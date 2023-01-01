Read full article on original website
WWMT
Man faces four felonies in fatal shooting at New Year's Eve party
PAW PAW, Mich. — A 62-year-old man who allegedly killed two people by celebratory gunfire at a New Year's gathering was arraigned on four felony counts Wednesday. From VBC Sheriff: 2 victims killed by AR-15 fired at New Year's Eve celebration in Van Buren County. Christopher Toppenberg, from Lawrence...
WWMT
Jackson man charged with assault, home invasion after attack on two men
JACKSON, Mich. — A Jackson man who was arrested in a stabbing of two men was charged with assault and home invasion, according to Branch County Undersheriff Keith Eichler Wednesday. Curtis White, 33 of Coldwater, and Edward Guilford, 33 of Union City, were attacked, one with a hammer, on...
wincountry.com
Armed robbery suspect found hiding by KDPS K-9, 19-year-old lodged in Kalamazoo County Jail
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A suspect who reportedly robbed a Kalamazoo business at gunpoint, then fled to a neighboring home, has been arrested. Monday afternoon officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to reports of an armed robbery that occurred in the 1600 block of North Westnedge Avenue. They say that during the robbery, what appeared to be a black handgun was pointed at the business owner before the suspect fled on foot.
WWMT
Grand Rapids police identify teen who died in fatal New Year's Day shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department confirmed the identity of a 16-year-old victim Tuesday who died in a shooting on New Year's Day. Joseph "Jo-Jo" Ivory Jr. was killed minutes after the clock hit midnight, according to police. New Year's Day: Teen shot, killed minutes after...
WWMT
WWMT
Kalamazoo man taken to hospital in critical condition after being hit by car
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 61-year-old Kalamazoo man was taken to the hospital Tuesday evening after he was hit by a car crossing the street. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the area of Kalamazoo Avenue and North Burdick Street. Officers said they found the man with injuries, down the road.
Police tracking dog leads officers to suspect in armed robbery
KALAMAZOO, MI – A police tracking dog on Monday, Jan. 2, led officers to a suspect in an armed robbery. The robbery happened at a business in the 1600 block of North Westnedge Avenue near West Prouty Street. The robber pointed what appeared to be a black handgun at the business owner before fleeing on foot.
Police release name of 29-year-old Kalamazoo man fatally shot
KALAMAZOO, MI – Police have released the name of a man killed in a shooting in Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood. James Douglas White, Jr., 29, of Kalamazoo, was found injured around 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, near the intersection North Burdick Street and Parsons Street, Kalamazoo Public Safety Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said.
GRPD investigating overnight shooting at bowling alley parking lot
Grand Rapids police are investigating an overnight shooting at the Clique Lanes parking lot on Stocking Avenue NW.
WWMT
Van Buren County man arrested in domestic assault case
PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office arrested a man involved in a domestic assault Saturday evening. At 11:15 p.m., deputies reported to an address in Porter Township, near the Michigan-Indiana border. The 49-year-old suspect was found to be very intoxicated and uncooperative, deputies said. Accident:...
whtc.com
Busy New Year’s Eve in Van Buren County with Separate Fatal Shooting, Domestic Assault Incidents
PAW PAW, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 1, 2023) – While most law enforcement entities had a full plate of activities over the New Year’s Eve Holiday evening, two separate incidents had the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department busy overnight. The first incident occurred around 11:15 PM on Saturday...
WNDU
17-year-old hurt in Elkhart shooting
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department says a 17-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting early Monday morning. Officers were called just before 1:25 a.m. to the area of W. Indiana Avenue and Prairie Street on reports of a shooting with injuries. They later located a 17-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds at the intersection of Chester Street and Wagner Avenue.
PD: 2 shot, injured outside Grand Rapids bowling alley
Police say two people were shot outside a bowling alley in Grand Rapids early Tuesday morning.
WWMTCw
Man accused of larceny runs into stranger's home to avoid police
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo public safety officers arrested a man accused of stealing from a business Monday. Over the weekend: Four guns seized between Howard Street, Michigan Avenue traffic stops, police say. The suspect allegedly committed larceny at a business on Kilgore Road, near Portage Road, according to the...
abc57.com
Elkhart Police investigating counterfeit bill use, asking for public's help
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a person in connection with a counterfeit bill investigation. According to police, the incident happened at an Elkhart store. If you have any information, please call Detective Lambright at 574-389-4736. You can also send an anonymous...
Man sues deputies over 2021 arrest while collecting signatures
A man has filed a lawsuit against two Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies for what he said was an unlawful arrest two years ago.
WWMT
Sturgis Public Safety identifies victim of fatal apartment fire
STURGIS, Mich. — Sturgis Public Safety identified the victim of a fatal New Year's Day fire Tuesday as 53-year-old Travis Angelo Williams, according to the department. Sunday morning: Early morning fire kills Sturgis man. A fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. on W. West Street, near North Street, according...
