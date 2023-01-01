ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Do You Know These 30 Unwritten Maine Rules That All the Locals Know?

Every state has rules and laws, that is just a fact. However, locals always know some other "rules" that may not legally be enforced but are honored by other residents. Still being new to Maine, I am not even close to knowing all the unwritten rules (or lets be real, even all the enforced laws) in Maine. So, what did I do?
Law firm roundup: Personnel moves from around the region

We're early in 2023, but Maine law firms have been active when it comes to personnel moves, ranging from adding new partners to a new managing partner. Preti Flaherty announced that attorneys Kristy Abraham and Mariana Baron had been promoted to partners. Abraham joined Preti Flaherty's business law group in...
Maine’s new House Speaker pledges to ‘find where the common ground lies’ on major issues

AUGUSTA – House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross made history last month when she became the first Black lawmaker in Maine ever elected to that top post. But as Maine’s new House Speaker prepares to kick off the 2023 legislative session, the longtime social justice advocate said her focus will be on finding common ground to help all Mainers on issues ranging from housing and energy costs to access to health care and the opioid crisis.
One of the Best Hikes in All of the United States is in Maine

Maine truly is Vacationland. The well-earned nickname has only grown stronger over the years, especially with the state gaining more and more exposure. Maine is constantly being compared, contrasted, dissected, observed, and reviewed by travel websites from across the globe. These articles can be great reference guides to future Maine vacationers or even future residents.
Local News 01/02/23

(Maine) Homicides were up in Maine in 2022. The Bangor Daily News reports 32 people were killed at the hands of others – the highest number in nearly 15 years, and eclipses the 2021 total, when 19 people were murdered. (Maine) Maine saw 32 homicide deaths in 2022, the...
Possible sightings of missing Bangor man in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The family of a man who went missing in Bangor in June says there have been multiple potential sightings in the Augusta area this past week. The family of 38-year-old Graham Lacher says people reported seeing a man who resembles Lacher in three different places - walking on the interstate near the Augusta Civic Center, on the Route 3 rotary, and an unknown location.
AUGUSTA, ME
Gone but not forgotten: Remembering Mainers who died in 2022

The start of a new year is also a good time to reflect on those Mainers we said good-bye to in 2022. Each made a far-reaching impact on the business community and well beyond, and will long be remembered. 'Voice' of The County, famed Maine broadcaster Dewey DeWitt dies at...
New Year – New Laws in Maine That May Affect You

For those working at minimum wage, Maine is one of 27 states that has increased the hourly minimum wage for 2023. As of Sunday, the hourly minimum wage is now $13.80, up from $12.75. The new tip wage for service employees is half, now at $6.90 per hour for those who receive tips. The employer must be able to show that the employee receives at least the minimum wage of $13.80 per hour when the direct wage and tips are combined at the end of the week.
Sunday hunting lawsuit isn’t over

In November of 2021, Maine voters approved a state referendum to the State Constitution called the Right-To-Food Amendment. The amendment, the first of its kind in the United States, provides Mainers with a constitutional right to grow, harvest and consume their own food, and it includes protections for rights to seed saving and seed sharing. The amendment was approved by the State Legislature by a two-thirds vote early in 2021, but it needed approval from voters in order to become a constitutional amendment.
Maine’s first ISIS-related terrorism trial postponed until February

BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - The trial of an allegedly ISIS-inspired teenager from Maine, Xavier Pelkey, which was scheduled to begin with jury selection in Bangor federal court on Tuesday, January 3, has been postponed for a month until February. Jury selection is now scheduled for February 7 and 8. It...
BANGOR, ME
10 Maine Towns Out-of-Staters Can’t Pronounce Correctly

Every year Maine sees a flood of tourists into the state who come here to visit all that Maine has to offer and to spend money. Tourism is one of Maine's largest industries. It's always fun to hear wandering tourists ask about how to get to a certain town in Maine and totally screw up the pronunciation of that town. It's understandable for those towns that were derived from Native American languages and those named by French Explorers, but some just seem too obvious for those of us that live here.
