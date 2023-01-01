ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Detroit News

These northern Michigan cities had record-high temperatures on Friday

Thermometers spiked across northern Michigan on Friday with several cities across the region posting record-breaking temperatures ahead of the New Year. From Traverse City to Sault Ste Marie, multiple parts of northern Michigan saw temperatures well into the 50s on Friday, surpassing historic highs that in some cases were set during the Depression.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

Michigan Farm Coop Growing From Its Roots

Buoyed by a new location, permanent staff and a quarter-million dollar grant, the Michigan Farm Coop is poised to continue its growth. Co-Founders Nic Welty and Jim Bardenhagen say the collective of farms providing fresh produce to schools, restaurants and retail customers will soon add more partners and increase its delivery footprint.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Mitten Brewing Company in Northport Gets New Year’s Reprieve

A popular bar in Leelanau County thought they’d be closing out the year by closing their doors. Instead, they got a last-minute gift for Christmas. Mitten Brewing Company has been operating its Northport location for six years. That’s in addition to other locations in Grand Rapids and Saugatuck. But without a new lease from the landlord, the Mitten was expecting to have to shut down next week. Instead, they got a new one-year lease offer, and they’re hoping to stay even longer.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
bridgemi.com

Michigan official: DNR should reject Camp Grayling expansion amid PFAS woes

A state environmental official says state should nix Camp Grayling expansion unless the National Guard does more to fix PFAS. The Guard wants access to an additional 162,000 acres of state land for military training. The proposal has sparked outcry from nearby residents, who fear environmental impacts and nuisance. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

2 missing people found dead in Northern Michigan

SOUTH BRANCH TOWNSHIP, MI – Two missing people were declared dead after they were found outside a house in Northern Michigan, WPBN/WGTU reports. They were discovered unresponsive outside a South Branch Township home around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, Crawford County Sheriff Ryan Swope said. They had been missing from Crawford and Roscommon counties since early December.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Six Credit Card Skimmers Found at One Gas Station

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development says six credit card skimmers were found at a gas station on Thursday. Inspectors say they found the skimmers during a routine check of the gas pumps. All six skimmers were found at SG Petroleum Inc. on Charlevoix Ave. in Petoskey. Other...
PETOSKEY, MI

