Cities in Asia ready for New Year parties after COVID hiatus
MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — Revelers began gathering in major city centers across the Asia-Pacific region to celebrate the first new year without COVID-19 restrictions since the pandemic began in 2020. While COVID-19 continues to cause death and dismay, particularly in China, which is battling a nationwide surge...
Here’s the biggest news you missed this weekend
New Year's celebrations across the globe, Pope Benedict XVI dies and California hit with severe storms. It's the biggest news you missed this weekend.
Boston Globe
Millions of Americans have left the country. Where are they going, and why?
We all know that America is a nation of immigrants (with the obvious exception of its long-marginalized Native population). But every so often, it feels like it’s on the verge of becoming a nation of emigrants. After the 2004 reelection of George W. Bush, the 2020 election of Joe...
A Million Russians Call Surrender Hotline as Death Toll Nears 100K: Intel
The "I Want to Live" project was launched to help Russian soldiers safely surrender to Ukrainian forces.
‘Truly unprecedented.’ Winter heat wave shattering records in Europe
An alarming winter heat wave in Europe shattered numerous records to start the new year, sending temperatures to unseasonably warm levels across the continent. At least seven countries experienced their hottest New Year’s Day, tweeted Scott Duncan, a Scottish meteorologist based in London. The Czech Republic surpassed 67 degrees...
Vladimir Putin Exposed! Russian Leader Hires Actors To Pose As Soldiers For Annual New Year's Address
Vladimir Putin was caught using actors to pose as soldiers at his side while delivering his New Year’s address to Russia over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.The incident came on Sunday as the 70-year-old Russian leader appeared in Moscow for his annual televised address alongside dozens of servicemen and women who allegedly fought in Ukraine.But according to numerous Russian outlets, almost all of those spotted standing by Putin’s side during the address were hired actors who were featured in previous propaganda videos released by the Kremlin.“Realii has noted that one of the military standing behind Putin during his televised address...
natureworldnews.com
Bering Land Bridge Connecting Asia and North America Did Not Develop Until Roughly 35,700 Years Ago
The Bering Land Bridge, which connects Asia to North America, did not appear until roughly 35,700 years ago, or less than 10,000 years before the peak of the last ice age, according to a recent study that reconstructs the history of sea level at the Bering Strait (known as the Last Glacial Maximum).
Four Great But Underrated Places In New York You Need To See
New York City is a bustling metropolis that is home to some of the most iconic landmarks and attractions in the world. From Times Square and Central Park to the Empire State Building and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, there's no shortage of amazing places to visit in the city that never sleeps.
1491: The Untold Story of the America Before Columbus
To understand what has become known as the United States, we are often reliant upon European observations. When confronted with stories like this, historians have long wondered just how many people lived in America during contact.
