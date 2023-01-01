ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Ten News Media Stories To Watch In 2023, From Trump And Twitter To TV Ratings

By Ted Johnson
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JjpNg_0k0K57Ym00

It’s hard to view the past year in the news business as anything other than testy and tumultuous.

What started as a rather promising job market instead ended with an ad slowdown dominated by news of layoffs and hiring freezes.

News networks and news divisions enter the coming year with the ramping up of a presidential cycle, but even with Donald Trump already on the ballot, there are doubts that audience numbers will match the blockbuster figures from late in the past decade.

It’s possible to outline, in broad strokes, what to watch for in 2023, but it’s a bit of a fool’s errand to predict. Over the past year, Ukraine’s resistance and resilience against Russia defied expectations. In politics, Democrats held their own in the midterms against historic trends. In government, the January 6th Committee surprised by delivering a series of TV-ready hearings, laying out a simple-to-understand narrative that included bombshells and surprise witnesses. In the celebrity sphere, the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial captivated attention, in part because a judge’s decision to allow cameras in the courtroom made it a daily soap opera.

So here is what to watch in the next 12 months:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Urkej_0k0K57Ym00

Presidential Election

Donald Trump’s campaign has already launched, even if it may not feel like it . After the first of the year, the focus of political media will shift to 2024, from what other GOP contenders enter the field to whether President Joe Biden decides to run for re-election. Early as it sounds, it is not unusual. The first Democratic debate of the 2020 cycle was on June 26, 2019. Well before that, in the 2008 cycle, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaigns were up and running by February 2007. News networks will look to the next presidential contest as a way to boost audiences and brands, given the blockbuster numbers of recent cycles, and will jockey to host town halls and debates. One of the storylines of the GOP primary race has already emerged: The potential fireworks between Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, should the latter decide to run. Far more difficult to game out is what happens if Biden decides not to run, opening up the field to what is likely to be a long list of contenders.

CNN

No other news network had a more tumultuous 2022 than CNN . Total-day viewership was down 27% from a year earlier, but ratings only tell part of the story: The exit of Jeff Zucker , the short-lived CNN+ , end-of-the-year newsroom layoffs, etc. The next year will be a test for chairman and CEO Chris Licht’s strategy, focusing on “core news gathering and products,” as he has trimmed the number of the network’s contributors, scaled back original series and films, and handed over original programming at HLN to Discovery. Meanwhile, he has said that he’s boosting investment in digital, where CNN.com remains a leader, while a revamped moving show, CNN This Morning , debuted in November . Licht’s most closely watched move may be what he does to primetime, where the 9 p.m. ET hour has lacked a permanent host since Chris Cuomo was fired in 2020, and primetime viewership was down 33% from a year earlier.

Ratings

In contrast to CNN, Fox News has leaned in heavily on opinion, The Five and other panel shows, and Tucker Carlson and other talk-radio like hosts, often tapping into right-ward grievances in a way that, audience-wise, has worked: The network’s total-day audience was up 11% in 2022 vs. 2021, while CNN and MSNBC were down. Yet all of the networks saw ratings erosion in the primetime hours as the audience splinters and, when it comes to cable news in particular, ages. Licht, in a podcast interview with Kara Swisher, talked of the perils of fighting for a “bigger slice of a shrinking pie.” Instead, he saw the challenge as competing against non-news options. “I’m fighting for people in down news times. I’m fighting for people’s discretionary attention. And I don’t believe that the way to the future is to try to steal people from Fox.” The ramping-up of a presidential election cycle could indicate whether news outlets are able to draw back that viewer interest in an enduring way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15opAs_0k0K57Ym00

Congress

The year likely will start off with the high drama of just who Republicans will pick as the next speaker as they take control of the House. Whether it is Kevin McCarthy or someone else, Republicans plan to launch a wave of investigations of Biden’s administration, on topics ranging from Hunter Biden or the border. There even has been talk of a counter investigation of the January 6th Committee. Expect plenty of criticism for the networks if they don’t give those hearings the same level of attention that they paid to the January 6th Committee sessions, despite the false equivalency. More likely is that the focus will be on the tenuous GOP majority and the challenge of holding that together, as well as a potentially devastating standoff over the debt limit, expected in the third quarter.

Twitter

Elon Musk has cooled it a bit since a whirlwind few days in December where he suspended a series of journalists then appeared to poll himself out of Twitter’s CEO job . Despite the erratic leadership of the platform, Twitter remains atop journalists’ go-to megaphones and news sources. But its future, to put it politely, is murky, and Musk himself has explained the need for mass layoffs by comparing the company to a crashing airplane. More chaos could be ahead if Musk follows through with plans to get rid of legacy blue checkmarks in favor of a subscription offering. His ownership has highlighted a long-simmering, publisher vs. public square issue for tech platforms, largely shielded from liability for content moderation decisions.

Donald Trump

The former president continued to dominate news cycles in 2022, but not in the way that he previously enjoyed. Major broadcast and cable networks showed hesitation in how they will approach his 2024 candidacy, given the way they covered his kickoff announcement in November . But his candidacy may very well be overshadowed in the coming year by the spate of investigations he is facing, including that of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s federal probe of Trump’s handling of classified information and of the events of January 6th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22nUxc_0k0K57Ym00
A Dominion machine in Las Vegas in October

Dominion and Smartmatic

The billion-dollar-plus defamation lawsuits that election systems companies Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic filed against Fox News and other media defendants are moving forward. Both lawsuits focus on the role of media outlets in amplifying false claims about the 2020 presidential election, as the companies argue that Fox News was well aware that Trump and his allies’ allegations were bogus, while the network has defended itself on the grounds that the First Amendment protects coverage of issues in the public interest. The cases are in the discovery phase, with figures such as Lachlan Murdoch, Laura Ingraham, Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and CEO Suzanne Scott reportedly deposed. Dominion’s trial is scheduled to begin in April in a Delaware court, and if that proceeds as planned (always a big if in court cases), it will be one of the most closely watched defamation trials in recent memory, the exception being the Depp-Heard case.

Ukraine

Broadcast and cable networks excelled in their coverage of the war in Ukraine, at times at great personal risk and cost. An attack in March seriously injured Fox News’ Benjamin Hall and killed Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshinova . According to the International Federation of Journalists, 12 journalists and media staff have been killed in Ukraine as of early December, the highest of any country. As the war drags on, the Biden administration and Capitol Hill lawmakers are concerned of the public losing interest, and a factor in that is the extent to which networks continue to devote resources to the conflict. Meanwhile, there are increasing concerns over press freedoms in Ukraine, as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law that expands government regulatory oversight.

Media Mergers

Standard General’s proposed $8.6 billion acquisition of Tegna, which has 64 stations in 51 markets, is not one of the larger media mergers of recent years, but it has drawn significant vocal opposition , with the FCC expected to complete a review early next year. Although the commission, split 2-2 between the parties, has not yet weighed in, the protracted review is indicative of shifting regulatory environment for M&A in the Biden administration. The Justice Department’s victory in its case against the merger of Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster , ultimately killing that deal, and the more recent FTC effort to block the Microsoft-Activision Blizzard combination are defining the general limits of what is possible for media CEOs’ consolidation dreams amid tumultuous times across the business. Regulatory agencies will continue their focus on big tech, but the past year also has reflected lobbying strength. For all of the rhetoric on Capitol Hill and elsewhere of the need to rein in Facebook, Amazon, et al, the most recent Congress failed to pass a series of robust new antitrust guidelines, underscoring lawmakers’ lukewarm desire to follow though on long-gestating complaints. What did pass was a law to increase merger fees as a way to boost enforcement.

Local media

The year 2022 was a dismal one for local media, what with more rounds of layoffs at print giants like Gannett and, amid a softening ad market, likely more to come across the industry. Steven Waldman, the chair of the Rebuild Local News Coalition, has said that on average, two newspapers shut down every week. Congress has highlighted the struggles of local media and what it means for democracy, but did not pass a series of proposals designed to boost newspapers and local stations. That included a payroll tax credit for hiring reporters, and an exemption from antitrust laws so outlets could collectively negotiate with tech giants for their content. The latter bill ran aground in early December, when Facebook threatened to remove news from its platform altogether if the law passed.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Kevin McCarthy Falls Short For Sixth Time As Members Get Weary Through Long Slog — Update

UPDATE: For the sixth time, Kevin McCarthy has failed to secure a majority to be elected as speaker, as members on both sides of the aisle grew antsy and weary. There was one contentious moment just prior to the roll call, when Rep. Cat Kammack of Florida, while nominating McCarthy, suggested that Democrats were drinking during the votes. “They want us divided. They want us to fight each other. That much is being made clear by the popcorn and alcohol and blankets,” she said. That drew shouts of “out of order” from the Democratic side. Rep. Al Green (D-TX) has been...
LOUISIANA STATE
Deadline

Jeremy Renner In “Critical But Stable” Condition In Reno After Snow-Plowing Accident

UPDATE: Jeremy Renner underwent surgery after suffering “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.” Read more here. PREVIOUS UPDATE with police statement: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office in Reno has confirmed what Deadline told you Sunday night: Jeremy Renner is in “critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow earlier today,” his spokesperson told Deadline on Sunday. Renner, a two-time Oscar nominee, is the star of the returning Paramount+ series The Mayor of Kingstown and Marvel’s Hawkeye series on Disney+ as well as the Avengers and Captain America films. Sergeant Kristin Vietti of Washoe County Sheriff’s...
RENO, NV
Deadline

Kirk Cameron Takes Victory Lap On Fox News After Book Reading With Disputed Crowd Count

Actor Kirk Cameron went on Fox News Channel on Friday to discuss his fight against libraries who have been turning down story-hour book-reading pitches from the publisher of Cameron’s new children’s book As You Grow. The sit-down came after a reading Thursday a the Indianapolis Public Library drew a sizable crowd — though the library disputes the attendance figures given by publisher Brave Books and repeated by Cameron on air. Related Story January 6th Committee Releases Final Report As New Details Are Disclosed Of Donald Trump's Efforts To Overturn 2020 Presidential Election — Read It Here Related Story Fox News Ignores Joe Biden's Christmas Address...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Vice

Trump Just Made Criminal History

Congress has never recommended that a former U.S. president be charged with a crime before. But former President Donald Trump just shattered that historical precedent. The committee investigating the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021 on Monday voted to refer Trump to the Department of Justice to be charged with multiple crimes relating to the deadly riot at the Capitol and his attempts to hold power despite losing the 2020 election. The suggested charges include conspiracy, false statements, and Trump’s alleged role in inciting and providing support to the violent mob.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Capitol rioter slams Trump: ‘I can’t believe I’m going to jail for an NFT salesman’

A Capitol rioter and far-right social media troll who is facing prison over the January 6 insurrection is suddenly having regrets about supporting Donald Trump.After the former president revealed his digital trading card collection on Thursday, Tim Gionet, better known as his online persona Baked Alaska, wrote on Twitter: “I can’t believe I’m going to jail for an NFT salesman”.Mr Gionet became a high-profile Trump supporter during the 2016 presidential election and was banned from Twitter in 2017 after repeatedly posting anti-semitic and white nationalist content. He was reinstated to Twitter on 11 December under Elon Musk’s amnesty...
The Independent

Trump admits he turned down prisoner swap to exchange Paul Whelan and Viktor Bout

In the furore following the prisoner swap that saw Brittney Griner returned to the US from Russia, Donald Trump has confirmed that he rejected a proposal to bring home former US Marine Paul Whelan on the same basis.Specifically, Mr Trump confirmed that he refused to secure Mr Whelan’s return by releasing Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who is returning to Russia in exchange for Ms Griner.“I turned down a deal with Russia for a one-on-one swap of the so-called Merchant of Death for Paul Whelan,” the former president wrote on Truth Social. “I wouldn’t have made the deal for...
TheDailyBeast

D.C. Bar Panel Deals Blow to Rudy Giuliani’s Quest to Keep Law License

Rudy Giuliani suffered a setback Thursday as the D.C. Bar’s attorney disciplinary committee announced he likely violated at least one attorney practice rule while embarking on his bid to overturn President Joe Biden’s 2020 win in Pennsylvania. The decision, which is only tentative, came after the D.C. bar’s disciplinary counsel’s office argued that the former Trump attorney had “weaponized his law license to bring a frivolous action in an attempt to undermine the Constitution.” Giuliani defended his work on the failed election fraud lawsuit last week, which sought to toss votes cast in Pennsylvania in 2020 and was ultimately rejected by a judge. Giuliani’s law license in D.C. was temporarily suspended last year due to a suspension in New York that called for disciplinary action over “demonstrably false and misleading” statements about the presidential election. Disciplinary proceedings are still ongoing, and Giuliani could get off with a warning—or he could lose his D.C. license altogether.Read it at Bloomberg
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

ABC News Journalist Dies Suddenly

Employees at ABC News are mourning the death of the executive producer of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" after he passed unexpectedly late last week, The Hill reports. Dax Tejera, who had been executive producer for "This Week" since last December, reportedly died Friday night due to a heart attack at the age of 37. His death was first announced by ABC News' Rachel Scott during the Saturday episode of "World News Tonight."
OK! Magazine

'A New Low': Donald Trump Jr. Blasted For Promoting 'We The People' Bible On Social Media

Yikes! Donald Trump Jr. is being blasted for promoting a "We The People" Bible on social media. "Guys, with America's Judeo-Christian values under attack, there could be no better time to re-up our commitment to America and to our Christian values this country was founded on. Go check out the We The People Bible, made in America, printed in America, assembled in America. You're going to love it, and I think the people in your life probably need it, too," the 45-year-old preached in a video. Don Jr. is now selling Bibles, declares “Judeo-Christian value are under attack.” pic.twitter.com/euAuBnALkV— PatriotTakes...
Newsweek

Donald Trump Is About to Go Through Hell | Opinion

Former President Donald Trump could use a lot of referrals—to a tailor, for example, who could outfit him in clothes that are his size. But this week he got the referrals that he most deserved: to the Department of Justice, recommending his criminal prosecution for trying to thwart the peaceful transfer of political power.
ARIZONA STATE
Deadline

Deadline

152K+
Followers
41K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy