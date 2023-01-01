ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Jersey Guy: Cinderella is going to the dance

By Mark Blaudschun
 3 days ago
It makes sense doesn't it, this business of TCU playing in the final game of the 2022 college football season?

Where else could you find a script which had the Horned Frogs as 200-1 odds to win the national championship in August, a status befitting their No. 7 (out of 10) projections in the Big 12 pre-season rankings?.

Add a new coach (Sonny Dykes), a roster which had only 5 offensive starters coming b ack from a 5-7 season which led to the departure of highly respected Gary Patterson and you have a formula for....disrespect?.

On Saturday that all changed forever, no matter what happens in next Monday's CFP national championship game in Los Angeles.

TCU, which spent the entire regular season earning that respect, game by game, while also developing a Heisman quality quarterback in Max Duggan, did the improbable in ending unbeaten and No. 2 ranked Michigan's season with a 51-45 victory in the CFP semifinal game in the Fiesta Bowl.

Next up is defending national champion Georgia, which out-staged TCU with its dramatic 42-41 comeback win over Ohio State.

Like, TCU, Geogia's win was not settled until the final the final seconds when the Buckeyes missed a 50-yard field goal attack.

And like TCU, with Duggan as its QB, Georgia, led by former walk on Stetson Bennett, has put together a fairy-tale script of success.

Saturday was arguably college football finest day ever in post season play.

For one solid 8 hour stretch on New Year's Eve, the GAME superseded all of its other problems and changes such as the transfer portal, NIL issues and over paid coaches.

It was a game (or games) for the ages.

TCU, which has been an underdog all season and had to deal with it all week

""At some point, you just kind of quit listening to what everybody says,'' said Dykes

""The winner was football,'' said Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, attempting to script his own comeback story

Now TCU--and Georgia--have one more story to tell, next Monday at SoFI Stadium.

The Bulldogs have been established as 13 point favorites.

Sounds like a perfect set up for TCU Or maybe the clock finally does strike midnight, as it did almost exactly on New Year's Eve in Atlanta when Georgia was preserving its season.

