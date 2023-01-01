Read full article on original website
White House Told Mayor Adams No to His Billion Dollar Request - He was Not Their PriorityTom HandyNew York City, NY
Bronx Man Scammed IRS, State Out of Covid Relief $BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Three Arrested in $71,157 Theft from Atlantic Health SystemMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Brooklyn, A 60-year-old woman has been slaughtered, Boyfriend's in CustodyNewsing the StatesBrooklyn, NY
Greg Abbott satisfied with busing thousands of migrants to sanctuary citiesMark StarTexas State
fox5ny.com
NYPD investigating alleged anti-Asian attack in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating an alleged racist attack in Brooklyn. According to police, on December 3, the suspect approached the victim near Fleet Place and Willoughby Street in Fort Greene at around 4 p.m., made derogatory anti-Asian statements, and threatened to kill him.
fox5ny.com
Times Square machete attack suspect now facing terrorism charges
NEW YORK - Authorities in New York City say the 19-year-old suspect who allegedly attacked three police officers with a machete at a New Year’s Eve celebration near Times Square, striking two of them, now faces terrorism charges. A grand jury in Manhattan returned an indictment Friday against Trevor...
fox5ny.com
Man kicked, slashed outside Manhattan restaurant
NEW YORK - The New York Police Department is looking for a man they say kicked and slashed another man outside a restaurant in the Hamilton Heights section of Manhattan. It happened Saturday, Dec. 31 around 12:06 a.m. in front of the Village Chicken & Burger restaurant located at 1739 Amsterdam Ave.
fox5ny.com
Brooklyn subway shooting: New video evidence released against Frank James
NEW YORK - The government has release new video evidence from inside the train car on the day of last April's Brooklyn subway shooting that wounded 10 passengers in a rush-hour attack that shocked New York City. The series of videos and new documents just released is part of the...
fox5ny.com
NYPD names suspect in anti-Semitic attack in Central Park
NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department has identified a man it is searching for in connection with an anti-Semitic attack in Central Park that left a 63-year-old man with a chipped tooth and a broken hand. The man is 32-year-old Perin Jacobchuk. The incident happened Wednesday, Dec....
fox5ny.com
Man wanted for New Year’s Day subway stabbings in Queens
NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department is looking for the man they say stabbed two other men in the early hours of the new year inside a Queens subway station. It happened Sunday around 3:20 a.m. inside the subway station located at the northeast corner of Parsons Boulevard and Hillside Avenue in the Briarwood section.
fox5ny.com
Woman found stabbed to death in East Harlem kitchen
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating the stabbing death of a woman at an East Harlem apartment complex. Police responded to a 911 call at 435 E. 102nd St. at around 9:45 a.m. on Thursday. They found 45-year-old Lisa Epton unconscious and unresponsive lying face down on the kitchen...
fox5ny.com
Yonkers PD nabs suspect in brazen repeat shoplifting incidents
NEW YORK - Yonkers police say they've busted a man seen brazenly stealing from a department store earlier this week. Authorities say they took Franklyn Rosario, 25, of the Bronx, into custody on Friday after he allegedly stole merchandise from the Marshall's located on Central Park Avenue. Officials said the...
fox5ny.com
Second 24-hour strike underway for NYC Uber drivers
Uber drivers in New York city are on a 24-hour strike. They are demanding a pay raise that has since been put on hold by a judge.
fox5ny.com
16-year-old student stabbed at Yonkers school
NEW YORK - A 16-year-old student was punched, kicked and stabbed Friday morning by two 17-year-old students at Yonkers Middle High School, according to police. Police responded around 8:40 a.m. for reports of a stabbing incident. According to police, a dispute that began near the second-floor bathroom escalated to physical...
fox5ny.com
Man attacked, robbed 85-year-old woman in Queens parking garage
NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department has identified a man wanted in connection to attacking and robbing an 85-year-old woman using a walker inside a Jackson Heights parking garage. It happened Dec. 9 around 7:05 p.m. inside a parking garage on 35th Avenue. According to police, the...
fox5ny.com
2 Newark police officers stabbed
NEW JERSEY - Two Newark, NJ Police Department officers were hospitalized Thursday evening after being stabbed at the scene of a domestic violence call. It happened just before 4:45 p.m. on the 600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd. A man stabbed the officers after they responded. Get breaking...
fox5ny.com
'Check-washing' scams spreading on Long Island
LONG ISLAND - Long Island authorities are raising the alarm over so-called "check washing" scams, where thieves steal envelopes with checks inside from mailboxes and forge fake information on them to take the money. Scammers will take the stolen checks and "wash" them in a simple bath of household chemicals,...
fox5ny.com
Things to do this weekend across the New York City area
NEW YORK - Happening this weekend on Long Island, Disney on Ice: Into the Magic takes over UBS Arena, where your favorite Disney stories come to life through world-class ice skating. Saturday night at Sony Hall, the world-famous Harlem Gospel Choir brings their uplifting, booming sound to Times Square. Today...
fox5ny.com
NYC art students creating sculptures to solve cold cases
NEW YORK - Forensic artist Deborah Calderon and her classmates at the New York Academy of Art are working on an exceptional assignment. Using their talents they hope to help the New York City Medical Examiner's Office identify unknown murder victims. "It really is about this person rather than me...
fox5ny.com
Brentwood teen accused of intentionally striking 2 minors with vehicle
NEW YORK - A 16-year-old from Brentwood has been charged with attempted murder after authorities say he intentionally ran over two minors with his vehicle, with the impact throwing each victim over 30 feet and causing serious injuries. According to authorities, Christopher Hernandez was driving a 1996 Honda Civic on...
fox5ny.com
NJ art teacher overdoses in front of students
Westfield, N.J. - An art teacher at a suburban New Jersey school is facing felony charges after a shocking overdose in a classroom of students. The Westfield Police Department said it happened at Roosevelt Intermediate School. 57-year-old Frank Thompson was found unconscious and unresponsive on the floor of his second-floor...
fox5ny.com
3rd child dies from injuries suffered in Staten Island house fire
NEW YORK - Officials say a third child has died from their injuries suffered in a Staten Island house fire just days before Christmas. According to fire officials, six children were in the home on Van Duzer Street when it caught fire Dec. 23. just before 10:20 a.m. The FDNY said the building's entire second floor was engulfed in flames.
fox5ny.com
Stolen vehicle plunges 20 feet onto New Jersey home while fleeing police
NEW JERSEY - The driver of a reported stolen vehicle crashed through a fence and plunged down a 21-foot drop onto a house in an attempt to evade officers in New Jersey, according to police. North Caldwell police responded Sunday around 12:30 a.m. to the area of 52 Hilltop Drive...
fox5ny.com
Brooklyn librarians offer banned books to children
NEW YORK - Librarian Jackson Gomes is part of a movement at the Brooklyn Public Library. It’s a movement, he says, that began once he felt there was a war on books. "When I work with kids, it worries me that they don’t have access to freedom to read books," says Gomes.
