TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Brandon Miller caught an inbounds pass near midcourt with the shot clock winding down and heaved a 3-pointer. Alabama’s freshman star scored 17 points, including that long 3 with less than four minutes left, and Mark Sears had 16 to lead the seventh-ranked Crimson Tide to an 84-62 victory over Mississippi on Tuesday night.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 18 HOURS AGO