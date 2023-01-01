ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 25

David Roe
2d ago

Alcohol and drugs,100% of the time. By the way, I didn't get shot at on New Years eve because I was in my bed asleep by 10:00. Amazing fact, the New Year manages to get here every year without me staying up to greet it. Some of us have jobs and responsibilities.

Reply
7
cat ?
2d ago

Just another day in paradise were shooting Or with knifes and hammers ball bats cars People going to use what ever they can to be violence Today I think they just like killing Going to get Worst

Reply
4
Time to Indict TRUMP
3d ago

meanwhile the right wing things everybody should be running around with a gun with no permit with no background checks everybody should have a gun everybody should be running around with a gun this is the world they want to live in which is absolutely insane

Reply(8)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Man killed during New Year’s Eve shooting identified: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed the identity of the man who was shot and killed in downtown Mobile Saturday night. According to officials, Jatarious Reives, 24, was shot and killed during a “gang-related” shooting that happened on New Year’s Eve. The shooting also injured nine other people. Those […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile mayor claims New Year’s Eve shooter(s) may have gang ties

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — City of Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson released a statement Sunday afternoon about the shooting in downtown Mobile on New Year’s Eve. “Like so many others, I am outraged at the violence that occurred last night in downtown Mobile. I am beyond disgusted that the actions of one or two individuals with […]
MOBILE, AL
CBS News

CBS News

587K+
Followers
76K+
Post
422M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy