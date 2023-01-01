ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

PHOTOS: Is it fog or smoke? Moderate to unhealthy air quality levels reported in the Houston area following New Year’s celebrations

 3 days ago
Houston Chronicle

Houston's hottest party is a secret moving disco with only one rule

Close your eyes and imagine illuminating red and purple lighting swirling all around you. Disco balls turn slowly overhead and Houstonians from all walks of life envelop you, dancing to Afrobeat and electronic rhythms pulsing from a set of white stand-up speakers. The people here wear bomber jackets, shiny pants, sparkly shoes, and bell bottoms in varying states of vintage, and they've all come to this place, an undisclosed location on a Saturday night, to gather in a semiannual moving party.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Tracking rain and thunderstorms moving north and east through Houston area

A few leftovers storms are possible through this evening but the main show is over. We’ll watch for more fog to form along the coast overnight. That’s when we’ll see the actual cold front pass through, which will bring a thin line of showers and thunderstorms from around 3am - 7am. At this time, we don’t expect the early morning storms to be severe.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Massive rental home 'rager' frustrates neighbors in Houston area neighborhood

HOUSTON - A Houston-area neighborhood is cleaning up after what neighbors describe as a rental home rager. Over the New Year’s weekend, cellphone video shows crowds of people outside a home along Bankside Drive near Braeswood and South Gessner. Loud music can be heard as dozens of people stand outside the home yelling and walking on the street.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Just Add Baby Goats! Combining the Benefits of Yoga with Goats

Houston – Move over downward dog and make way for the goats!. Goat Yoga is a fun way to boost your endorphins and get in a bit of exercise. Though you may find yourself a little distracted surrounded by so much cuteness and that is totally fine as goat cuddles are fully encouraged.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

The Houston restaurant openings we're looking forward to in 2023

The year of 2022 was certainly a big one for Houston's food scene. Many exciting restaurants opened, and the city's breweries sure had a lot going on. As you look back on the biggest food stories of the year, here's a reminder of what's to come in 2023. Andiron. This...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Ground stop issued at Hobby Airport for all inbound flights

HOUSTON — A ground stop has been issued at Hobby Airport for all inbound flights, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The ground stop was issued due to thunderstorms in the area. It's expected to last until 4 p.m. You should check with your airline carrier for any delays...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Get ready for sunshine and 60s!

The cooler air continues to move in behind Tuesday’s cold front and we’ll be back to a very refreshing and cooler start to Wednesday! Expect clear skies and morning temperatures to sit in the low 50s!. Plenty of sunshine will greet you for most of the day Wednesday...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Severe weather risk | When and where to be on the lookout for storms

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Scattered thunderstorms return to the Greater Houston area Monday, and a few may be severe. The primary severe threat is strong winds, with a less-likely threat for hail and even one or two tornadoes somewhere in Southeast Texas. The Storm Prediction Center has Houston in a...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

ReelAbilities Houston Film & Arts Festival returns in February

HOUSTON – For the first time since 2020. ReelAbilities Houston Film & Arts Festival is making a return in-person for 2023! Chairs Diana Codispoti and Michael McCulloch spoke to Derrick Shore about the event and its triumphant comeback. The festival is produced by the Jewish Family Service Houston Alexander...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Quiet weather for the next three days

Beautiful weather is here with mostly clear skies through Friday. We’ll have light winds with a mild afternoon feel today. We get delightful weather through Friday. A cold front slowly moves through SE Texas this weekend. It could bring in rain as early as Saturday afternoon, lasting through Sunday.
HOUSTON, TX
wanderwisdom.com

Paul D. Rushing Park: Enjoying Wide-Open Spaces in Katy, TX

There used to be boundless prairie lands consisting of waving native grasses attracting migrating birds, plus the resident avian and other creatures calling what is now Katy, Texas, home. While subdivisions and other enterprises keep expanding across this portion of Texas, Katy still celebrates its connection to the prairie and...
KATY, TX
CultureMap Houston

Casual Garden Oaks steakhouse and ambitious Memorial-area Mexican restaurant surprisingly shutter

Two more Houston restaurants served their final meals as 2022 came to an end. Maize and Cherry Block Smokehouse have closed their doors.Only open since September, Cherry Block Smokehouse served Southern-inspired steakhouse fare in a casual, family-friendly environment. It evolved out of Cherry Block Craft Butcher & Kitchen, a stand in downtown’s Bravery Chef Hall that earned praise for its use of Texas ingredients and a decadent cheeseburger. It joined restaurants such as Rooster & Rice and LuLoo's Day & Night in Garden Oaks' Stomping Grounds development.In a message posted to Instagram, Cherry Block owner Felix Florez stated that the...
HOUSTON, TX

