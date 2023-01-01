Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State WR enters transfer portal following Peach Bowl loss
After a devastating one-point loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, Ohio State is experiencing a loss of a different kind. It was reported on Monday that true freshman WR Blaize Exline has entered the transfer portal. Exline was a walk-on for the Buckeyes and joined the team in June of 2022.
Kenny Pickett’s late TD for Steelers vs. Ravens sends Stephen A. Smith into hysteria
After Kenny Pickett himself and his family (maybe?), Stephen A. Smith is probably the most hyped over the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback’s clutch touchdown to beat the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17. With the Steelers trailing the Ravens 13-9 with a minute remaining in the fourth quarter, Pickett got over his rough start and finally came […] The post Kenny Pickett’s late TD for Steelers vs. Ravens sends Stephen A. Smith into hysteria appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers’ emotional admission after Vikings win will have Packers fans shedding a tear
The Green Bay Packers are a win away from salvaging their season and keeping their Super Bowl dreams alive. Nobody is more emotionally invested in this massive turnaround than Aaron Rodgers. The Packers quarterback was asked about the resiliency displayed by his team following their crucial Week 17 win over the Minnesota Vikings and how […] The post Aaron Rodgers’ emotional admission after Vikings win will have Packers fans shedding a tear appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement
The family of Damar Hamlin issued a statement on Tuesday thanking all of those who have shown support for the Buffalo Bills defensive back after what transpired the night before. The Hamlin family thanked first responders and the staff at University of Cincinnati Medical Center for providing “exceptional care to Damar.” They also thanked the... The post Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
atozsports.com
Bears coach plans on leaving team for new job
The Chicago Bears are already experiencing change within its coaching staff. On Monday, ESPN’s Courtney Cronin reported that Bears defensive backs coach James Rowe will be leaving the team after its regular season finale against the Minnesota Vikings. Rowe, who graduated from the University of South Florida in 2009,...
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Cowboys make another move at WR, but it’s not Odell Beckham Jr.
For a good part of the past two months, the Dallas Cowboys have toyed around with the idea of signing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. amid his recovery from the torn left ACL he suffered back in February. However, Beckham still hasn’t progressed far enough in his recovery, leading to the Cowboys’ pursuit of other options at WR.
Kirk Herbstreit Calls Out Prominent Coach On College GameDay
The final batch of college football bowl games before the National Championship Game are today. But ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit put one of the competing coaches on blast this morning. During College GameDay, Herbstreit admonished USC head coach Lincoln Riley for quarterback Caleb Williams' controversial painted fingernails in the Pac-12 Championship...
Vikings prove all their doubters right, choke vs. Packers and eliminate Saints from playoff race
Well, that stinks. The New Orleans Saints will hit the field next week without any playoff ramifications for the first time in years, having not gotten the help they needed on Sunday. Despite having beaten the Philadelphia Eagles to improve to 7-9 on the season, the Saints needed one more...
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Yardbarker
2023 Mock Draft Monday 8.0 (3 Rounds)
This will be the final Mock Draft Monday of the season! After this, we’ll be shifting to the 2023 offseason Mock Drafts, and I’ll be doing full seven round selections for the Falcons. After beating the Cardinals, the Falcons are slated to pick 7th via Tankathon. This is...
Lamar Jackson’s Week 18 injury update from Ravens’ John Harbaugh isn’t promising
Lamar Jackson has missed the Baltimore Ravens’ past 4 games due to injury. And the latest injury update on the star QB from John Harbaugh doesn’t bode well for Jackson ahead of Week 18 vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, per Kyle Phoenix Barber. “I don’t know,” Harbaugh said in...
atozsports.com
Chiefs’ HC took advantage of a poor decision made by the Broncos all game
The Kansas City Chiefs barely beat the Denver Broncos when they should have absolutely demolished them. But, you know when a team plays a game after their head coach is fired, the team usually plays their best ball, for some odd reason. This win wasn’t easy, but divisional battles almost...
Football World Not Happy With Bowl Game Sponsor
The Outback Bowl was a staple of New Year's Day college football games. Unfortunately, it's no more. The game that used to be the Outback Bowl has kicked off on Monday afternoon. It's now the ReliaQuest Bowl, featuring Mississippi State and Illinois. Fans are missing the bowl game sponsor in...
Damar Hamlin gets another ‘promising’ health update
It appears Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is trending in the right direction as he remains in extensive care at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. On Wednesday, family friend Jordon Rooney spoke to Coley Harvey of ESPN and offered a very promising health update. “Per Jordon and Damar’s family, doctors overnight got promising readings […] The post Damar Hamlin gets another ‘promising’ health update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Big Ten Freshman Quarterback Is Reportedly Transferring
Another college quarterback could change schools this offseason. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Carson May has entered the transfer portal. The three-star recruit didn't play as a true freshman at Iowa this season. May was the 31st-ranked quarterback in last year's incoming class, per 247Sports. The 6-foot-5 passer from...
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh breaks silence on NFL rumors
The Michigan Wolverines lost their shot at the College Football Playoff final after falling to TCU on Saturday. Rumors immediately swirled that they could also potentially lose their head coach in Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh has been speculated as a potential NFL head coaching target throughout the season as Michigan emerged as one of the college […] The post Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh breaks silence on NFL rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Damar Hamlin’s vitals ‘back to normal’ after frightening injury, per marketing rep
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is reportedly improving, with his vitals back to normal after he was taken to the hospital. His marketing rep and friend Jordon Rooney of Jaster Athletes confirmed the development, noting that Hamlin has been put to sleep in order “to put a breathing tube down his throat.” Doctors are currently […] The post Damar Hamlin’s vitals ‘back to normal’ after frightening injury, per marketing rep appeared first on ClutchPoints.
