Three incumbent Fond du Lac city councilmembers are running unopposed for re-election. Council president Patrick Mullen, along with councilmembers Keith Heisler and Tiffany Brault are all running for a second term. All three opposed a business group’s plan to build a restaurant in Lakeside Park when they were first elected two years ago. Meanwhile, former Fond du Lac School District direct of Pupil Services Katie Moder is one of five candidates running for Fond du Lac School Board. Challengers Joan Pennau, Daniel Ireland and incumbent board member Rick Gedemer and Andrea Schultz, who was appointed to the board earlier this year are also on the ballot. In Waupun, challenger Dustin Gassner and incumbents, Jennie Patrykus and Steven Chene are running for two seats on the Waupun school board. Karissa Smits is challenging incumbent Jason Westphal for the Waupun First aldermanic district seat on the Waupun common council.

