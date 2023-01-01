The Grizzlies head to Charlotte in a heated race for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, can they gain ground on the Nuggets. It’s been a listless season in Charlotte for the Hornets as the team sits at 10-28 with key players in and out of the lineup like LaMelo Ball and Gordan Hayward. Now, they host a 23-13 Grizzlies team that has lofty goals this season and an elite defense since the return of Jaren Jackson Jr, can they keep it up on Wednesday on the road?

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 HOUR AGO