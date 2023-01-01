carr deserves another season. this is the first year our main reason for losing has been him. every other year our defense has sucked a fat one. it got a bit better this season but still isn't great. no higher rated qb has had this amount of head coaches and offensive coordinators. he had a whole new system to learn and its not an easy system. i hope to see him stick around. he has proven to be good qb. one of our best ever. McDaniels has never proven to he a good head coach. he has history of making bad decisions and he's about to make another one.
Lost all respect for the coach. He sure. pulled out the play book yesterday that we hadn't scene all year. I will follow Carrs career where ever he goes.
that coach is your problem, should have kept last years intern
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
XFL Football: The Las Vegas Vipers coaching staff includes several notable namesEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
The NFL’s Unlikeliest Heroes - Brock Purdy and Jarrett Stidham are Changing the Way We View Later Round QBsVeracity Report SportsLas Vegas, NV
The Raiders may have lost, but at least they were finally fun to watchEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Nevada witnesses can't identify two objects hovering over Las VegasRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Burger King employee who was given a goody bag for not calling out for 27 years receives around $400K in donationsMaya DeviLas Vegas, NV
Comments / 28