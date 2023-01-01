Read full article on original website
The Safest Places To Retire Outside the US
Some retirees want to stretch their dollars, while others are most concerned with proximity to family, fishing holes or golf courses. Plenty of other folks just want to feel safe as age, and if...
travelawaits.com
9 Beautiful Lesser-Known Spots In Asia To Visit In 2023
Now that Eastern countries such as Japan are open to tourists again, many travelers are looking for Asian destination inspiration. Below, TravelAwaits writers recommend beautiful, lesser-known, quaint towns to visit this year. Not all are unheard of — one is a tiny nation and another is the capital of Laos — but all are worth considering for 2023.
travelawaits.com
15 Caribbean Islands Our Readers Love To Visit (2023)
A beach getaway sounds pretty good this time of year, doesn’t it? While you might be thinking of the usual destinations — Florida, California, or even Hawaii — there’s a trove of unique, beautiful islands in the Caribbean that are well worth your time, particularly if you live on the East Coast. Depending on when and where you go, you can usually get a great value. If you enjoy the convenience of an all-inclusive resort, you’ll have plenty of those options, too. TravelAwaits readers shared their expertise and favorites with us. Check out their favorites below, in no particular order.
These are the world’s best villages you’ve never heard of
A list of more than 30 beautiful, rural villages has been published by UNWTO, the World Travel Council, as part of efforts to combat overtourism.The organisation’s list of 32 remote destinations aims to recognise lovely, small-scale places to visit, as well as spotlighting places that are embracing sustainable tourism away from the world’s big-hitter capitals and major cities.The “Best Tourism Villages” list is described as “a global initiative to highlight those villages where tourism preserves cultures and traditions, celebrates diversity, provides opportunities and safeguards biodiversity,” says UNWTO.The top 32 villages chosen for 2022 span 18 countries across the globe,...
Portugal rated best country to move to in 2023
The combination of an inexpensive cost of living, beautiful scenery and traveler-friendly visa options make Portugal the best country to move to in 2023.
Meet the wealthiest man in all of history
There was once a man in history that had a net worth nearly 4 times greater than that of Jeff Bezos. In the 13th century, Africa was one of the most prosperous and powerful regions in the world. The Mali Empire ruled over West African kingdoms, trading goods with Europe and North Africa. Mansa Musa, who ruled as Mansa Musa I from 1280-1337 CE, was known as the wealthiest man in all of history because he accumulated more than 400 tons of gold during his reign. He used this wealth to build great universities, libraries and mosques; he also expanded trade routes between Africa's two continents.
ancientpages.com
Mysterious Ancient Circular Structure Discovered In Turkey – Has Zippalanda, The Lost City Of The Hittites Been Found?
Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - Archaeologists excavating in Turkey have unearthed a mysterious, ancient circular structure that could be part of something much bigger. Scientists are now considering the possibility the enigmatic ancient structure, along with other findings made during previous excavation campaigns, could help confirm that the site is truly the ancient holy city of Zippalanda of the Hittites.
ceoworld.biz
Which are the healthiest countries the world, 2023?
Italy is the world’s healthiest country, according to the CEOWORLD magazine ranking that uses data from the United Nations Population Division, the World Bank, the Lancet study, and the World Health Organisation, with Singapore coming at a close second. Even in the land of pasta and pizza, most Italians lead active lifestyles and stick to vegetable- and olive oil-rich diets, which lead to better cholesterol and overall well-being. (The Italians also happen to eat less fast food than other European countries, aside from Spain.) Children born in Italy can expect to live into their eighties. Iceland rounded out the top three.
Ireland Will Return Mummified Remains and a Painted Sarcophagus to Egypt
Mummified remains and a painted wooden sarcophagus are among a group of artifacts that an Irish university plans to return to Egypt. The items are owned by University College Cork (UCC) and date from between 975 BCE and 100 CE. The sarcophagus was donated to UCC in 1928 and, based on an inscription on its surface, likely holds the remains of a man named Hor. The university said it will return its collection of Egyptian artifacts in 2023. The group includes a set of four canopic jars, containers in which the individually mummified organs would be placed during the mummification process. The...
History: Were the First Human Mammals Really Australopithecines?
The prehistory of humans dates back a minimum of 5 million years ago. That's when the first humanlike mammals - the Australopithecines - appeared in Central Africa. The prehistoric people likely had leaders - a hierarchy of some kind - but we know nothing about them. From around 10,000 B.C., humans started farming and began settling in fertile areas. They built towns and cities and began trading. This is what led to powerful leaders and rulers that soon after morphed into the world's first great civilizations.
BBC
Fleeing China's Covid lockdowns for the US - through a Central American jungle
China may be easing some of its severe anti-Covid restrictions but its draconian pandemic policies have driven many citizens to seek a better future elsewhere - whatever the risks in getting there. Three days into their trek through a Central American rainforest, some 9,300 miles (15,000 kilometres) away from home,...
The Black Death: The Darkest Period Of European History
The Plague that raged through Europe in the 14th Century (fourteenth century) changed almost everything about medieval society, and indeed, to a great extent, the black death created the modern world that we inhabit today.
Egypt recovers heavy 'Green Sarcophagus' from the United States
Egypt has recovered a 500-kilogram sarcophagus lid from the United States Monday, Egyptian authorities said at a ceremony in Cairo.
Ancient Humans May Have Sailed The Mediterranean 450,000 Years Ago
Archaic humans may have worked out how to sail across the sea to new lands as far back as nearly half a million years ago. According to a new analysis of shorelines during the mid-Chibanian age, there's no other way these ancient hominins could have reached what we now call the Aegean Islands. Yet archaeologists have found ancient artifacts on the islands that pre-date the earliest known appearance of Homo sapiens.
The Largest Deserts on Earth
Earth contains a sizable amount of desert. While only 29% of our planet’s surface is composed of land, a third of that land exists in a state of moisture deficit – the condition that defines a desert. Any place that generally receives less than 10 inches of rain per year or that receives less precipitation […]
The desperate road to Greece is a graveyard for migrants
This article first appeared on our partner site, Independent Arabia“He wanted to emigrate to help us financially. He knocked on every door in Morocco, but still couldn’t find a job,” says the mother of a young man (HS) who lost his life trying to cross the border to Bosnia. “He found it difficult to accept me supporting the family while he was unemployed, so he sacrificed his life for us.“I don’t even know the circumstances in which he died. We could not even find his body. His Algerian companion phoned me to inform me of his death.”HS was 28 years...
hubpages.com
Modern Day Slavery in the Arab States
Kenyans have increasingly been going to the states in the Arabian Peninsula as migrant workers These states include Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Yemen, as well as Iraq, Lebanon and Jordan. It is estimated that there are over 400,000 such workers as truck drivers, taxi operators, construction workers and domestic workers. All all of the Arab states in the Arabian peninsula have a adopted a recruitment management system of foreign workers called the Kafala system’. Before we delve into this system, why do Kenyans go to the Middle East as migrant workers in the first place?
A Vast 2,000-Year-Old Mayan ‘Kingdom’ Discovered in Guatemala Challenges Ideas of Mesoamerica
The remains of a vast Mayan “kingdom” were found in Northern Guatemala, raising questions over the daily lives and demise of its inhabitants 2,000 years ago, according to a report published in the journal Ancient Mesoamerica earlier this month. The ancient metropolis contained more than 1,000 settlements densely packed together over 650 square miles — challenging the theory that most Mesoamerican settlements were sparsely populated. The site was discovered by an international team of researchers from the United States and France, who published their findings in the journal. The site was located using LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), a sensing method that uses laser light to...
Postcards from across Africa show the continent free from colonial-era stereotypes
"Post-Card Africa" is an initiative aiming to show a different side of the continent to the stereotypes depicted in colonial-era postcards.
wanderluststorytellers.com
Top Places to Visit in South America for 2023
Put South America on your list of places to visit next year and you’ll be spoilt for choice when working out your itinerary. Across the area, you’ll find some of the driest, largest, highest, deepest, and rarest locations which ensure that most travelers find something to interest them.
