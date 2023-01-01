Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Traverse City Man Causes Over $2,500 Worth of Damages to Motel RoomOlive BarkerTraverse City, MI
Police Warn Locals About Skimmers at Gas StationsOlive BarkerPetoskey, MI
Buckley Man Arrested for Traverse City Hit and RunOlive BarkerTraverse City, MI
Two Killed In Mancelona CollisionOlive BarkerMancelona, MI
Related
Detroit News
These northern Michigan cities had record-high temperatures on Friday
Thermometers spiked across northern Michigan on Friday with several cities across the region posting record-breaking temperatures ahead of the New Year. From Traverse City to Sault Ste Marie, multiple parts of northern Michigan saw temperatures well into the 50s on Friday, surpassing historic highs that in some cases were set during the Depression.
Traverse City Woman Hopes to Win Big in Mega Millions Drawing
A lucky Mega Millions player could be winning $785 million. The last time the Mega Millions jackpot was won in Michigan was two years ago, January 2021. A Traverse City woman bought her ticket today and it isn’t her first time playing the lottery. Though she has never won,...
traverseticker.com
Michigan Farm Coop Growing From Its Roots
Buoyed by a new location, permanent staff and a quarter-million dollar grant, the Michigan Farm Coop is poised to continue its growth. Co-Founders Nic Welty and Jim Bardenhagen say the collective of farms providing fresh produce to schools, restaurants and retail customers will soon add more partners and increase its delivery footprint.
Mitten Brewing Company in Northport Gets New Year’s Reprieve
A popular bar in Leelanau County thought they’d be closing out the year by closing their doors. Instead, they got a last-minute gift for Christmas. Mitten Brewing Company has been operating its Northport location for six years. That’s in addition to other locations in Grand Rapids and Saugatuck. But without a new lease from the landlord, the Mitten was expecting to have to shut down next week. Instead, they got a new one-year lease offer, and they’re hoping to stay even longer.
bridgemi.com
Michigan official: DNR should reject Camp Grayling expansion amid PFAS woes
A state environmental official says state should nix Camp Grayling expansion unless the National Guard does more to fix PFAS. The Guard wants access to an additional 162,000 acres of state land for military training. The proposal has sparked outcry from nearby residents, who fear environmental impacts and nuisance. The...
Couple Gets Surprise New Year’s Twins at Munson in Traverse City
Empire residents Kileigh and Brian Jean received a big surprise for the New Year. “We had some dinner (on New Year’s Eve), we were watching the ball drop and things moved pretty quickly,” said Brian. Just a little after 2 a.m. on New Year’s Day, Kileigh gave birth...
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan State Police complete investigation into county jail suicide
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police said they have completed their investigation into the death of an inmate at the Grand Traverse County Jail last November. State police said an autopsy ruled the death of Michael Smith, 34, to have been a suicide. Prior story: County jail...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves the Largest Breakfast Plates in all of Michigan
We've always been told breakfast is the most important meal of the day and if you're looking to fully indulge, look no further than this tiny little restaurant in Missaukee County. Keep reading to learn more.
Juvenile in stable condition after stabbed multiple times in Manistee
MANISTEE, Mich. — A teenager is in the hospital in stable condition after police say she was stabbed multiple times by another teenager. Jaylen, 14, is recovering from the attack at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital Friday afternoon. Her mother, Amber Hambley of Hart, says her daughter and another teen...
MLive.com
2 missing people found dead in Northern Michigan
SOUTH BRANCH TOWNSHIP, MI – Two missing people were declared dead after they were found outside a house in Northern Michigan, WPBN/WGTU reports. They were discovered unresponsive outside a South Branch Township home around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, Crawford County Sheriff Ryan Swope said. They had been missing from Crawford and Roscommon counties since early December.
Six Credit Card Skimmers Found at One Gas Station
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development says six credit card skimmers were found at a gas station on Thursday. Inspectors say they found the skimmers during a routine check of the gas pumps. All six skimmers were found at SG Petroleum Inc. on Charlevoix Ave. in Petoskey. Other...
