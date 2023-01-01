This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Believe in yourself. Let us begin this year with a renewed sense of self. When I was a little girl, I remember hearing my mother say “head up, back straight, face forward the day.” It was her way of ensuring that I felt capable, confident, and courageous before going off to school. Her words resonated within me whenever I felt diminished or shy. I remember responding in those moments of doubt by lifting up my head, squaring my shoulders and looking people straight in the eye. In these moments, I realized the essence of my strength. My strength laid in what I believed to be true about myself. Since then, I have embraced that I am stronger than I thought, and I am more capable than I once perceived.

