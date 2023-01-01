ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Buren County, MI

WWMT

Man faces four felonies in fatal shooting at New Year's Eve party

PAW PAW, Mich. — A 62-year-old man who allegedly killed two people by celebratory gunfire at a New Year's gathering was arraigned on four felony counts Wednesday. From VBC Sheriff: 2 victims killed by AR-15 fired at New Year's Eve celebration in Van Buren County. Christopher Toppenberg, from Lawrence...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
wincountry.com

Armed robbery suspect found hiding by KDPS K-9, 19-year-old lodged in Kalamazoo County Jail

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A suspect who reportedly robbed a Kalamazoo business at gunpoint, then fled to a neighboring home, has been arrested. Monday afternoon officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to reports of an armed robbery that occurred in the 1600 block of North Westnedge Avenue. They say that during the robbery, what appeared to be a black handgun was pointed at the business owner before the suspect fled on foot.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Police release name of 29-year-old Kalamazoo man fatally shot

KALAMAZOO, MI – Police have released the name of a man killed in a shooting in Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood. James Douglas White, Jr., 29, of Kalamazoo, was found injured around 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, near the intersection North Burdick Street and Parsons Street, Kalamazoo Public Safety Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Van Buren County man arrested in domestic assault case

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office arrested a man involved in a domestic assault Saturday evening. At 11:15 p.m., deputies reported to an address in Porter Township, near the Michigan-Indiana border. The 49-year-old suspect was found to be very intoxicated and uncooperative, deputies said. Accident:...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

17-year-old hurt in Elkhart shooting

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department says a 17-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting early Monday morning. Officers were called just before 1:25 a.m. to the area of W. Indiana Avenue and Prairie Street on reports of a shooting with injuries. They later located a 17-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds at the intersection of Chester Street and Wagner Avenue.
ELKHART, IN
WWMTCw

Man accused of larceny runs into stranger's home to avoid police

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo public safety officers arrested a man accused of stealing from a business Monday. Over the weekend: Four guns seized between Howard Street, Michigan Avenue traffic stops, police say. The suspect allegedly committed larceny at a business on Kilgore Road, near Portage Road, according to the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

Elkhart Police investigating counterfeit bill use, asking for public's help

ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a person in connection with a counterfeit bill investigation. According to police, the incident happened at an Elkhart store. If you have any information, please call Detective Lambright at 574-389-4736. You can also send an anonymous...
ELKHART, IN
WWMT

Sturgis Public Safety identifies victim of fatal apartment fire

STURGIS, Mich. — Sturgis Public Safety identified the victim of a fatal New Year's Day fire Tuesday as 53-year-old Travis Angelo Williams, according to the department. Sunday morning: Early morning fire kills Sturgis man. A fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. on W. West Street, near North Street, according...
STURGIS, MI

