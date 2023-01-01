ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

krs1
3d ago

carr deserves another season. this is the first year our main reason for losing has been him. every other year our defense has sucked a fat one. it got a bit better this season but still isn't great. no higher rated qb has had this amount of head coaches and offensive coordinators. he had a whole new system to learn and its not an easy system. i hope to see him stick around. he has proven to be good qb. one of our best ever. McDaniels has never proven to he a good head coach. he has history of making bad decisions and he's about to make another one.

J Hardy
2d ago

Lost all respect for the coach. He sure. pulled out the play book yesterday that we hadn't scene all year. I will follow Carrs career where ever he goes.

Rocco Mediate
3d ago

that coach is your problem, should have kept last years intern

Reply(1)
