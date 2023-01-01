Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
radioplusinfo.com
1-4-23 spring election-candidates
Three incumbent Fond du Lac city councilmembers are running unopposed for re-election. Council president Patrick Mullen, along with councilmembers Keith Heisler and Tiffany Brault are all running for a second term. All three opposed a business group’s plan to build a restaurant in Lakeside Park when they were first elected two years ago. Meanwhile, former Fond du Lac School District direct of Pupil Services Katie Moder is one of five candidates running for Fond du Lac School Board. Challengers Joan Pennau, Daniel Ireland and incumbent board member Rick Gedemer and Andrea Schultz, who was appointed to the board earlier this year are also on the ballot. In Waupun, challenger Dustin Gassner and incumbents, Jennie Patrykus and Steven Chene are running for two seats on the Waupun school board. Karissa Smits is challenging incumbent Jason Westphal for the Waupun First aldermanic district seat on the Waupun common council.
1065thebuzz.com
Sheboygan County DPH Advising Radon Tests for County Homeowners
You could be a lifetime non-smoker, or even a newborn baby, and still be at risk of developing lung cancer. That’s because the second leading cause of the disease is radon, a colorless, odorless and tasteless radioactive gas that exists naturally in the soil, and has been found in high concentrations in some Sheboygan County homes. And if you are a smoker, your risk of developing lung cancer is even higher with radon.
radioplusinfo.com
1-4-23 fire at fdl champion insulation
Nobody was injured in a smoldering fire at a Fond du Lac business. Shortly before 4:30pm Tuesday firefighters were called to Champion Insulation on South Hickory Street for a fire in a product packaging system. Fire crews removed smoldering insulation from a silo system and used water to extinguish the remaining material inside the silo. The fire was contained to the packaging system. All employees evacuated safely.
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton makes history with new police chief
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton’s new police chief made history when she was sworn in on Tuesday. Polly Olson is the first woman to lead the department. A ceremony was held at 9 a.m. at the Appleton Police Department. Olson succeeds Chief Todd Thomas, who retired. “My family, three...
wearegreenbay.com
Fire in Outagamie County leaves family without a home
ELLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – One family is without a home after a Tuesday morning fire in Outagamie County. According to firefighters from the Town of Ellington Fire Department, a fire broke out at a home across the road from the fire station on Highway 76 at around 9:30 a.m.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Delay in opening new location for Michaleno’s Pizzeria in West Bend, WI
January 1, 2023 – West Bend, WI – Michaleno’s Pizzeria is opening in a new location at 235 S. Main Street in West Bend, WI however, there is a delay. Originally the locally owned pizza place was slated to open Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Some delays with equipment and remodeling have pushed the opening out another week. More details will be posted when information becomes available.
wearegreenbay.com
Happening now: Large police presence on Green Bay’s east side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A large police presence is visible on Green Bay’s east side on the 1300 block of Smith Street, and officers are asking people to avoid the area. Local 5 is on the scene at Smith Street between North Irwin Avenue and North Baird Street.
WBAY Green Bay
Police announce arrest in Appleton murder
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton Police have announced an arrest in a November murder in the city. Police say Eric W. Rogers, 53, is facing possible charges in the killing of Erik B. Hudson. Hudson, 31, was found dead Nov. 15 at a home in the 700 block of W....
Study: Toxic PFAS chemical plume detected in Green Bay
A newly released study says toxic PFAS chemicals have been found in Lake Michigan's Green Bay. University of Wisconsin researchers say they detected a plume of the compounds and traced it to a plant that manufactures firefighting foam. PFAS chemicals are a common ingredient in the foams. They're also used in many consumer products, from nonstick cookware to water-resistant outdoor gear, and can accumulate and persist in the human body for long periods. Scientists say the chemicals in Green Bay are dispersed and hard to contain or treat. Other experts are trying to determine how the chemicals affect Great Lakes fish.
Tractor likely started large fire at farm outside of Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A large fire at Statz Brothers Farm outside of Sun Prairie was likely started by a tractor, Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue officials said Saturday. Crews were called to the farm in the 6000 block of County Highway VV after a fire was reported in a storage shed. Crews from 11 different fire departments and four...
seehafernews.com
Appleton Army Reserve Unit to Deploy Next Month
An Army Reserve unit in Appleton is gearing up for a deployment next month. The 395th Ordinance Company will be taking off in February for an overseas deployment, however, as per Army policy, the exact destination will not be released to the general public. The 395th is responsible for handling...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Abandoned tents in MacArthur Square removed, homeless moved indoors
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County and its community partners on Friday, Dec. 30 took down abandoned tents in MacArthur Square outside the courthouse. Since the start of the month, the county said about 95% of the dozens of homeless people who were living there have now been moved safely indoors. "It’s...
Several departments respond to ‘large fire’ at farm outside of Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Several Dane County fire departments responded Friday to a “large fire” at Statz Brothers Farm outside of Sun Prairie. As of 5 p.m., flames could still be seen through the roof of a barn while firefighters continued to douse the building with water. Police at the scene told News 3 Now the cows inside the building were...
spectrumnews1.com
Snowfall so far: Wisconsin sees a wide range in amounts this season
It's been feast or famine when it comes to snowfall so far this season across Wisconsin. Northern and western Wisconsin received the most snow so far this season. Snowfall across eastern Wisconsin is several inches below normal in spots. The state will likely see more accumulations over the next several...
Fox11online.com
Happy New Year! Northeast Wisconsin parents welcome babies in 2023
(WLUK) -- Families across Northeast Wisconsin rang in the new year with new bundles of joy. In Green Bay, the first baby born in 2023 at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital was Gabriela. She was born at 12:56 a.m. on Jan. 1, weighing 5 lbs, 12 oz. and measuring 18.5 inches long.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
I-41 closure: Burleigh to Watertown Plank starting Jan. 6
MILWAUKEE - Interstate 41 will be shut down between Burleigh Street and Watertown Plank Road from 11 p.m. Friday night, Jan. 6 through 5 a.m. Sunday morning, Jan. 8. Traffic in both directions will be closed as crews work to demolish the temporary Union Pacific Railroad bridge over the interstate.
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton broker breaks down housing market outlook for 2023
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsinites looking to buy a home in 2023 may have some difficulty as the number of people selling homes is going down. Real estate broker Stacey Hennessey with Century 21 Affiliated says in Northeast Wisconsin, a healthy market has about 950 homes for sale. Currently, there are only about 180.
wearegreenbay.com
Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
nbc15.com
Marshall EMS workers say goodbye
MARSHALL, Wis. (WMTV) - Marshall Area Emergency Medical Service staff prepared to say goodbye to the community for good as they consolidate with Sun Prairie EMS on Sunday. According to Marshall EMS, about 30 staffers will find work elsewhere because of the switch. Sun Prairie Interim EMS Chief Christopher Garrison...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
