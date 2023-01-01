Read full article on original website
50 Cent Hints At Releasing New Music In 2023
50 Cent says he’s planning on releasing new music in 2023. 50 Cent says that he’s planning on releasing new music later this year. If he puts out a full-length studio album, it will be his first since dropping Animal Ambition back in 2014. 50 teased new music in two separate posts on social media.
Gangsta Boo’s Death Leaves Hip-Hop In Mourning: Drake, GloRilla, And More Pay Respects
The Three 6 Mafia member was undeniably influential within the industry. The excitement of a new year beginning is still wearing off, though the mood became sombre once the hip-hop community heard about the death of Gangsta Boo. She passed on Sunday (January 1), and it’s chiefly suspected that an overdose was her ultimate cause of death.
Gangsta Boo Dead At 43: Report
Gangsta Boo has reportedly passed away at the age of 43. Gangsta Boo has reportedly passed away at the age of 43, according to TMZ. Her Three 6 Mafia collaborator, DJ Paul, seemingly confirmed the news in a post on Instagram, Sunday afternoon. In comments on Paul’s post, numerous artists...
JT Claims She Would Ride For Lil Uzi Vert If He Gets 10 Years Behind Bars
JT and Lil Uzi Vert have been dating on and off since 2019. While in a recent interview, JT was asked if she would hold her boyfriend, fellow rapper Lil Uzi Vert, down if he were behind bars for 10 years. And after thinking for a few seconds, the City Girls star later confirmed that she would, adding that it’s “not really that long.”
Jhene Aiko Shares A Glimpse Of Newborn Son Noah On Social Media
Noah is the second child of the “Chilombo” singer and the first for Big Sean. Nearly two months after giving birth to her and Big Sean’s son Noah, Jhene Aiko is offering her internet fans a small glimpse of the adorable newborn. Posting to her Instagram Story and 16 million followers, the “Sativa” singer” cradles him in her arms with the caption “two months.”
Miley Cyrus fans spot ‘shady’ release date of new single
Miley Cyrus fans have pointed out the “shady” timing of the artist’s forthcoming single.Before celebrating the new year, the 30-year-old pop star surprised fans by announcing the release of her new song, titled “Flowers”. Cyrus even shared a teaser of the track on social media, writing in the Instagram caption: “New year, new Miley, new single. Flowers January 13.”In the short snippet, Cyrus can be heard singing the lyrics, “I can love me better than you can.”The single will be released on 13 January, which also happens to be the same day as Cyrus’ ex-husband Liam Hemsworth’s birthday. Although...
French Montana, Machine Gun Kelly & More Trend From “Rappers We Need To Leave In 2022” Viral Tweet
The rappers were joined by Yeat and Jack Harlow on a list of supposedly bad rappers, which got people debating. Even if some artists are better than others, some social media users are a bit too eager to point that out. French Montana, Machine Gun Kelly, and other rappers trended on social media this week for their inclusion in a viral tweet of “Rappers We Need To Leave In 2022.” As if Megan Fox wanting a girlfriend wasn’t enough, MGK received his fair share of both criticism and defense in the comments. Moreover, Stans and haters argued over whether these rappers deserved a placement.
Quavo Seen For The First Time Since Takeoff’s Funeral At Diddy’s Party
Quavo posed for pictures alongside Meek Mill and Lil Baby while Drake was in awe over Huncho’s makeshift hair tie. Diddy brought out all of the stars for his massive NYE bash in St. Barth’s including Quavo, who has understandably kept out of the public eye since early November.
NBA Youngboy Announces New Album “I Rest My Case”
NBA Youngboy is kicking off 2023 with the release of “I Rest My Case.”. If there’s one rapper who undoubtedly had a grip on 2022, it was NBA Youngboy. Despite laying low for a large portion of the year, he came back stronger than ever with The Last Slimeto. The project contained upwards of 30 tracks but even still, he had even more heat in the stash to unleash in the months that followed.
J. Prince Shows Love To Takeoff On Livestream, Calls Out Haters
“I want all y’all to know, none of y’all love him no more than I do,” said Prince. The investigation into Takeoff’s death continues as a suspect has been arrested. The Migos star fell victim to a shooting that occurred last November 1 in Houston. From the onset, a scandal erupted after a video of the tragedy reached social media and showed J. Prince Jr. walking past the rapper’s dead body. It was a highly-talked-about moment that social media users discussed far and wide, but the Prince family made it clear that they love Takeoff.
De La Soul’s Catalog To Finally Hit Streaming Services This Year
De La Soul’s music is finally coming to streaming services. De La Soul’s iconic catalog of music, including their legendary 1989 album 3 Feet High and Rising, will finally be available on streaming sites later this year. The plans have been in the works since Reservoir Media purchased the group’s master recordings in 2021.
French Montana Announces “Coke Boys 6” As Gangsta Grillz Mixtape
French Montana’s coming through with “Coke Boys 6” this month. French Montana is giving fans exactly what they’re looking for — a new Coke Boys tape. Over the past few months, French Montana’s indicated that he has a new mixtape on the way, though he didn’t provide much of an update. However, it appears that he’s preparing for the release of Coke Boys 6 this month.
Kevin & Dreka Gates Celebrate NYE Together Following Breakup Rumours
In the summer, the rapper dropped a diss track in which he seemingly confirmed a separation between the often idolized couple. While breakups aren’t all that uncommon in the world of hip-hop, some hurt far more than others. For instance, seeing Blueface and Chrisean Rock declare themselves as single over and over again is much less painful than watching the demise of Kevin and Dreka Gates.
Future Hits The Sea In “Back To The Basics” Music Video
Future isn’t taking a day off. He’s already dropping off new visuals to start off the new year after a highly productive year. This afternoon, the rapper unveiled the music video for “Back To Basics” — a highlight off of I Never Liked You. This...
Summer Walker Celebrates Completing Goal Of Having “Hella Kids Before 30”
Summer Walker says she’s accomplished her goal of giving birth to “hella” kids before the age of 30. Summer Walker says that she’s accomplished her goal of having “hella” kids before hitting the age of 30. Her celebration comes after she announced she welcomed twins over the weekend.
Babyface Details Studio Session Between Mariah Carey & Whitney Houston
Babyface recently reflected on how Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston recorded, “When You Believe.”. Babyface recently recalled mediating a recording session between Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston while there was tension between the two artists. Speaking with Vulture for a recent interview, Babyface reflected on the making of the 1998 song, “When You Believe,” for the movie The Prince of Egypt.
Metro Boomin Blesses Fans With OG Version Of “Knife Talk”
The producer randomly shared the song via Twitter on Tuesday (January 3). Over the course of the past few years, Metro Boomin has been one of the hottest go-to producers for some of the best rappers in the game. On top of producing full-length projects for artists like 21 Savage...
Meek Mill Says He’s Dropping A New Album Every Quarter In 2023
Meek Mill has a string of projects to follow “Flamerz 5” this year. Meek Mill is coming for his in 2023. The Philadelphia rapper’s had a tumultuous year in the music industry, largely due to issues with his record label. However, he’s coming in stronger than ever with a slew of projects planned for this year.
Logic Expecting His Second Child With Wife Brittney Noell
Along with their new bundle of joy, the couple will be launching a kids clothing line called Sweet Cream later this year. Logic previously became a first-time father in 2020. Since then, he’s unretired from rap with a 30-track album called Vinyl Days, and subsequently ended his relationship with Def Jam in favour of a deal with BMG. As he embarks upon 2023, the “I’m Gone” hitmaker has plenty to look forward to – including a new baby.
Math Hoffa Responds To Jim Jones’ “Best Podcasts” List
Math Hoffa wasn’t happy with the placement of “My Expert Opinion” on Jim Jones’ list of the best podcasts of 2022. Math Hoffa has responded to Jim Jones‘ list of the “Best Podcasts of 2022.” The Harlem rapper placed his show last on the list, offending the host of My Expert Opinion.
