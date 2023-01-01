ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Talk Business & Politics: Governor Hutchinson’s legacy and the state of Arkansas’ economy

By Ryan Turbeville
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As the new year kicks off, many are looking back on where Arkansas has been economically and politically, and where it might be headed.

Talk Business & Politics host Roby Brock sat down with John Brummett from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette to take a look back at the legacy of Governor Asa Hutchinson and to talk about what they expect from Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Then, Brock laid out where the Arkansas economy sits as the Natural State breaks into the new year.

Capping off the show, Brock met with Randy Zook, CEO of the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce, to go over the data and discuss the state of the Arkansas economy and job market. Zook shared his insight on the growth of the state economy.

Asa Hutchinson: A Retrospective

Talk Business & Politics airs Sunday at 9:30 a.m. on FOX 16. For more coverage, head to TalkBusiness.net .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

FOX 16 News

