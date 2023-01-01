Another earthquake was reported Monday, this one near Hyde Park. According to Katherine Whidden, research scientist with the University of Utah Seismograph Stations, Cache Valley has experienced seven earthquakes in the past three days, each ranging in magnitude from 1.9 to 2.9. “Not too big, but there have been a few of them and not in an area that we normally have them,” she said. ...

