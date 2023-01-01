ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Albany water main break repaired after causing big mess

A water main break in Albany had to be repaired. It happened Tuesday morning in the area of Allen Street, Pine Street and Cortland Street. Four houses were affected, and the water was shut off, says the water department, who adds there won’t be a boil water advisory.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

New Salon opens in Saratoga County

There’s a new salon in Saratoga County, Shear Gold Salon. Owner Sydney Reichart says it offers a variety of services depending on your beauty needs. The salon is located right on Saratoga Lake, and Reichart and her team recently celebrated a ribbon-cutting with the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Blood drive held at Rivers Casino

Earlier we talked about the importance of donating blood this National Blood Donor Month. The Red Cross kicked things off with a public blood drive at Rivers Casino Tuesday morning. Organizers say there is an urgent need for blood, in light of severe weather across the country, including the devastation...
BUFFALO, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Citywide boil water advisory issued in Spa City

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Many Saratoga Springs residents experienced changes in their water pressure heading into the new year, after a water main break on Excelsior Avenue. The break happened early New Year’s Day, forcing the Department of Health to issue a precautionary citywide boil water advisory. It went into effect Sunday.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
franchising.com

Bubbakoo’s Burritos Opens New Location in Troy, NY

January 03, 2023 // Franchising.com // TROY, N.Y. - Troy is about to get a whole lot tastier, with a brand new Bubbakoo’s Burritos coming to town. The Mexican-fusion brand is celebrating the grand opening of its location in Troy, on Monday, January 2. The brand’s arrival in the Capital Region comes with special meaning. Company co-founder Bill Hart was born and raised in Albany, graduating from Albany High School and met Bubbakoo’s co-founder Paul Altero while working together at a restaurant in the city’s popular Crossgates Mall.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Hundreds race in Saratoga Springs to kick off 2023

People from all over the Capital Region started the new year off in a healthy way – with a race. The First Day 5k took place Sunday in Saratoga Springs. People started out on the north side of Broadway and finished the 3.1 mile run on Maple Avenue. With...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Two EmUrgentCare locations reopen in Capital Region

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two EmUrgentCare locations in the Capital Region reopened after being temporarily closed. A.P.P Supervisor Cindy Coons said both the Glenville and Guilderland offices were able to reopen after scheduling and staff issues were resolved. The reopening provided much-needed increased access to care as respiratory illnesses like the flu, COVID and RSV […]
GUILDERLAND, NY
WNYT

Faulty masonry work blamed for Pittsfield fire

Faulty masonry work led to a fire in Pittsfield. It happened around 3:30 a.m., at 154 Blythewood Drive. Firefighters arrived to find a log cabin, with smoke around the fireplace and stone facade inside. The fire was burning in the wood between the facade and the chimney, so crews spent...
PITTSFIELD, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Medic 3 taken out of nighttime service in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to Troy Firefighters, one of the nighttime ambulances (Medic 3) was taken out of service on December 30, 2022. There will now be three nighttime ambulances in service instead of four. Troy Firefighters say via their Facebook page that calls have increased by “approximately” 1,200, roughly 100 per month.
TROY, NY
saratogaliving.com

Haute Property: Trojanski Builders’ Secluded Saratoga Mansion

The dream of living in a mansion in the woods while still within Saratoga Springs city limits isn’t just a fantasy. For a cool $3.5 million, it could be a reality. “What’s not to love about this home?” says Rebekah O’Neil, the Howard Hanna real estate agent for 21 Rose Terrace, a modern farmhouse-style dream home located just beyond Wilton Mall. Custom designed by Saratoga-based Trojanski Builders, the three-story home (ready for winter with amenities such as radiant heat) has five bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms and recently went on the market. “In addition to the indoor heated lap pool, I love the outdoor entertainment area for spring and summer, and the basement for fall and winter entertainment,” O’Neil says. “This house was made for hosting events and entertaining small or large crowds.”
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Bethlehem school buses getting cameras on stop arms

The Bethlehem Central School District will start installing stop arm cameras on school buses. It’s all part of a new safety initiative, led by Albany County Executive Dan McCoy. If a driver violates the required stop by passing around a bus, a camera will flash and send details of...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy