Gobblers get first win

Eli Christy made sure his Aitkin Gobblers got their first win of the season Dec. 20 as he scored 28 points to lead the boys basketball team to a 73-51 victory over the visiting Jaguars of Hinckley-Finlayson.

Christy had seven steals in the first half alone and helped the Gobblers to a 14-point lead at the half. Andrew Martinson had a big night scoring 13 while Alex Palm chipped in with 11. Braedyn Smith added seven, Nathan Price had six, Breckyn Williams had four, Tanner Nissen had three and Clayton Purdy added a free throw.

The two teams were miserable from the free throw line with Aitkin hitting just 9-27 and the Jaguars were 7-17.

The first half saw the Gobblers fall behind early but Christy had a pair of steals for baskets, Palm had a pair of hoops and Aitkin was off and running at 13-5. Those two carried the scoring load until Nissen buried a three and Smith added a hoop for a 33-19 halftime lead. Smith hit a three to open the second half and Christy added a steal and a hoop and a trey for a 41-22 lead.

The Gobblers finished the game with a free throw from Williams, two Martinson baskets, a Palm free throw and a free throw from Purdy to end the game.

Hinckley-Finlayson 19 32 51

Aitkin 33 40 73

Aitkin will play in the Holiday Tournament Wednesday, Dec. 28 and Thursday, Dec. 29.