Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Inside the Outsiders’ ‘Time Won’t Let Me’Frank MastropoloCleveland, NY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Missing Elbridge Woman Found Dead After Mysterious Disappearance In Carpenter FallsRootbound HomesteadElbridge, NY
Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Related
cnycentral.com
CNY's first ever self-serve beer wall, Harvey's Garden opens in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Harvey's Garden started out as an idea in Common Councilor Michael Greene's head, but now his dream has come to fruition. "I was traveling in Boulder, Colorado and I went to a place called Ray Back Collective that was an old warehouse that got converted to a food truck park," said Greene "Through my work on the city council I got to know a lot of the food trucks, I knew they didn’t have a dedicated space in the city of Syracuse or Onondaga County so I actually came across this warehouse and went about trying to convert it to a food truck park."
14-hour standoff in Syracuse ends with arrest; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 3)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 48; Low: 40. Windy and mild with some rain. See 5-day forecast. Syracuse Police block off an area near a Shuart Avenue home that was the site of a 14-hour standoff on Monday. (Rylee Kirk photo)
bodyshopbusiness.com
Kaeser Opens Factory-Direct Facility in Upstate NY
Kaeser Compressors, Inc. announced it is opening locations in Syracuse and Buffalo to support customers in the central and upstate regions of New York. Kaeser’s factory-direct facilities in Syracuse and Buffalo will serve customers in central and upstate New York with sales, service, parts, engineering and maintenance. “We are...
WKTV
First New Year's baby born at Rome Health on Jan. 3
ROME, N.Y. – The first New Year’s baby born at Rome Health made her debut on Jan. 3. Paisleigh Green Hart was born Tuesday at 3:47 a.m. weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces. She is the daughter of Jason and Kaitlyn Hart, of Rome.
A musician, a coach, a mom: Meet the 18 people killed in Syracuse in 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. — On a sunny Sunday morning last January, Raouf Muharram was on the phone with his wife in Egypt and told her he would speak to her again soon before hanging up. Fifteen minutes later, Muharram, 32, was dead. When his wife of nine years tried to...
CNY Inspirations: Believe
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Believe in yourself. Let us begin this year with a renewed sense of self. When I was a little girl, I remember hearing my mother say “head up, back straight, face forward the day.” It was her way of ensuring that I felt capable, confident, and courageous before going off to school. Her words resonated within me whenever I felt diminished or shy. I remember responding in those moments of doubt by lifting up my head, squaring my shoulders and looking people straight in the eye. In these moments, I realized the essence of my strength. My strength laid in what I believed to be true about myself. Since then, I have embraced that I am stronger than I thought, and I am more capable than I once perceived.
New CEO of Carrols Restaurant Group, nation’s largest Burger King franchisee, dies
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Carrols Restaurant Group CEO and President Paulo Pena, 50, died unexpectedly on New Year’s Eve after leading the Syracuse-based Burger King franchisee for the last nine months. The company said Tuesday that Pena died at a hospital but gave no other details. Pena was appointed to...
Breeze Airways is offering Syracuse flyers airfare as low as $44
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A new low-fare airline is offering Syracuse travelers flights from Charleston, Las Vegas and Tampa for as low as $44 one way. Breeze Airways, founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, is a “Seriously Nice™” low-fare airline that is promoting three popular destinations that Syracuse residents can check off from their 2023 […]
localsyr.com
Does slow start to Winter mean more of the same for CNY?
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) We are into early January and Syracuse has had just barely 20” of snow for the season, less than half of normal and the ground is bare. Here are some numbers that aren’t too pleasant for winter enthusiasts going forward. We looked back at the...
cnycentral.com
Baldwinsville teen's season to remember with the Syracuse football team
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — A 16-year-old Baldwinsville teen who has cerebral palsy, became an official member of the Syracuse football team through Team Impact in August. Team Impact is a non-profit organization that pairs children facing serious illness and disability with college athletic teams across the country. Becoming involved with...
Oswego County Today Alumna Gives Birth To First Baby Of 2023 – Evelyn Frances Bradshaw
OSWEGO – Oswego County Today is pleased to announce the birth of Evelyn Frances Bradshaw; the first baby born into the 2023 new year at Oswego Health by our very own former Editor-in Chief Kassadee (Paulo) Bradshaw and her husband Paul. Little Evelyn made her big appearance at 9:10...
cnycentral.com
Meet the first babies born in CNY this year
Syracuse, New York — Meet the first babies born in Central New York this year. Cataleya Richardson was born at Upstate Community Hospital at 12:17 in the morning. Parents Cassaundra Richardson and Twila Brantley welcomed the 7 pounds, 19 inches baby girl. Nurses and doctors met the couple in...
wxhc.com
City of Cortland to Make January 14th a Day to Honor Dan McNeil
The City of Cortland Common Council meets tonight, January 3rd, at 6pm at City Hall in the City of Cortland. One of the items on the agenda is to declare January 14th, 2023, a day to honor Dan McNeil in the City of Cortland. The honor is to recognize McNeils...
Cover Story – Dr. Kathryn Anderson: From Minnesota to Thailand to Syracuse, new health commissioner focused on improving public health
Dr. Kathryn Anderson began her role as the county health commissioner in early November 2022, succeeding Dr. Indu Gupta who served the Onondaga county for more than seven years. The role is one Dr. Anderson is immensely passionate about but not one she expected taking when moving her family to Syracuse in 2019.
Syracuse spring maker is bouncing into new home on city’s North Side
Syracuse, N.Y. — A longtime Syracuse spring maker plans to move into the manufacturing building being vacated by Specialty Welding & Fabricating Inc. Midstate Spring, which has been making custom springs and wire forms since its founding in Syracuse in 1939, said it plans to move into Specialty Welding’s building at 1025 Hiawatha Blvd. E. in the spring of 2023.
8 Impressive Guinness World Records Set In Upstate New York
Remember when you were a kid and couldn't wait to get your hands on the latest Guinness World Records book? You'd pour over it for hours while daydreaming about the world record you would one day set. Millions of people around the world have had the same dream of holding...
WKTV
Interim principal appointed at Notre Dame Junior/Senior High School in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – A new interim principal was appointed recently at Notre Dame Junior/Senior High School in Utica. Richard F. Ambruso will serve as principal through June 2024. Ambruso started his career at Notre Dame in 1978 when he worked as a teacher and varsity coach. Throughout his career, Ambruso has also provided services in parochial, institutional, public, nonprofit and private educational consulting. He was also an adjunct professor at SUNY Oswego.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse cardiologist: 'Tuned-in' medical staff didn't waste a moment after cardiac arrest
Dr. Russell Silverman is a cardiologist at St. Joseph's Health in Syracuse. He says his day started with conversations with his colleagues about the moment Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin suffered from cardiac arrest. "This didn't seem to be harder than any other hit that we've seen but obviously, something...
Update: Syracuse police in standoff near James and Teall, police robot now brought in
Update 3 p.m.: Syracuse police have brought in a robotic device commonly used to enter buildings and search buildings instead of officers. Sometimes they are used to communicate with a person too. A man can now be seen on a porch of the home where police have been trying to...
Comments / 0