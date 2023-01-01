ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
funcheap.com

101 Freeway Closed “Indefinitely” Due to Flooding

Both southbound and northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 101 are closed indefinitely in South San Francisco due to major flooding, California Highway Patrol announced Saturday morning. Caltrans crews are on the scene. All drivers are advised to utilize Interstate Highway 280 as an alternate route. MUDSLIDES AND FLOODING SHUTS TRAFFIC...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy