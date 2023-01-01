ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsburg, MI

Michigan man fatally struck by car while trying to strap appliance on vehicle

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
CASS COUNTY, Mich. — A Michigan man was fatally struck by a car while he helped strap an appliance onto a vehicle on the side of the road, authorities said.

Trevor Kyle Nelson, 18, of Edwardsburg, died when he was struck by a vehicle in LaGrange Township, MLive.com reported.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at 8:34 p.m. EST.

The driver, Trevor David Nelson, 57, of Edwardsburg, had pulled his vehicle halfway onto the shoulder of the southbound lane of the highway to strap on an appliance, WWMT-TV reported.

The younger man was on the road helping to secure the appliance when he was struck by a vehicle driven by Richard Burpee, 49, of Cassopolis, according to the television station.

The victim died at the scene, MLive.com reported.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Michigan State Police, the Central Cass Fire Department, and PrideCare Ambulance Service, according to WWNT.

The crash remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

