247Sports

Ethan Groff, Anthony Calarco and Xavier Rivas considered top impact transfers to watch in 2023 by D1Baseball

Of three players the reigning national champs brought in this offseason from the NCAA transfer portal, all of them were recently considered top-50 impact transfers to watch in 2023 by D1Baseball.com. Those Ole Miss players being Tulane outfield transfer Ethan Groff, Northwestern infield transfer Anthony Calarco and U-Indy left-handed pitcher transfer Xavier Rivas.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Kermit Davis shares his thoughts on the recent NCAA committee proposal to expand March Madness field

On Tuesday, January 3, the NCAA's Transformation Committee Championship Subgroup drafted a proposal of possibly expanding the NCAA Basketball Tournament to at least 90 teams in the future. If passed, 25 percent of teams would be included in March Madness. The proposal is 40 pages long and will be presented to the Division I Board of Directors at the NCAA convention later this month.
OXFORD, MS
breezynews.com

And the Morgan Wallen tickets winner is….

Kim Crane of Carthage is the BIG winner of the Morgan Wallen tickets giveaway from Claude Julians. Crane’s named was pulled Tuesday morning from a box overflowing with entries at Claude Julians Clothing Store. The tickets will send Crane and a guest to the Morgan Wallen concert Saurday, April...
CARTHAGE, MS
WREG

Memphis man killed in wreck on I-55 in MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 75-year-old Memphis man was killed in a crash Monday on Interstate 55 in Yalobusha County, Mississippi. The Mississippi Highway Patrol identified the victim as Dennis L. Mudbone. Six others were involved in the four-vehicle wreck. State police said Mudbone was driving a Jeep Laredo northbound on I-55 just after noon, when […]
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
mississippifreepress.org

Addiction to Over-the-Counter Tianeptine Lands Corinth Businessman in Rehab

Booneville, Miss., resident John Doe (not his real name), 25, vaguely remembers what happened in 2021 when a gas-station employee told him to “try this new thing.” Doe told the Mississippi Free Press on Dec. 16, 2022, that he later purchased Pegasus, the product’s name. It contains Tianeptine, a chemical substance that the French Society of Medical Research discovered and patented in the 1960s.
CORINTH, MS
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Dec 27 – Jan 2

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: East Meets West – […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
desotocountynews.com

Baby girl is first 2023 newborn at Baptist-DeSoto

Photo: Little Kamauri Anderson and mother Brenda Pegues of Holly Springs. Kamauri is the first baby born at Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto for 2023. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) The first reported new bundle of joy for 2023 in DeSoto County is a little girl born the morning of New Year Day. The first...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WATN Local Memphis

Southaven man charged in double shooting in Shelby County after reported fight with ex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Southaven, Mississippi, man has been arrested and charged in a double shooting New Year’s Day in southeast Shelby County, Tennessee. Shelby County deputies responded to a shooting about 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in the 5000 block of Harvest Knoll Lane, north of E. Holmes Rd. They found two men shot and they were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition and later released.
MEMPHIS, TN
