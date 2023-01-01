Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$6 Million Wall Comes Down as Migrants are Dropped Off at the Phoenix AirportTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
Return of Popular Restaurant Now DelayedGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Californian companies that ditched the Golden State for Arizona HQs in 2022Brenna TempleArizona State
Eye on Valley Business: Lisa’s Writing ServicesSuzy Jacobson CherryScottsdale, AZ
The New Farmer Boys Location at Tolleson is An Ideal Joint For Your Quality Cook To Order MealsMadocTolleson, AZ
Related
AZFamily
Hit-and-run crash closes stretch of Bethany Home Road in west Phoenix; motorcyclist hospitalized
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A serious motorcycle crash closed a busy stretch of Bethany Home Road in west Phoenix early Wednesday morning. According to Phoenix police, officers responded just after 3 a.m. to the area of 35th Avenue and Bethany Home, where they found a man riding his motorcycle seriously hurt. That man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police say the other driver involved fled the scene before police arrived. A description of the getaway vehicle or the other driver has not been released.
AZFamily
Man seriously burned in overnight mobile home fire in east Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An overnight mobile home fire in east Phoenix has left two people displaced, including a man who suffered serious injuries. The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of 24th Street and McDowell Road. Crews arrived to find a mobile home on fire and two people who were able to get out on their own.
KTAR.com
Silver Alert canceled for Valley man after he was found dead
PHOENIX – A Silver Alert was canceled Tuesday afternoon after a man was found dead in Maricopa County, authorities said. Emidio Espericueta Gurrola, 77, was last seen near 11th Street and McDowell Road in October, the Phoenix Police Department said. Gurrola had a medical condition that caused him to...
fox10phoenix.com
Woman shot in drive-thru of west Phoenix Whataburger by ex-boyfriend, police say
Police are searching for a suspect after they say a woman was shot by her ex-boyfriend while in the drive-thru at a Whataburger restaurant in Phoenix on Jan. 3. The victim was inside her car near 75th Avenue and McDowell Road around 10:30 a.m. when the suspect shot her in the hip. She's expected to be OK.
fox10phoenix.com
Weather a factor in west Phoenix crash that left woman dead, children injured: police
PHOENIX - Police say weather is believed to be a factor in a three-car crash in west Phoenix that left a woman dead and two children injured. According to Phoenix Police, the crash happened at about 3:40 p.m. on Jan. 1 near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road. When officers...
AZFamily
Wrong-way drunk driver was over 2x legal limit before deadly Scottsdale crash, police say
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wrong-way driver is accused of driving drunk, causing a crash that killed a woman and injured her husband as they were on their way to a friend’s house in Scottsdale last week. On Dec. 30, just after 7 p.m., police began receiving calls...
AZFamily
Phoenix police identify man killed in I-10 shooting on New Year’s Day
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have identified the man who died after two people were shot along Interstate 10 in Phoenix early New Year’s Day. Officers were initially called out to a shooting near 32nd Street and University Drive around 2:30 a.m. that Sunday. When they arrived, they soon learned that two men had been shot while they were driving along I-10 near 24th Street. The driver, later identified as 19-year-old Leon Greer, was found at the scene and rushed to the hospital with serious injuries where he was later pronounced dead. The other victim was driven by an unknown person to an area hospital. Police say the second victim was in the passenger seat when the shooting happened.
KTAR.com
1 dead, another injured after shooting on I-10 in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A man was killed and another is injured after a suspect shot at their vehicle on Interstate 10 in Phoenix on Sunday, authorities said. Officers responded to the scene near University Drive and the I-10 and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
KTAR.com
At least 100 Valley firefighters respond to blaze at north Phoenix hotel
PHOENIX — At least 100 firefighters in the Valley worked to extinguish a hotel fire in north Phoenix Tuesday evening, authorities said. Fire personnel received reports around 5 p.m. of a blaze in the ballroom at the Westin Kierland Resort and Spa hotel, the Phoenix Fire Department said in a press release.
AZFamily
Police investigate officer-involved shooting in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are on scene of a shooting involving officers in southwest Phoenix. The shooting happened shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday on South 36th Drive, near the intersection of 35th Avenue and Broadway Road. Details are currently limited on what led up to the shooting, but a suspect has been taken to an area hospital. Phoenix police confirm no officers were injured.
ABC 15 News
Woman shot at fast food restaurant near 75th Avenue and McDowell Road
PHOENIX — A woman was shot at a Phoenix fast food restaurant Tuesday morning. The incident occurred at a Whataburger restaurant near 75th Avenue and McDowell Road around 10:30 a.m. According to Phoenix police, when officers arrived on scene they located an adult female victim suffering from a gunshot...
AZFamily
Officers shoot man with scissors in south Phoenix
The bill is supposed to help students' parents be more informed when their child goes by a different pronoun or name than their biological one. Gilbert family paying it forward to other families with sick children. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The community came to support a sick Gilbert girl...
AZFamily
‘Shots fired’ call ends with suspect crashing into power box in Fountain Hills, MCSO says
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bizarre incident in Fountain Hills early Tuesday morning. Deputies responded just before 4 a.m. to shots fired call near El Pueblo and Grande boulevards, not far from Fountain Hills Park. Authorities soon learned that someone in a car was following another vehicle and shooting at them. After a short time, deputies found the suspect, who again tried to flee from the scene but crashed into a power box.
KGUN 9
Driver arrested after crash at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police arrested a man who allegedly crashed his car New Year's Eve into the doors of a Sky Harbor International Airport terminal. KPNX-TV in Phoenix reports the incident happened around 1 p.m. Saturday after the driver swerved off the roadway for an unknown reason. The...
AZFamily
Fire at Scottsdale resort causes temporary evacuation for guests
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A fire at a Scottsdale resort caused guests to be evacuated on Tuesday evening. It started just before 5 p.m. in the ballroom of the Westin Kierland Resort and Hotel near Scottsdale Road and Greenway Parkway. Firefighters say construction workers were fixing a laundry duct when they cut the roof with a saw, spreading sparks into the building and caused the fire.
AZFamily
Phoenix officer shoots, kills man with scissors after stun guns ineffective
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A suspect has died after being shot by Phoenix police officers in south Phoenix Tuesday morning. Around 10:30 a.m., police were called to investigate the report of a burglary at a home on S. 36th Drive, near 35th Avenue and Broadway Road. During the investigation, officers found a man in a nearby alley holding a pair of scissors. Sgt. Robert Scherer says the man was told multiple times to drop the scissors and when he did not, at least one officer fired a TASER. “Multiple commands were given to this man to drop the weapon, and when the man did not respond to these commands, multiple taser deployments were attempted. All of which were unsuccessful. At this point, the man did lunge at officers with the scissors in hand,” said Sgt. Scherer.
AZFamily
5 people hospitalized after two-car crash in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Five people are in the hospital after a crash involving two cars in Phoenix early Saturday morning. Emergency crews were called out to a crash near 43rd Avenue and Cactus Road. Firefighters say two women and a man were in critical condition and another man...
KTAR.com
100 guests displaced after fire burns through Phoenix hotel
PHOENIX — A hundred people were displaced Sunday night after an electrical fire tore through the fifth floor of a Phoenix hotel, authorities said. Fire fighters responded to reports of a high-rise hotel fire around 7:30 p.m. near Dunlap Avenue and Interstate 17, the Phoenix Fire Department said in a press release.
AZFamily
Police: Man claimed girlfriend attacked him with sword before deadly stabbing in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in custody after reportedly claiming he stabbed his girlfriend during a fight after she came at him with a sword in their Phoenix home, but police say the evidence at the scene does not match his story. On Dec. 30, officers responded to...
KTAR.com
Man arrested by Mesa police after 200 pounds of methamphetamine found during traffic stop
PHOENIX — A man was arrested by Mesa police after 200 pounds of methamphetamine were found in his car during a recent traffic stop. Eric Leon, 36, was pulled over for speeding on the Loop 202 San Tan Freeway near 40th Street in Phoenix at about 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 21, according to police.
Comments / 0