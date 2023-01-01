The league-high 33 players Titans have placed on IR through Week 17

The Tennessee Titans are back on top this week — no, not on top of the division, but rather two more injury statistics.

After placing three players on injured reserve this week (Ryan Tannehill, Bud Dupree, Zach Cunningham), the Titans now own the league lead in players currently on injured reserve and total players placed on the list this season.

According to Spotrac, the Titans have a total of 22 players on injured reserve, one more than the next closest team, the Denver Broncos. Tennessee has also placed 33 players on IR throughout the course of the season, seven more than the next closest team, which is also the Broncos.

The 22 players on Tennessee’s injured reserve list account for nearly half the team’s salary cap (49.63%) at $103.9 million. The Arizona Cardinals are the next closest team with their 18 players totaling $78.4 million (38.07%).

On the total opposite side of the spectrum is the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team the Titans will be playing a do-or-die Week 18 game against for the AFC South title.

Going into their Week 17 game, Jacksonville has just six players on injured reserve, tied for the second-fewest in the NFL, and they’ve placed just seven players in total on the list all season, the league’s lowest mark.

Now, a look at the 33 Titans players who have been placed on IR by the team from all the way back in the offseason through Week 17 (note: an asterisk denotes a player who is currently on the list).

