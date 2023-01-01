Read full article on original website
Related
Disney+ Announces 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Release Date
Marvel fans can rejoice as an official release date for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever for Disney+ has been announced. With the film is continuing to see worldwide success at the box office, fans won't have to wait too long to revisit some of their favorite moments when it officially debuts on Disney's streaming platform on January 20, according to a recent report from CBR.
How 'Deadwood' Updated the Traditional Western TV Series
Unlike most of the shows of TV's golden age, Deadwood was canceled prematurely. This bestowed a lot of unintended authority on the closing moments of its unexpectedly final episode. Over a decade later, the story was picked back up, as the cast reunited for Deadwood: the Movie. But the storyline was also continued, in another way, in a special feature on the DVD box set titled "Deadwood: the Meaning of Endings," a recorded conversation with iconoclastic showrunner David Milch in the immediate aftermath of the cancelation in which he spoke about how things might have continued if the show had gone on. He also offered, as consolation to disappointed fans, some paraphrased wisdom from the philosopher William James: "the idea of the end of a thing as inscribing the final meaning, is one of the lies... that we use to organize our lives."
The 10 Best Movies That Adapt Shakespeare's 'Hamlet,' Ranked by IMDb Score
Hamlet is up there with the likes of Macbeth and Romeo and Juliet as one of William Shakespeare's most famous plays. It's an epic, violent tragedy that takes multiple hours to act out in full, thanks to having a large cast of engaging characters who are all involved in its story about family conflict, betrayal, and death (so, so much death).
‘Strange World’ Creators Explain How they Used Generational Conflict to Drive the Story
The Walt Disney Company has continually demonstrated over the years that it is capable of offering complex plots without relying solely on usual cinematic tropes. Its previous releases have only proven that the creatives behind the animation giant have been working diligently to provide a wide variety of stories, all while adhering to Disney's primary objective: to bring joy. Strange World, released in 2022, is no different from the rest despite providing a unique outlook on the villain. The family-friendly animated film's creators explained why Strange World deviated from the "traditional," using the "generational conflicts" within the family as the film's main antagonist.
'Foundation' Season 2 Trailer: Holy War Arrives This Summer
Apple TV+ has released the first trailer and release window for Season 2 of Foundation, its epic sci-fi adaptation of Isaac Asimov's literary work. The story follows a group of renegades who challenge the Galactic Empire to prevent the destruction of humanity. Season 1 of Foundation follows the psychohistorian Hari...
First 'Evil Dead Rise' Poster Puts a Terrifying Spin on a Mother's Love
2023 looks to be another dominant year for the horror genre with so many iconic franchises seeing their scary return. This includes Evil Dead in the appropriately titled Evil Dead Rise. The film’s set to hit theaters in April and the marketing for Rise is starting to ramp up. The first trailer for the film is releasing tomorrow Wednesday, January 4. To hype the blood-soaked anticipation even more, Warner Brothers have treated Deadite fans to Rise’s first poster.
'Empires of the Deep' Is the Multi-Million Dollar Movie You'll Never See
Unfinished films that fall victim to long production cycles and unachievable ambitions are sadly not all that unheard of in Hollywood – and Empires of the Deep, a big-budget action film dreamed up by Chinese real estate tycoon Jon Jiang unfortunately met this fate. It often takes more than...
First 'History of the World Part II' Images Tease Long Awaited Mel Brooks Sequel
It's taken over 40 years to get a sequel but, hey, when you're covering the history of the world it takes some time. That's right, 42 years after Mel Brooks' hilarious film History of the World, Part I hit theaters in 1981, its sequel, the aptly named History of the World Part II is finally set for release. To get the excitement rolling, Hulu has just released several first-look images ahead of its release this spring.
Shuri Stands Tall in New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Poster Art
Fans of the beloved Marvel film can rejoice as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has now set an official Disney+ debut for February 1. The official announcement comes shortly after previous reports indicated that the film would debut on January 20. However, now with a confirmed February launch date, fans can return to the powerful Kingdom of Wakanda and re-experience the action-packed thrills from the box office smash hit all over again. Ahead of the sequel's debut on the streamer, Marvel Studios revealed brand-new poster art and a TV spot to get fans excited.
Disney+ Just Made It Easier to Watch IMAX at Home
Disney+ has announced today it will expand its IMAX offering in 2023. Some movies from the Disney+ catalog were already available in the extended IMAX aspect ratio since November 2021, but now IMAX’s signature sound by DTS will be available for selected movies on all compatible devices. While a...
'Ghosts' Cast and Character Guide
CBS' Ghosts is an American remake of a popular British sitcom. Much like The Office and Shameless before it, it's become a highly-rated smash hit adored by audiences and critics alike. Joe Port and Joe Wiseman came on board from the original series across the pond to adapt the series for CBS and have served as showrunners of the American series for two seasons thus far. Ghosts follows married couple Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) as they inherit the Woodstone Estate, a beautiful mansion, from a distant relative of Sam's. Together, they have dreams of renovating an old home into a bed and breakfast, but upon arriving, Samantha discovers that many spirits are haunting the halls, and she's the only one that can interact with them.
'Eric': Benedict Cumberbatch in Talks to Star in Netflix Limited Series
Benedict Cumberbatch is ready to return to the small screen. Variety is reporting that the Doctor Strange star is in “final talks” to star in an upcoming Netflix limited series. The series, titled Eric, comes from the Emmy-winning writer Abi Morgan. Set in 1980s New York, Eric would...
'Shin Godzilla' Changes the Classic Monster into a Lovecraftian Horror
When it comes to giant monsters, few stand the test of time as well as Toho's own kaiju icon, Godzilla, who has gone off to destroy monsters in a franchise spanning 38 films and other media. Most people when they see Godzilla, think of him in an action movie sense where they are rooting for him against whatever monster threat he may be facing, be that Mothra, Mecha-Godzilla, Kong, King Ghidorah, or something else, but Godzilla was never originally created to be a monster for audiences to root for. Within the original 1954 film, Gojira, Godzilla was depicted as a force of destruction attacking Japan, a metaphorical reliving of the nuclear trauma the country faced at the end of World War 2. Given the black and white aesthetic, dark tone, and depiction of people's lives ruined by Godzilla's destruction, the film was a horror story with a monster to be afraid of. Shortly after that, Godzilla fell quickly into being a series about monster action rather than horror, but 62 years after the original film, Shin Godzilla released and showcased to the world a new rendition of the classic monster. With a burnt skin design and ever evolving abilities, Shin Godzilla brought Godzilla back to his horrifying roots as a destructive symbol of nuclear power, but the film also gave him a new Lovecraftian sense of dread as Japan's government begins to unravel what Godzilla is and attempt to stop him before he can become a threat to all of humanity.
'1899' Cancelled After One Season at Netflix
We might only be a couple of days into the New Year, but Netflix is wasting no time in making the hard decisions. The streamer has begun pruning its show catalog for 2023 and the first to be placed on its chopping block is the widely-loved multilingual mystery show, 1899. The streamer's decision to cancel the show is sure to disappoint fans who had been hoping to get answers to the show's many unsolved puzzles following what was a jaw-dropping cliffhanger that ended the inaugural, and now, sadly, the only season of the mystery show.
