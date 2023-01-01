Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Remembering The Bottom Line, Where Bruce Springsteen ‘Owned the Stage’Frank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Support the new South End Grocery storeCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Outdoor ice skating returns to Colonie Park after a 20-year absence.Raj guleriaColonie, NY
Popular family-owned restaurant opening new location in New YorkKristen WaltersSchenectady, NY
WNYT
Albany water main break repaired after causing big mess
A water main break in Albany had to be repaired. It happened Tuesday morning in the area of Allen Street, Pine Street and Cortland Street. Four houses were affected, and the water was shut off, says the water department, who adds there won’t be a boil water advisory.
WNYT
New Salon opens in Saratoga County
There’s a new salon in Saratoga County, Shear Gold Salon. Owner Sydney Reichart says it offers a variety of services depending on your beauty needs. The salon is located right on Saratoga Lake, and Reichart and her team recently celebrated a ribbon-cutting with the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce.
WNYT
Bottled water distributed in Saratoga Springs as boil water advisory continues
Saratoga Springs is still under a boil water advisory after a massive water main break over the weekend. In response, the city held a water distribution event. Bottled water was available for folks to pick up at the Saratoga Springs High School. Officials say the water break was mainly due...
WNYT
Blood drive held at Rivers Casino
Earlier we talked about the importance of donating blood this National Blood Donor Month. The Red Cross kicked things off with a public blood drive at Rivers Casino Tuesday morning. Organizers say there is an urgent need for blood, in light of severe weather across the country, including the devastation...
Citywide boil water advisory issued in Spa City
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Many Saratoga Springs residents experienced changes in their water pressure heading into the new year, after a water main break on Excelsior Avenue. The break happened early New Year’s Day, forcing the Department of Health to issue a precautionary citywide boil water advisory. It went into effect Sunday.
franchising.com
Bubbakoo’s Burritos Opens New Location in Troy, NY
January 03, 2023 // Franchising.com // TROY, N.Y. - Troy is about to get a whole lot tastier, with a brand new Bubbakoo’s Burritos coming to town. The Mexican-fusion brand is celebrating the grand opening of its location in Troy, on Monday, January 2. The brand’s arrival in the Capital Region comes with special meaning. Company co-founder Bill Hart was born and raised in Albany, graduating from Albany High School and met Bubbakoo’s co-founder Paul Altero while working together at a restaurant in the city’s popular Crossgates Mall.
WNYT
Hundreds race in Saratoga Springs to kick off 2023
People from all over the Capital Region started the new year off in a healthy way – with a race. The First Day 5k took place Sunday in Saratoga Springs. People started out on the north side of Broadway and finished the 3.1 mile run on Maple Avenue. With...
Bootleggers awaits inspection to reopen
Bootleggers on Broadway in Troy has announced on their Facebook page that they are still in business, but pending more inspections they currently cannot open. They released the following statement-
Cleaning the closet? The Collar City wants your clothes
The new year marks a time to re-establish or create new habits. If you're getting ready to clean out your closet, the Collar City offers a textile reuse and recycling program that can help clear the clutter.
saratogaliving.com
Inn With The Old: The Inn at Saratoga Celebrates 180 years
If you’re an old soul or history buff who dreams of turning back the clock to escape to another century, walking through the doors of The Inn at Saratoga is about as close as you can get. As the cold winds blow down Broadway, the cheery hotel with its...
Couple opens Building Kidz preschool in Queensbury
A national preschool that introduces performing arts into learning to enhance whole child development, Building Kidz School, is opening a Luzerne Road location. This will be the school's first location in New York State.
Two EmUrgentCare locations reopen in Capital Region
GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two EmUrgentCare locations in the Capital Region reopened after being temporarily closed. A.P.P Supervisor Cindy Coons said both the Glenville and Guilderland offices were able to reopen after scheduling and staff issues were resolved. The reopening provided much-needed increased access to care as respiratory illnesses like the flu, COVID and RSV […]
Search continues for Schenectady teen missing since November
Schenectady police said the investigation and search for Samantha Humphrey remains ongoing. The 14-year-old has been missing since November.
WNYT
Faulty masonry work blamed for Pittsfield fire
Faulty masonry work led to a fire in Pittsfield. It happened around 3:30 a.m., at 154 Blythewood Drive. Firefighters arrived to find a log cabin, with smoke around the fireplace and stone facade inside. The fire was burning in the wood between the facade and the chimney, so crews spent...
Medic 3 taken out of nighttime service in Troy
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to Troy Firefighters, one of the nighttime ambulances (Medic 3) was taken out of service on December 30, 2022. There will now be three nighttime ambulances in service instead of four. Troy Firefighters say via their Facebook page that calls have increased by “approximately” 1,200, roughly 100 per month.
saratogaliving.com
Haute Property: Trojanski Builders’ Secluded Saratoga Mansion
The dream of living in a mansion in the woods while still within Saratoga Springs city limits isn’t just a fantasy. For a cool $3.5 million, it could be a reality. “What’s not to love about this home?” says Rebekah O’Neil, the Howard Hanna real estate agent for 21 Rose Terrace, a modern farmhouse-style dream home located just beyond Wilton Mall. Custom designed by Saratoga-based Trojanski Builders, the three-story home (ready for winter with amenities such as radiant heat) has five bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms and recently went on the market. “In addition to the indoor heated lap pool, I love the outdoor entertainment area for spring and summer, and the basement for fall and winter entertainment,” O’Neil says. “This house was made for hosting events and entertaining small or large crowds.”
WNYT
Bethlehem school buses getting cameras on stop arms
The Bethlehem Central School District will start installing stop arm cameras on school buses. It’s all part of a new safety initiative, led by Albany County Executive Dan McCoy. If a driver violates the required stop by passing around a bus, a camera will flash and send details of...
First Capital Region baby of 2023 born at Saratoga Hospital
Jesse and Sarah Barnes of Corinth welcomed their baby boy, Timothy, to the world just after midnight Sunday.
The Purple Pub expected to open online store
The Purple Pub, which recently closed its doors on December 30, announced an online store is in the works. The Purple Pub now to-go only, received an overwhelming amount of people looking for pub apparel and memorabilia.
SCSO: Saratoga County drug ring busted, 4 arrested
Four people were arrested, and several narcotics were found during two police raids in Saratoga County last week.
