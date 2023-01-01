Read full article on original website
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Hopkins County arrested Charles Don Williams Tuesday for Violation of the Probation he was on for Felony Aggravated Assault with Serious Bodily Injury. They did not disclose the bond amount or other information. Deputies arrested Dedrick Terrell Godbolt in Hopkins County for bond forfeiture on a charge of possession of...
67 Arrests Wraps Up 2022 For Your Bowie County Sheriff’s Office
It was the last week of the old year leading up to the first day of the new year, what was it like? 67 total were arrested in Bowie County last week. Sheriff's Office Deputies arrested 20 of those while 47 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the BCSO.
Identity of house fire victim released by Upshur County sheriff
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Upshur County authorities have released the identity of a man who was killed in a house fire last week. Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb said the victim is identified as David Anthony Johnson, Jr., 54, of Diana, who was the resident of the home located at 4863 Hawk Road which was destroyed by the fire on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
Sheriff says inmate who escaped Smith County transport van Tuesday faces added charges
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An inmate is in custody after allegedly escaping from a transport van in Tyler. According to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith, a jailer was transporting an inmate, identified as Timothy Chappelle, from the low-risk facility (north jail) to the main facility downtown. The transport van was...
Van Zandt County constable uses social media to solve motor home theft
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman and her boyfriend have been arrested in connection with a stolen motorhome. Misty Anne Reeves, 39, is charged with theft. She was arrested on Dec. 28 and is being held on a $10,000 bond. Constable Pat Jordan said her boyfriend was already in Dallas County Jail on other charges.
Texas Rangers Investigating Sulphur Springs PD Shooting
Sulphur Springs Police responded Sunday evening at about 5:51 to investigate a report that a man was armed and had threatened to harm himself and others. Officers located the suspect in the Royal Inn Motel parking lot, and there was a brief foot pursuit. The individual pointed the handgun at the officers, and a Sulphur Springs Police Officer fired his weapon, striking the suspect. Officers applied First Aid to the suspect, but he died from his wounds. The department has not identified the suspect at this time. The officer involved is on administrative leave with pay pending the investigation by Texas Rangers. Sulphur Springs Police have referred all inquiries to the Texas Rangers office in Garland.
Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting Wednesday 01.04.23
SULPHUR SPRINGS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD ROOM, ADMINISTRATION BUILDING. CALL TO ORDER: Invocation and Pledges to the flags. Announcement by the President whether a quorum is present, that the meeting had been duly called and that the notice of the meeting had been posted in accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Texas Government Code, Chapter 551.
Smith County inmate arrested after escaping from jail transport van
TYLER, Texas — A Smith County inmate was arrested after escaping from a jail transport vehicle Tuesday afternoon. Smith County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Sgt. Larry Christian said the inmate, Timothy Chappelle, was caught in the 1600 block of Wisteria Drive in Tyler. He escaped from the vehicle that was moving from the north jail to the downtown central jail facility.
POLICE: Fatal officer-involved shooting in Sulphur Springs
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – An officer with the Sulphur Springs Police Department was involved in a fatal shooting after the suspect ran away pointing a handgun at police, according to officials. On Monday, Jan. 2, officers with Sulphur Springs Police Department and Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in reference to an […]
2 Teens, 1 Man Arrested For Disorderly Conduct
Three people — two teens and a Cumby man — were arrested for disorderly conduct, while a medical complaint resulted in one intoxication arrest Monday, according to arrest reports. West Main Street Fight. Cumby Police responded at 3:53 p.m. Jan. 2, 2023, to a disturbance on West Main...
Lone Star Convenience Robbery Under Investigation
Marion County authorities continue investigating the armed robbery of Delton’s Convenience Store and gas station Hwy 155 in Lone Star. It happened on December 28 at about 7:10 pm. Store security shows the suspect climbing over the counter into the cashier area. Investigators aren’t saying if the suspect got away with any cash or how much.
Sulphur Springs Blood Drive
Join Carter BloodCare at the following sites in the next ten days if you can give blood – the Red River Credit Union, 822 Gilmer St., from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm on Thursday, Jan. 5. The next drive will be in the Brookshire’s parking lot at 809 Gilmer St., sponsored by American Legion Post No. 66 and VFW Post No. 8560, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm on Saturday, Jan. 14.
PJC – Sulphur Springs Center Welding Class
PJC-Sulphur Springs Center welding student Harlie Harred of Sulphur Bluff is grinding on a backing strip during a recent class period. She is working toward certification in structural welding. To inquire about workforce or academic classes at the PJC-Sulphur Springs campus, call 903-885-1232.
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jan 04)
There was a burglary in the 500-block of NW 3rd reported Tuesday morning at 6:09 after someone had gained access through a window on the south side of the residence, and the victim reported a go-cart and stereo speakers were missing. The incident is under investigation. Police worked forgery in...
WebXtra: Longview emergency crews respond to I-20 crash
Matthew Hoy Edgar is seen being escorted out of the Sabine County courthouse following his sentencing on Tuesday. Video shows inmate's alleged escape from Smith County Jail transport van. Updated: 5 hours ago. An inmate is in custody after allegedly escaping from a transport van in Tyler. New exhibit at...
170 calls reporting fireworks or gunfire in Longview city limits on New Year’s Eve
LONGVIEW , Texas (KLTV) - Most East Texas cities have ordinances against shooting off fireworks within their limits. But some residents fired them off anyway and others even participated in celebratory gunfire which is also illegal within city limits. New Year’s Eve in Longview was a lot louder than it...
Gunshots Fired In Sulphur Springs, One Injured
Sulphur Springs Police responded at about 6:00 last night to West Industrial Drive near South Broadway Street. After officers arrived, a suspect, believed to be armed, was identified and reportedly started running toward Broadway. Officers gave chase and reportedly heard gunfire. One person was wounded. No officers were hurt, and no other information was immediately available.
Suspect in Tyler bank shooting returns to scene, is taken into custody without incident
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Police have taken into custody a suspect believed to be responsible for a Tuesday afternoon shooting. According to LouAnn Campbell with the City of Tyler, the shooting took place in the 5100 block of Rhones Quarter Road in front of Texas Bank. The aggravated assault happened at about 3:17 p.m..
