Camp County, TX

Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Hopkins County arrested Charles Don Williams Tuesday for Violation of the Probation he was on for Felony Aggravated Assault with Serious Bodily Injury. They did not disclose the bond amount or other information. Deputies arrested Dedrick Terrell Godbolt in Hopkins County for bond forfeiture on a charge of possession of...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Identity of house fire victim released by Upshur County sheriff

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Upshur County authorities have released the identity of a man who was killed in a house fire last week. Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb said the victim is identified as David Anthony Johnson, Jr., 54, of Diana, who was the resident of the home located at 4863 Hawk Road which was destroyed by the fire on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting Wednesday 01.04.23

SULPHUR SPRINGS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD ROOM, ADMINISTRATION BUILDING. CALL TO ORDER: Invocation and Pledges to the flags. Announcement by the President whether a quorum is present, that the meeting had been duly called and that the notice of the meeting had been posted in accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Texas Government Code, Chapter 551.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Smith County inmate arrested after escaping from jail transport van

TYLER, Texas — A Smith County inmate was arrested after escaping from a jail transport vehicle Tuesday afternoon. Smith County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Sgt. Larry Christian said the inmate, Timothy Chappelle, was caught in the 1600 block of Wisteria Drive in Tyler. He escaped from the vehicle that was moving from the north jail to the downtown central jail facility.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
2 Teens, 1 Man Arrested For Disorderly Conduct

Three people — two teens and a Cumby man — were arrested for disorderly conduct, while a medical complaint resulted in one intoxication arrest Monday, according to arrest reports. West Main Street Fight. Cumby Police responded at 3:53 p.m. Jan. 2, 2023, to a disturbance on West Main...
CUMBY, TX
Lone Star Convenience Robbery Under Investigation

Marion County authorities continue investigating the armed robbery of Delton’s Convenience Store and gas station Hwy 155 in Lone Star. It happened on December 28 at about 7:10 pm. Store security shows the suspect climbing over the counter into the cashier area. Investigators aren’t saying if the suspect got away with any cash or how much.
LONE STAR, TX
Sulphur Springs Blood Drive

Join Carter BloodCare at the following sites in the next ten days if you can give blood – the Red River Credit Union, 822 Gilmer St., from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm on Thursday, Jan. 5. The next drive will be in the Brookshire’s parking lot at 809 Gilmer St., sponsored by American Legion Post No. 66 and VFW Post No. 8560, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm on Saturday, Jan. 14.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
PJC – Sulphur Springs Center Welding Class

PJC-Sulphur Springs Center welding student Harlie Harred of Sulphur Bluff is grinding on a backing strip during a recent class period. She is working toward certification in structural welding. To inquire about workforce or academic classes at the PJC-Sulphur Springs campus, call 903-885-1232.
SULPHUR BLUFF, TX
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jan 04)

There was a burglary in the 500-block of NW 3rd reported Tuesday morning at 6:09 after someone had gained access through a window on the south side of the residence, and the victim reported a go-cart and stereo speakers were missing. The incident is under investigation. Police worked forgery in...
PARIS, TX
WebXtra: Longview emergency crews respond to I-20 crash

Matthew Hoy Edgar is seen being escorted out of the Sabine County courthouse following his sentencing on Tuesday. Video shows inmate's alleged escape from Smith County Jail transport van. Updated: 5 hours ago. An inmate is in custody after allegedly escaping from a transport van in Tyler. New exhibit at...
LONGVIEW, TX
Gunshots Fired In Sulphur Springs, One Injured

Sulphur Springs Police responded at about 6:00 last night to West Industrial Drive near South Broadway Street. After officers arrived, a suspect, believed to be armed, was identified and reportedly started running toward Broadway. Officers gave chase and reportedly heard gunfire. One person was wounded. No officers were hurt, and no other information was immediately available.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Shots Reportedly Fired, 1 Injured On South Broadway Street

South Broadway Street in Sulphur Springs from Lee Street to West Industrial Drive was closed to traffic shortly after 6 p.m. Jan. 2, 2023, as officers work an area where gunshots were reportedly fired and one person was reportedly injured. No official statement had been released by local law enforcement at 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX

