Many feel as if the Suns' window is closing by the minute, and their recent form (Phoenix has lost their last five-of-six) hasn't exactly inspired hope.

Yet the grind of an 82 game season will feature highs and lows, and even in spite of their poor stretch of play the Suns are just four games back from first in a very competitive Western Conference. That's also without Devin Booker and Cam Johnson in the fold, too.

As things currently stand, the Suns still find themselves in the conversation for NBA title contention, yet they're perhaps not as high as 2023 begins.

Suns Fall to No. 9 in 2023 NBA Title Contention Power Rankings

In Sports Illustrated's rankings of title contenders heading into the New Year, Phoenix ranked at No, 9 with the following explanation:

"Phoenix lives on the razor’s edge of catastrophe and inspiring story. Devin Booker’s injury is a concern. So is depth. The team needs to make a trade. Chris Paul looks older than ever. And despite all the obstacles and not having their starting lineup for most of the season, the Suns are only three games behind first place in the West. I can’t quit this team," said Rohan Nadkarni.

The entire top ten was as followed:

1. Boston Celtics

2. Brooklyn Nets

3. Milwaukee Bucks

4. Los Angeles Clippers

5. Denver Nuggets

6. Golden State Warriors

7. Philadelphia 76ers

8. Memphis Grizzlies

9. Phoenix Suns

10. New Orleans Pelicans

For what it's worth, the Suns have beaten teams ahead of them such as Memphis, Golden State and Los Angeles.