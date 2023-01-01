PHOTOS: Is it fog or smoke? Moderate to unhealthy air quality levels reported in the Houston area following New Year’s celebrations

Read full article on original website
Galleria-area closure: Westheimer southbound ramp to West Loop closes until fall 2023
HOUSTON — Drivers leaving the Galleria area will face a new traffic headache as the Texas Department of Transportation closed the Westheimer southbound entrance ramp to the 610 West Loop Tuesday night. TxDOT closed the ramp at 9 p.m. as part of the I-610 West Loop/ I-69 Southwest Freeway...
Houston Chronicle
Houston's hottest party is a secret moving disco with only one rule
Close your eyes and imagine illuminating red and purple lighting swirling all around you. Disco balls turn slowly overhead and Houstonians from all walks of life envelop you, dancing to Afrobeat and electronic rhythms pulsing from a set of white stand-up speakers. The people here wear bomber jackets, shiny pants, sparkly shoes, and bell bottoms in varying states of vintage, and they've all come to this place, an undisclosed location on a Saturday night, to gather in a semiannual moving party.
Scenic Houston neighbor makes waves as No. 6 boomtown in America for 2022
This Houston neighbor's growing population and Montgomery County's strong economy are the reason for its new status as one of the fastest-growing cities in America. See where it landed and other U.S. cities that made the list.
Click2Houston.com
Tracking rain and thunderstorms moving north and east through Houston area
A few leftovers storms are possible through this evening but the main show is over. We’ll watch for more fog to form along the coast overnight. That’s when we’ll see the actual cold front pass through, which will bring a thin line of showers and thunderstorms from around 3am - 7am. At this time, we don’t expect the early morning storms to be severe.
fox26houston.com
Massive rental home 'rager' frustrates neighbors in Houston area neighborhood
HOUSTON - A Houston-area neighborhood is cleaning up after what neighbors describe as a rental home rager. Over the New Year’s weekend, cellphone video shows crowds of people outside a home along Bankside Drive near Braeswood and South Gessner. Loud music can be heard as dozens of people stand outside the home yelling and walking on the street.
Click2Houston.com
Just Add Baby Goats! Combining the Benefits of Yoga with Goats
Houston – Move over downward dog and make way for the goats!. Goat Yoga is a fun way to boost your endorphins and get in a bit of exercise. Though you may find yourself a little distracted surrounded by so much cuteness and that is totally fine as goat cuddles are fully encouraged.
Storms possible in Houston Monday and Tuesday as cold front arrives
Rain could impact the morning commute as it hits the city early Tuesday.
Whose cleanup is it anyways? Action 13 reaches out to 3 jurisdictions over 'eye sore' dump site
'Eye sore' is what residents call the dumpsite, filled with mattresses, bags, and piles of trash accumulated over the last six months.
Houston Chronicle
The Houston restaurant openings we're looking forward to in 2023
The year of 2022 was certainly a big one for Houston's food scene. Many exciting restaurants opened, and the city's breweries sure had a lot going on. As you look back on the biggest food stories of the year, here's a reminder of what's to come in 2023. Andiron. This...
Ground stop issued at Hobby Airport for all inbound flights
HOUSTON — A ground stop has been issued at Hobby Airport for all inbound flights, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The ground stop was issued due to thunderstorms in the area. It's expected to last until 4 p.m. You should check with your airline carrier for any delays...
Click2Houston.com
Get ready for sunshine and 60s!
The cooler air continues to move in behind Tuesday’s cold front and we’ll be back to a very refreshing and cooler start to Wednesday! Expect clear skies and morning temperatures to sit in the low 50s!. Plenty of sunshine will greet you for most of the day Wednesday...
Action 13 Renters' Rights: Houston attorney answers tenants' questions
Action 13 turned to the Texas Property Code to answer top questions from renters about insurance, lease violations, plumbing issues, amenities, and more.
cw39.com
Severe weather risk | When and where to be on the lookout for storms
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Scattered thunderstorms return to the Greater Houston area Monday, and a few may be severe. The primary severe threat is strong winds, with a less-likely threat for hail and even one or two tornadoes somewhere in Southeast Texas. The Storm Prediction Center has Houston in a...
Click2Houston.com
ReelAbilities Houston Film & Arts Festival returns in February
HOUSTON – For the first time since 2020. ReelAbilities Houston Film & Arts Festival is making a return in-person for 2023! Chairs Diana Codispoti and Michael McCulloch spoke to Derrick Shore about the event and its triumphant comeback. The festival is produced by the Jewish Family Service Houston Alexander...
Click2Houston.com
Quiet weather for the next three days
Beautiful weather is here with mostly clear skies through Friday. We’ll have light winds with a mild afternoon feel today. We get delightful weather through Friday. A cold front slowly moves through SE Texas this weekend. It could bring in rain as early as Saturday afternoon, lasting through Sunday.
wanderwisdom.com
Paul D. Rushing Park: Enjoying Wide-Open Spaces in Katy, TX
There used to be boundless prairie lands consisting of waving native grasses attracting migrating birds, plus the resident avian and other creatures calling what is now Katy, Texas, home. While subdivisions and other enterprises keep expanding across this portion of Texas, Katy still celebrates its connection to the prairie and...
19-year-old shot during meetup in Fort Bend County, deputies say
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A 19-year-old was shot during a meetup in Fort Bend County, according to deputies. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in a neighborhood off Bryans Manor and Wilkerson Lane which is near Fulshear. Deputies said a 16-year-old and a 19-year-old were meeting up...
proclaimerscv.com
Harris County has Considered One of the Worst Locations to Drive because “We Lead The Country”
Dawn Gonzalez had planned to bring in the new year with her closest friends, but she was unable to do so. “I’m still shocked. I haven’t had time to cry yet, “added Gonzalez. In a current interview with ABC13, Gonzalez discussed the tragic deaths of Ann Barrett and her husband Sedrick.
Houston family stuck at North Carolina airport for week after Southwest Airlines nightmare
A family with three small children was supposed to return to Houston on Dec. 28. "Southwest is just ... I have no words for them because they're not willing to do anything."
Casual Garden Oaks steakhouse and ambitious Memorial-area Mexican restaurant surprisingly shutter
Two more Houston restaurants served their final meals as 2022 came to an end. Maize and Cherry Block Smokehouse have closed their doors.Only open since September, Cherry Block Smokehouse served Southern-inspired steakhouse fare in a casual, family-friendly environment. It evolved out of Cherry Block Craft Butcher & Kitchen, a stand in downtown’s Bravery Chef Hall that earned praise for its use of Texas ingredients and a decadent cheeseburger. It joined restaurants such as Rooster & Rice and LuLoo's Day & Night in Garden Oaks' Stomping Grounds development.In a message posted to Instagram, Cherry Block owner Felix Florez stated that the...
