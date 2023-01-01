Read full article on original website
Can You Believe You Aren’t Allowed to Throw Away These 3 Items In Maine?
If you don't see it, it doesn't exist, right? WRONG. Every thing you throw away is bound to go somewhere and believe it or not their are items that you are not allowed to simply toss in the garbage bin in Maine. If you do not dispose of these 3...
Portland, Maine, Named 10th Best City in America to Find a Job
The job market is still very strong in Maine, especially in its biggest city. That's at least according to a new employment opportunity report. Wallethub.com, a personal finance website, recently published its latest list of best cities in America to find a new job. Portland is ranked as the 10th...
Do You Know These 30 Unwritten Maine Rules That All the Locals Know?
Every state has rules and laws, that is just a fact. However, locals always know some other "rules" that may not legally be enforced but are honored by other residents. Still being new to Maine, I am not even close to knowing all the unwritten rules (or lets be real, even all the enforced laws) in Maine. So, what did I do?
Maine county jails seeing a 'revolving door'
PORTLAND, Maine — Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce said he sees many of the same people in and out of his jail. He added that he once saw the same person 51 times in one year. "That's a lot of arrests and what has that person learned? Obviously, nothing,...
mainebiz.biz
Law firm roundup: Personnel moves from around the region
We're early in 2023, but Maine law firms have been active when it comes to personnel moves, ranging from adding new partners to a new managing partner. Preti Flaherty announced that attorneys Kristy Abraham and Mariana Baron had been promoted to partners. Abraham joined Preti Flaherty's business law group in...
mainepublic.org
Maine’s new House Speaker pledges to ‘find where the common ground lies’ on major issues
AUGUSTA – House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross made history last month when she became the first Black lawmaker in Maine ever elected to that top post. But as Maine’s new House Speaker prepares to kick off the 2023 legislative session, the longtime social justice advocate said her focus will be on finding common ground to help all Mainers on issues ranging from housing and energy costs to access to health care and the opioid crisis.
One of the Best Hikes in All of the United States is in Maine
Maine truly is Vacationland. The well-earned nickname has only grown stronger over the years, especially with the state gaining more and more exposure. Maine is constantly being compared, contrasted, dissected, observed, and reviewed by travel websites from across the globe. These articles can be great reference guides to future Maine vacationers or even future residents.
Portland police review shows racial disparities in arrests
PORTLAND, Maine — A report by the University of Southern Maine and Northeastern University found several racial disparities in arrests among the Portland Police Department. The report, which was requested by the department, took more than a year to complete, according to George Shaler, a senior research associate at USM.
star977.com
Local News 01/02/23
(Maine) Homicides were up in Maine in 2022. The Bangor Daily News reports 32 people were killed at the hands of others – the highest number in nearly 15 years, and eclipses the 2021 total, when 19 people were murdered. (Maine) Maine saw 32 homicide deaths in 2022, the...
wabi.tv
Possible sightings of missing Bangor man in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The family of a man who went missing in Bangor in June says there have been multiple potential sightings in the Augusta area this past week. The family of 38-year-old Graham Lacher says people reported seeing a man who resembles Lacher in three different places - walking on the interstate near the Augusta Civic Center, on the Route 3 rotary, and an unknown location.
The State More Mainers Said They Want To Move To – Agree?
This might be the time of the year when people start thinking about being in a state other than Maine. The skies are gray, the days are shorter, the temperatures are colder, and the vegetation isn’t as lush as it is in summer. If you were to leave the...
mainebiz.biz
Gone but not forgotten: Remembering Mainers who died in 2022
The start of a new year is also a good time to reflect on those Mainers we said good-bye to in 2022. Each made a far-reaching impact on the business community and well beyond, and will long be remembered. 'Voice' of The County, famed Maine broadcaster Dewey DeWitt dies at...
New Year – New Laws in Maine That May Affect You
For those working at minimum wage, Maine is one of 27 states that has increased the hourly minimum wage for 2023. As of Sunday, the hourly minimum wage is now $13.80, up from $12.75. The new tip wage for service employees is half, now at $6.90 per hour for those who receive tips. The employer must be able to show that the employee receives at least the minimum wage of $13.80 per hour when the direct wage and tips are combined at the end of the week.
Maine police departments receiving record number of mental health-related calls
GORHAM, Maine — The towns of Gorham and Windham are the latest to hire a community resource liaison in a combined effort to help decrease the total number of mental health calls. Gorham's police chief, Chris Sanborn, said it took about a year to nail down the logistics of...
observer-me.com
Sunday hunting lawsuit isn’t over
In November of 2021, Maine voters approved a state referendum to the State Constitution called the Right-To-Food Amendment. The amendment, the first of its kind in the United States, provides Mainers with a constitutional right to grow, harvest and consume their own food, and it includes protections for rights to seed saving and seed sharing. The amendment was approved by the State Legislature by a two-thirds vote early in 2021, but it needed approval from voters in order to become a constitutional amendment.
If You Have a Dog, You’ll Totally Get the Latest Sign at Binga’s in Windham, ME
Here's a fun fact. According to News Center Maine in 2017, Maine was named the number one pet-friendly state in the country. The Safeway security company gave Maine the top honor for its 76 dog-friendly beaches and nearly 1,000 pet-friendly hotels. Pet hotels? That's a new one to me. People...
wabi.tv
Maine’s first ISIS-related terrorism trial postponed until February
BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - The trial of an allegedly ISIS-inspired teenager from Maine, Xavier Pelkey, which was scheduled to begin with jury selection in Bangor federal court on Tuesday, January 3, has been postponed for a month until February. Jury selection is now scheduled for February 7 and 8. It...
$3 million grant to repair historic Maine Irish Heritage Center
PORTLAND, Maine — The old Saint Dominic's church in the heart of Portland has had several lives since it was built. With the massive sanctuary finished in 1892, Bob Kearney said it's held up "really well." But it is showing its age in places. The Catholic church closed in...
All aboard! Mainers reflect on 21 years of Downeaster service
PORTLAND, Maine — Amtrak's Downeaster is now 21 years old and has carried more than 8.4 million riders since its inception. In 2022, the train carried 467,000 passengers, a 35 percent increase from the previous year. “Despite significant challenges during the pandemic, Amtrak Downeaster ridership has rebounded to 93%...
10 Maine Towns Out-of-Staters Can’t Pronounce Correctly
Every year Maine sees a flood of tourists into the state who come here to visit all that Maine has to offer and to spend money. Tourism is one of Maine's largest industries. It's always fun to hear wandering tourists ask about how to get to a certain town in Maine and totally screw up the pronunciation of that town. It's understandable for those towns that were derived from Native American languages and those named by French Explorers, but some just seem too obvious for those of us that live here.
