Lt. Gov. Rodriguez sworn in, delivers inaugural address
Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez was sworn in today as the 46th lieutenant governor of the state of Wisconsin during Wisconsin’s 2023 Inauguration Ceremony, where she delivered her inaugural address. Below are Lt. Gov. Rodriguez’s remarks as prepared for delivery:. Good afternoon, Wisconsin. I am humbled, honored, and thrilled...
The four state representatives who have never served in politics before
Twelve first-time state assembly members from Southeast Wisconsin were sworn in on Tuesday. Four of them have never dipped their toes into politics before.
1-4-23 evers inaugural address
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is outlining a largely liberal agenda in his second inaugural address, calling for overturning an 1849 state law banning abortions, expanding Medicaid coverage, legalizing marijuana and fighting water pollution. Evers and other constitutional officers elected in November took their oaths of office Tuesday during a day thick on pomp and thin on substance. Members of the Legislature were to be sworn in later Tuesday. Evers says his recent reelection win served as a rejection of “the bitter politics of resentment.” Republican Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said he was disappointed with Evers’ message, calling it “highly partisan.”
Conservative group voices opposition to Vos’ sixth term as Assembly speaker
MADISON, Wis. — As Wisconsin lawmakers met inside the Capitol Tuesday afternoon to officially re-elect Robin Vos to lead the Assembly, a group of Republicans gathered outside the building to voice their displeasure with the longtime leader of the Legislature’s lower chamber. Sixty of the 99 members of...
1-3-23 wisconsin ‘committee’ wagers on elections over fish, beer
LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — A group of former politicians and political experts in western Wisconsin are putting their money where their mouth is when it comes to elections. Wisconsin Public Radio reports the group, which touts itself as the Select Committee on Election Predictions, has been meeting for nearly 50 years in the La Crosse area to bet on state and national elections. The group includes former La Crosse mayor and state Rep. John Medinger, former state Senate President Brian Rude and University of Wisconsin–La Crosse emeritus political science professor Joe Heim. Walter Baltz of West Salem is the last living founder of the committee.
Nuclear Threats: These Are The Biggest Targets In Wisconsin
In the 1990s a map of every state was created and shared looking at the threat level of every town, city, and area in a state. The site goes on to state,. At the bottom of this page is the 1990 FEMA nuclear target map for Illinois. It was just a conceptual map about the nuclear threat. Even an all-out nuclear war - did not by any means mean that every site would be hit. For some states VERY FEW and POSSIBLY / PROBABLY NONE of the sites will be hit but others may have some very significant targets. Because circumstances have changed since 1990 some of the targets in many of the maps should be removed and possibly there are others that should be added.
Gov. Tony Evers' second inauguration ceremony to be held Tuesday
The inauguration ceremony will feature performances by the Milwaukee Children’s Choir, the Waukesha South Marching Band, and the 132nd Army Band of the Wisconsin National Guard.
Wisconsin Governor Calls For ‘Meaningful Conversation’ On Legalizing Marijuana In Inaugural Address
During an inaugural address on Tuesday, the governor of Wisconsin reaffirmed his commitment to advancing marijuana reform in the new session. After being sworn in for his second term, Gov. Tony Evers (D) listed a number of policy priorities, including for the state to have a “meaningful conversation about treating marijuana much like we do alcohol.”
1-4-23 south dakota extends in-state tuition to wisconsin
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s six public universities plan to offer in-state tuition rates to students from Wisconsin and Illinois by next fall. The Argus Leader reports that the South Dakota Advantage plan has until now offered in-state tuition to undergraduates and graduate students from Colorado, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming residents. The Board of Regents voted to add Wisconsin and Illinois to the list earlier this month. Officials at South Dakota’s universities say the move should boost enrollment and lead to more graduates remaining in South Dakota.
State Debate: Income taxes, compromising politicians, Ron Johnson's budget vote draw comments
In a column for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Chris Reader of the Institute for Reforming Government, claims that Wisconsin could become a magnet for growth in the Midwest by cutting taxes. He believes that average residents will benefit if the state income tax is eliminated. Business blogger John Torinus hails...
USPS looking to fill positions in Wis.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The United States Postal Service is looking for fill positions in Wis. A United States Postal Service job fair is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, 9:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m. at various locations. Here are the locations as listed in a media release from...
Wisconsin's $6.6B budget surplus: How will your tax dollars be spent?
MADISON, Wis. - A new year brings fresh political fights. After a bitter election year in 2022, the people you elected start at the Wisconsin Capitol on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Ahead of Inauguration Day 2023, FOX6 News asked the state's top leaders what they’re planning for the state and how they'll spend your tax money.
FBI report: hate crimes on the rise in Wisconsin and US despite significant underreporting
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The number of hate crimes committed in the US is spiking, according to new data from the FBI. It's concerning both advocacy groups and marginalized populations. But only a fraction of law enforcement agencies submitted data for the most recent study, meaning hate crime statistics are likely even higher.
These Wisconsin State Assembly candidates raised the most money and lost
Elections for all 99 seats in the Wisconsin State Assembly took place on Nov. 8, 2022. Republicans held a 57-38 majority heading into the election. This article details the five candidates who raised the most money and lost their election. In the 2022 election cycle, 81 of 99 general elections were contested. The losing candidates are shown along with the percentage of the vote they received compared to the winner. In cases where the race was pushed to a runoff, vote percentages for both advancing candidates are included.
One Of Top 5 Cheapest City To Live In US Is Located In Wisconsin
Located in Wisconsin is one of the top five cheapest cities to live in the United States. I do not know if you have noticed, everything has gotten so expensive. I went to the grocery store and it cost me over $200. It blew my mind. Gas is approaching $5 per gallon. I am hoping things return to normal soon because the cost of living is ridiculous.
11 Best Wisconsin Restaurants With Cozy Fireplaces
People are naturally drawn to logs on a fire, whether for warmth or romance. Something mesmerizing about fluttering flames and crackling logs grabs our attention and slows us down a little. We enjoy finding a slight whiff of smoke in the hope of reliving memories of roasting golden brown marshmallows, their gooey centers clinging to the stick as they slid off. So naturally, restaurant tables closest to fireplaces are the most requested because fires conjure up and create memories.
8 Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Wisconsin
Who Has the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Wisconsin?. If you want to get away from the fast-paced hustle and bustle of the big city and enjoy great food at a reasonable price, head to North Country Steak Buffet. This steak buffet is a family-owned independent restaurant that offers a full buffet with over 60 items changing daily. It also has great people running the place. The best part is they have a lovely porch overlooking the Black River. Plus, they have a lot of room for bike racks, too. In addition to a surprisingly large steak buffet, the restaurant also has a salad bar, a lovely patio, and a coin-operated binocular machine. They also accept major credit cards, which is a nice touch.
Minnesotans Could See a New $1,000 Check in Their Accounts Soon
Now that the Legislature is back in session again, chances are good you could see another stimulus check in your account soon, courtesy of the state of Minnesota. The pieces are now in place in Minnesota thanks to the results of last fall's election. During the 2022 midterm election last...
Northeastern Wisconsin PFAS plume moves into Green Bay via groundwater
A new study has found that a plume of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from an industrial source has made its way into Green Bay, Lake Michigan, through the movement of groundwater. PFAS are often referred to as "forever chemicals" because they do not readily break down in the environment....
State Debate: Praise for Ukraine's Zelensky, darts for Mandela Barnes among today's topics
In a column for the Racine Journal Times and Kenosha News, Carthage College Prof. Arthur Cyr praises Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky for ending 2022 on a high note. He adds kudos for U.S. President Joe Biden for solid support for Zelensky. The Janesville Gazette's new editor Karyn Saemann pens an...
