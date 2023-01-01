Read full article on original website
Legendary longtime Aspen local John Callahan, who led a life of adventure, dies at 95
John E. Callahan, a longtime ski instructor, Mountain Rescue pioneer, and active community member, died at the age of 95 on Sunday. “We’re all lucky. All four of us were there and held his hand as he passed away,” said Pat Callahan, 57, his son. His siblings John Callahan, Anne Marie McPhee, and Nancy Humphreys were with him.
Mountain Pride reflects on 2022, looks ahead with growth mindset￼
In 2022, a new nonprofit based in Eagle County spun up to create year-round opportunities for community, advocacy, education and support for LGBTQ communities in the mountains. And in its annual report, Mountain Pride shared that it was able to create 5,200 touchpoints to over 3,000 individuals in its first year.
With all surface lifts now running, Vail Mountain just waiting on Sun Down Express
Vail Mountain’s new Avanti Skills Zone was designed to have a dedicated surface lift, but for most of the skills zone’s existence, that surface lift has not been running. That was until this New Year’s Day holiday weekend on Vail Mountain, when the Black Forest lift (No. 27) along with the Wapiti Platter (No. 24) started taking skiers up the slopes once again.
The way it was: The life and times of Vail’s motley band of pioneers
They came. They saw. They built. They were here at the beginning. And in 2022 they came to laugh, to cry, to schmooze and to reminisce about what was: treasured memories. To say those days were good times is an understatement. It was a great time. It was a once-in-a-lifetime time — a new start for hundreds of people who would become the pioneers of a burgeoning ski town called Vail. And they wanted to celebrate those early days …
Mountainfilm on Tour celebrates indomitable spirit, educates and inspires at Vilar Performing Arts Center on Jan. 5￼
When: Thursday, Jan. 5, 6 p.m. More information: Visit vilarpac.org/mountainfilm-on-tour. Held every Memorial Day Weekend since 1979, the Mountainfilm Documentary Film Festival takes over Telluride, Colorado, for a celebration of what the natural world has to offer, and serves as a reminder that humans still have a vital role to play in preserving the uniqueness of wild spaces – such as those we enjoy in the Vail Valley. Featuring Oscar-winning directors, pro athletes and other industry leaders, Mountainfilm uses the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world.
Chicken-suited demonstrator cited for trespassing in Vail
A local demonstrator who has been using a bright yellow chicken suit to attract eyes to his protest signs has been issued a ticket for trespassing on Vail Resorts property. Vail Police Department spokesperson Ryan Kenney said protestor Tim McMahon, of Avon, is allowed to demonstrate on Town of Vail property, but as soon as he crossed onto Vail Resorts property, the Vail Police Department was notified by the resort company.
A mountain of film: Mountainfilm tour fills Vilar with adventure-packed action
IF YOU GO… What: Mountainfilm on Tour – Beaver Creek When: 6-8:15 p.m. Thursday Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek Tickets: $10 in advance and $15 the day of the program. VailSymposium.org. Adventure documentaries are some of the most inspiring films out there; they rev viewers up...
Record number of jumpers celebrate 2023 with Evergreen Lake Plunge
A record number of jumpers took the plunge in Evergreen Lake as Colorado crossed into 2023 on Sunday. The Evergreen Lake Plunge sponsored by Buffalo Park Dentistry far exceeded previous entries willing to leap into the new year. People dressed up, or down, to enjoy a dip in the near-freezing water. There were crazy costumes and brief bathing suits as people challenged themselves to take the plunge. PHOTO GALLERY: Evergreen Lake Plunge 2023A total of 423 leapers from all over the Denver metro area signed up to jump. Active4All Evergreen Foundation runs the event to raise money for programs like the "Inspire" special needs program at Evergreen Park and Recreation District that helps kids with disabilities get out. This year with sponsorships and plungers the organization raised nearly $30,000 said President Dr. John DuRussel. CBS News Colorado's Alan Gionet is part of the organization and hosts the festivities every year. "It was an awesome day and everybody had a ton of fun," he said. "We'll be back in 2024!"
Amanda Precourt is the 2023 Vail Valley Citizen of the Year￼
There is a seemingly endless string of adjectives that are applied to life as an adolescent girl: tumultuous, ever-changing, challenging, or uncomfortable. For many, these words stir up memories of a worrying time — one filled with confusion and difficulty. Thanks to the vision and leadership of Amanda Precourt,...
KDVR.com
UNC president's son dies in avalanche
Nick Feinstein, son of UNC president Andy Feinstein, recently succumbed to an avalanche in Breckenridge. Courtney Fromm shares reactions from those close to the victim. Nick Feinstein, son of UNC president Andy Feinstein, recently succumbed to an avalanche in Breckenridge. Courtney Fromm shares reactions from those close to the victim.
Miller & Lux is Vail’s newest decadence
Celebrity chef Tyler Florence’s modern American Steakhouse, Miller & Lux, has been a sensation in San Francisco, and now it debuts in Vail. The mountain-resort location brings the same passion for culinary excellence, along with an elevated ambiance. Known for its signature five-point tableside service, designated carts deliver champagne,...
KDVR.com
Boulder sees impact of overnight snow
Jim Hooley is in Boulder where they accumulated a few inches of snow overnight. Jim Hooley is in Boulder where they accumulated a few inches of snow overnight. A close family friend of the father and son caught up in an avalanche on New Year's Eve talked with FOX31 and Channel 2 on Tuesday.
Eagle Valley Regional Transit Authority starts collecting sales tax as of Jan. 1
Voters in November agreed to create the Eagle Valley Regional Transit Authority. But there’s a lot of work to do before even the first pledges from backers come to pass. The Eagle Valley Transportation Authority Board of directors starts regular meetings Jan. 10. The meeting is set for 12:30 p.m. at Avon Town Hall.
Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell Seen Enjoying the Holidays in Colorado
The perfect Christmas gift? Aspen residents recently spotted Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell enjoying the holidays in their longtime Colorado home. According to People, the celebrity duo strolled down the streets of Aspen on Wednesday (Dec. 21) to get some last-minute Christmas gifts. Daily Mail Video shared photos of the...
Climate Action Collaborative: 22 local climate wins in 2022
As 2022 comes to an end, we want to reflect on the progress the Climate Action Collaborative and our partners have made in 2022. Here are 22 local climate wins of 2022, in no particular order:. Climate Action Week 2022. Walking Mountains and the CAC hosted the first annual Climate...
Vail’s Häagen-Dazs Dessert Café goes far beyond ice cream
Häagen-Dazs Dessert Café in Vail offers more than just ice cream; it is a unique dessert shop, inspired by European cafés, that tempts the tastebuds with both freshly baked goods and a premium coffee bar. Owner Ric Almas is one of the originators of Häagen-Dazs franchises. He...
Time Machine: 50 years ago, House Minority Leader Gerald Ford and his wife Betty visit Vail for the holidays
A California company partly owned by David Wilhelm closed on the $14.2 million deal to buy The Club at Cordillera out of bankruptcy, the Vail Daily reported. Wilhelm was listed as an investor in Wind Rose Holdings, a California investment group. “Earlier this month, Wind Rose outbid one of Donald...
Eagle town leaders spearhead sustainable action
Setting an example for more citizens to follow, many community leaders throughout Eagle are taking environmentally conscious steps in their day-to-day lives as the town moves closer to its net zero goal. On July 27, 2021, the Eagle Town Council passed a resolution to adopt the goal of achieving net...
