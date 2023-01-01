ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

Vail Daily

The way it was: The life and times of Vail’s motley band of pioneers

They came. They saw. They built. They were here at the beginning. And in 2022 they came to laugh, to cry, to schmooze and to reminisce about what was: treasured memories. To say those days were good times is an understatement. It was a great time. It was a once-in-a-lifetime time — a new start for hundreds of people who would become the pioneers of a burgeoning ski town called Vail. And they wanted to celebrate those early days …
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Mountainfilm on Tour celebrates indomitable spirit, educates and inspires at Vilar Performing Arts Center on Jan. 5￼

When: Thursday, Jan. 5, 6 p.m. More information: Visit vilarpac.org/mountainfilm-on-tour. Held every Memorial Day Weekend since 1979, the Mountainfilm Documentary Film Festival takes over Telluride, Colorado, for a celebration of what the natural world has to offer, and serves as a reminder that humans still have a vital role to play in preserving the uniqueness of wild spaces – such as those we enjoy in the Vail Valley. Featuring Oscar-winning directors, pro athletes and other industry leaders, Mountainfilm uses the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world.
BEAVER CREEK, CO
Vail Daily

Chicken-suited demonstrator cited for trespassing in Vail

A local demonstrator who has been using a bright yellow chicken suit to attract eyes to his protest signs has been issued a ticket for trespassing on Vail Resorts property. Vail Police Department spokesperson Ryan Kenney said protestor Tim McMahon, of Avon, is allowed to demonstrate on Town of Vail property, but as soon as he crossed onto Vail Resorts property, the Vail Police Department was notified by the resort company.
VAIL, CO
CBS Denver

Record number of jumpers celebrate 2023 with Evergreen Lake Plunge

A record number of jumpers took the plunge in Evergreen Lake as Colorado crossed into 2023 on Sunday. The Evergreen Lake Plunge sponsored by Buffalo Park Dentistry far exceeded previous entries willing to leap into the new year. People dressed up, or down, to enjoy a dip in the near-freezing water. There were crazy costumes and brief bathing suits as people challenged themselves to take the plunge. PHOTO GALLERY: Evergreen Lake Plunge 2023A total of 423 leapers from all over the Denver metro area signed up to jump. Active4All Evergreen Foundation runs the event to raise money for programs like the "Inspire" special needs program at Evergreen Park and Recreation District that helps kids with disabilities get out. This year with sponsorships and plungers the organization raised nearly $30,000 said President Dr. John DuRussel. CBS News Colorado's Alan Gionet is part of the organization and hosts the festivities every year. "It was an awesome day and everybody had a ton of fun," he said. "We'll be back in 2024!"
EVERGREEN, CO
KDVR.com

UNC president's son dies in avalanche

Nick Feinstein, son of UNC president Andy Feinstein, recently succumbed to an avalanche in Breckenridge. Courtney Fromm shares reactions from those close to the victim. Nick Feinstein, son of UNC president Andy Feinstein, recently succumbed to an avalanche in Breckenridge. Courtney Fromm shares reactions from those close to the victim.
DENVER, CO
Vail Daily

Miller & Lux is Vail’s newest decadence

Celebrity chef Tyler Florence’s modern American Steakhouse, Miller & Lux, has been a sensation in San Francisco, and now it debuts in Vail. The mountain-resort location brings the same passion for culinary excellence, along with an elevated ambiance. Known for its signature five-point tableside service, designated carts deliver champagne,...
VAIL, CO
KDVR.com

Boulder sees impact of overnight snow

Jim Hooley is in Boulder where they accumulated a few inches of snow overnight. Jim Hooley is in Boulder where they accumulated a few inches of snow overnight. A close family friend of the father and son caught up in an avalanche on New Year's Eve talked with FOX31 and Channel 2 on Tuesday.
BOULDER, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell Seen Enjoying the Holidays in Colorado

The perfect Christmas gift? Aspen residents recently spotted Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell enjoying the holidays in their longtime Colorado home. According to People, the celebrity duo strolled down the streets of Aspen on Wednesday (Dec. 21) to get some last-minute Christmas gifts. Daily Mail Video shared photos of the...
ASPEN, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle town leaders spearhead sustainable action

Setting an example for more citizens to follow, many community leaders throughout Eagle are taking environmentally conscious steps in their day-to-day lives as the town moves closer to its net zero goal. On July 27, 2021, the Eagle Town Council passed a resolution to adopt the goal of achieving net...
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

