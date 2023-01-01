Read full article on original website
David Roe
2d ago
Alcohol and drugs,100% of the time. By the way, I didn't get shot at on New Years eve because I was in my bed asleep by 10:00. Amazing fact, the New Year manages to get here every year without me staying up to greet it. Some of us have jobs and responsibilities.
cat ?
2d ago
Just another day in paradise were shooting Or with knifes and hammers ball bats cars People going to use what ever they can to be violence Today I think they just like killing Going to get Worst
Time to Indict TRUMP
3d ago
meanwhile the right wing things everybody should be running around with a gun with no permit with no background checks everybody should have a gun everybody should be running around with a gun this is the world they want to live in which is absolutely insane
