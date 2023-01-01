ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aitkin, MN

Gobblers get first win

Aitkin Independent Age
Aitkin Independent Age
 3 days ago

Eli Christy made sure his Aitkin Gobblers got their first win of the season Dec. 20 as he scored 28 points to lead the boys basketball team to a 73-51 victory over the visiting Jaguars of Hinckley-Finlayson.

Christy had seven steals in the first half alone and helped the Gobblers to a 14-point lead at the half. Andrew Martinson had a big night scoring 13 while Alex Palm chipped in with 11. Braedyn Smith added seven, Nathan Price had six, Breckyn Williams had four, Tanner Nissen had three and Clayton Purdy added a free throw.

The two teams were miserable from the free throw line with Aitkin hitting just 9-27 and the Jaguars were 7-17.

The first half saw the Gobblers fall behind early but Christy had a pair of steals for baskets, Palm had a pair of hoops and Aitkin was off and running at 13-5. Those two carried the scoring load until Nissen buried a three and Smith added a hoop for a 33-19 halftime lead. Smith hit a three to open the second half and Christy added a steal and a hoop and a trey for a 41-22 lead.

The Gobblers finished the game with a free throw from Williams, two Martinson baskets, a Palm free throw and a free throw from Purdy to end the game.

Hinckley-Finlayson 19 32 51

Aitkin 33 40 73

Aitkin will play in the Holiday Tournament Wednesday, Dec. 28 and Thursday, Dec. 29.

Comments / 0

Related
Aitkin Independent Age

Area sports 2022 year in review

The year 2022 was quite a year for area sports and it’s time to take a look at some of the highlights. January The Aitkin Gobblers did well in the annual holiday basketball tourney as the boys won the title and the girls finished second. Madelyn Strohmayer grabbed second place in the Rumble on the...
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Top 10 - Aitkin Age year in review 2022

The readers have “spoken.” The 10 top read articles for the Aitkin Age for the year 2022 featured a variety of topics from food to storms to tributes. The Age also had over 80 members of the community voice their opinions to the community through letters to the editor. Storm blows through aitkin On May...
AITKIN, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Central Minnesota girl is injured in snowmobile crash

(Nisswa, MN)--A 12-year-old girl is injured after a snowmobile crash with a pickup truck in Crow Wing County. The crash reportedly took place east of Nisswa. The girl from Foley was driving a Polaris Indy 500 snowmobile with a group of family members when she struck a Ford pickup truck which sent the truck into the ditch.
NISSWA, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin High School November 2022 students of the month

Aitkin High School students of the month receive an Aitkin lanyard, framed certificate, gift card for a smoothie at The Beanery and the junior and senior students receive a reserved parking spot for the month in the staff parking lot. Pictured, front from left: Tallulah Houser, Madelyn Winter; back: Dean of Students Jim Henrickson, Gavin Klee, Wyatt Crowther, Neveah Harrison, Gabriella Price, Emma Miles and Aitkin Superintendent Dan Stifter.
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Crash in Garrison area injures Deerwood woman

Danielle Dawn Sundly, 43, Deerwood was injured in a crash Dec. 21 at 12:57 p.m. The location of the crash was Hwy. 18 MP 19, Garrison Township in Crow Wing County. Sundly was driving a 2010 Saturn Vue SUV and Daniel Raymond Levno, 72, Brainerd was driving a 2017 Honda CRV. Both vehicles were eastbound on Hwy. 18 when the Vue started to turn right but then went left in...
DEERWOOD, MN
lptv.org

Owner of Cass Lake Home Destroyed in Fire Says Blaze Was Set Intentionally

The owner of a Cass Lake home destroyed in a New Year’s Eve fire is saying that the house was set on fire intentionally and that the person responsible has been arrested. A GoFundMe page set up by Kayla Stellick states that her home and that of her two children was purposely set on fire, and that they lost everything in it. Stellick also says she inherited the home from her mother, who passed away two years ago, and that there were sentimental belongings of her mother’s that were destroyed in the fire.
CASS LAKE, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Next Seven Days - 12-28-22

Thursday 12.29.22 Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin. Friday 12.30.22 Youth Snowmobile Safety Training: 9 a.m., Haypoint Jackpine Snowmobile Club. Info, 218-845-2494 or 218-839-5894. Saturday 12.31.22 Snowmobile Safety Field Day: 9 a.m., Sno-Flyer’s building, Tamarack. Info, snoflyersmp@frontier.com Monday 1.2.22 Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin. Tuesday 1.3.22 Cribbage: 1 p.m., McGregor VFW. Fee used for prizes. Every Tuesday.
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Snowmobile trails “are a disaster”

Area snowmobile trails are reported to be mostly covered with tree tops, downed limbs and smaller trees. A call for “all hands on deck” has been initiated by area clubs. Contact - Mille Lacs Trails, Dean Fisher, 320-279-1255; Aitkin Sno-Drifters, Jeremy Goble, 218-820-1588; Giese Sno-Cruisers, Joe Kohlgraf, 320-679-2078; Haypoint Jackpine, Rich Kingsley, 218-398-0700; Tamarack Sno-Flyers, Wayne Bobendrier, 218-820-5992; Palisade Super Sledders, 612-840-5523.
MILLE LACS COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Powerless against mother nature

Beginning Dec. 13, central Minnesota was predicted to get freezing rain and inches of heavy snow. As the snow continued to fall, trees began to bow, lean and break. Broken poles and downed power lines put safety at risk for those nearby. Early morning on Dec. 15, outage calls poured in, finding approximately 7,000 Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative members without power. ...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

A free day! Sledding, snowmen, hot chocolate and … e-learning

Remember the days when a winter storm would blow through and kids would keep their fingers crossed in the hopes of a snow day? A snow day was a rare occurrence but seemed to be very much appreciated, at least by students. Now, that has all changed with remote learning. Schools and students now have the ability to access tools for classes and lessons on the internet. The virtual learning...
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

An unexpected gift turns into an opportunity

“This fund has been so successful, not because of Scott and I, not because of what we’ve done, it’s because of our staff,” said Jodie Johnson. “They are the ones out there every single day talking about the fund along with us.” Local business, The Office Shop, recently won two “Commitment to Community” awards for its work with the Zachary Johnson Kids with Cancer Fund. The Office Shop was founded in 1983 by Jodie and her husband Scott Johnson. ...
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Palisade man killed in accident

Terrance “Boots” Maring, 74, Palisade, was walking near Round Lake Loop in Rush Lake Township, Otter Tail County on Dec. 5 at 6:33 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle and killed. The 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee was being driven by Dexter Ray Brown, 32, Ottertail. The Jeep was northbound on Hwy. 78 when it struck Maring. The Minnesota State Patrol report stated that road conditions were dry and alcohol was not a factor.
PALISADE, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Paul Bunyan Communications awarded Border-to-Border Broadband Grant for portions of Aitkin County

Paul Bunyan Communications has been awarded a Border-to-Border Broadband Grant from the state of Minnesota to expand its fiber optic services to portions of Ball Bluff, Bearville, Cornish, French, Pike, Sandy, Verdon and Wuori Townships in Aitkin, Itasca and St. Louis counties. The cooperative is expected to begin expansion construction to these areas in 2024. This all-fiber optic project will pass a minimum of 1,035 locations. The project is estimated to cost $7.63 million, with the grant contributing $3.05 million and Paul Bunyan Communications and...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Winter Storm Warning

Today, the area is bracing once again for another storm system set to impact the area with more snow, high winds and dangerous wind chill temperatures. The National Weather Service (NWS) held a winter storm briefing this afternoon. The briefing included information on the ongoing winter storm and forecasted hazards for the week. With increasing winds will come reduced visibility and additional power outages. The NWS expected the first part of the storm to be the majority of the light and fluffy snow. The second part is expected to be winds picking up the light and fluffy snow and blowing...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Throw kindness like confetti

Each year the students in Rippleside Student Council decide on a motto. This year it is “Throw kindness like confetti.” However, that’s not the only thing the students on the council have been up to. The group has created an alphabet book for kindergarten classrooms, bagged groceries at Paulbeck’s County Market, helped with the Veteran’s Day program and collected donations for Northern Lakes Rescue. The Idea Man ...
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Crash on Hwy. 169/Cty. Rd. 28

A crash occurred on Nov. 22 at 7:25 a.m. on Hwy. 169 and Cty. Rd. 28 in Farm Island Township, Aitkin County. Judith Anne Matthias, 81, Aitkin was stopped in a 2017 Honda CR-V when she pulled out and made contact with a 2013 Cadillac ATS traveling south on Hwy. 169 driven by Christine Ann Schneider, 38, Aitkin. According to the Minnesota State Patrol both wommen sustained non-life threatening injuries, both were wearing seatbelts and alcohol was not involved. Matthias was treated at Riverwood Healthcare Center.
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Pedestrian struck at the stoplight in Aitkin

On Dec. 5 at 7:23 p.m., Larry Michael Conley, 74, Aitkin, was taken to Riverwood Healthcare Center with non-life threatening injuries after a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox made contact with him. The Equinox, driven by Robert James Monroe, 86, Aitkin, was stopped at the stoplight on westbound Hwy. 210. When proceeding northbound on 410th Ave., contact was made with Conley causing minor injuries. The report from the Minnesota State Patrol said alcohol was not involved and the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office assisted.
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin, MN
323
Followers
561
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

Aitkin Independent Age was established in 1883 and is the premier source for local news coverage in Aitkin and surrounding communities. Published Wednesdays by APG of East Central Minnesota with 24/7 local coverage found online at aitkinage.com

 https://www.messagemedia.co/aitkin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy