Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kermit Davis talks 84-62 loss to Alabama
Ole Miss men's basketball head coach Kermit Davis talks about his team's loss to Alabama, dropping his team to 0-2 in SEC play.
Ole Miss baseball receives top-10 preseason 2023 ranking from Perfect Game
The reigning national champion Ole Miss Rebels will begin their national title defending season ranked in the top-10 by Perfect Game. In their 2023 preseason rankings, Perfect Game ranked Ole Miss No. 6 in the country. Six of the eight members in last year's Men's College World Series also made an appearance.
Ethan Groff, Anthony Calarco and Xavier Rivas considered top impact transfers to watch in 2023 by D1Baseball
Of three players the reigning national champs brought in this offseason from the NCAA transfer portal, all of them were recently considered top-50 impact transfers to watch in 2023 by D1Baseball.com. Those Ole Miss players being Tulane outfield transfer Ethan Groff, Northwestern infield transfer Anthony Calarco and U-Indy left-handed pitcher transfer Xavier Rivas.
Kermit Davis shares his thoughts on the recent NCAA committee proposal to expand March Madness field
On Tuesday, January 3, the NCAA's Transformation Committee Championship Subgroup drafted a proposal of possibly expanding the NCAA Basketball Tournament to at least 90 teams in the future. If passed, 25 percent of teams would be included in March Madness. The proposal is 40 pages long and will be presented to the Division I Board of Directors at the NCAA convention later this month.
Ole Miss makes the cut for 2024 top-30 prospect Tahaad Pettiford. It's now down to seven schools
For 2024 five-star point guard Tahaad Pettiford, it all down to seven college basketball programs. Fortunately for Ole Miss, they are still in the hunt. His list of seven also includes UCLA, Auburn, Kansas, Kentucky, Conn and Seton Hall. The Rebels offered Pettiford back on June 16. The 5-foot-11, 160...
According to Jaemyn Brakefield, Bama loss once again came down to lack of intensity early
In their second true road test of the season, the Ole Miss men's basketball team fell flat on its face yet again. That said, their opponent has forced quite a few opponents to do that as well leading into Wednesday's massacre. The first half looked all too familiar to that...
Tennessee basketball drops in AP Poll following Ole Miss win
Tennessee basketball dropped one spot to No. 8 in Monday's updated AP Poll following its 63-59 win over Ole Miss last night Wednesday night in Oxford to open up SEC play. UT is the second-highest ranked SEC team. Five SEC teams are ranked in this week's AP Poll. Alabama is...
breezynews.com
And the Morgan Wallen tickets winner is….
Kim Crane of Carthage is the BIG winner of the Morgan Wallen tickets giveaway from Claude Julians. Crane’s named was pulled Tuesday morning from a box overflowing with entries at Claude Julians Clothing Store. The tickets will send Crane and a guest to the Morgan Wallen concert Saurday, April...
Memphis man killed in wreck on I-55 in MS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 75-year-old Memphis man was killed in a crash Monday on Interstate 55 in Yalobusha County, Mississippi. The Mississippi Highway Patrol identified the victim as Dennis L. Mudbone. Six others were involved in the four-vehicle wreck. State police said Mudbone was driving a Jeep Laredo northbound on I-55 just after noon, when […]
mississippifreepress.org
Addiction to Over-the-Counter Tianeptine Lands Corinth Businessman in Rehab
Booneville, Miss., resident John Doe (not his real name), 25, vaguely remembers what happened in 2021 when a gas-station employee told him to “try this new thing.” Doe told the Mississippi Free Press on Dec. 16, 2022, that he later purchased Pegasus, the product’s name. It contains Tianeptine, a chemical substance that the French Society of Medical Research discovered and patented in the 1960s.
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Dec 27 – Jan 2
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: East Meets West – […]
thelocalvoice.net
City of Oxford, Mississippi Board of Aldermen Meeting Agenda – Tuesday, January 3, 2023
Regular Meeting is at 5:00 pm in the City Hall Courtroom. Notice that certain commission members will be included in the meeting via teleconference, subject to City of Oxford Code of Ordinances Section 2-82. Agenda item attachments and meeting minutes are available for download here. Call to order. Adopt the...
desotocountynews.com
Baby girl is first 2023 newborn at Baptist-DeSoto
Photo: Little Kamauri Anderson and mother Brenda Pegues of Holly Springs. Kamauri is the first baby born at Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto for 2023. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) The first reported new bundle of joy for 2023 in DeSoto County is a little girl born the morning of New Year Day. The first...
Tornado confirmed in North Mississippi as severe weather sweeps the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Good Tuesday Morning!. A tornado was confirmed near Olive Branch, Miss., early Tuesday morning. FLASH FLOOD WARNING UNTIL 9 AM. TORNADO WATCH UNTIL 11 AM. Grab the umbrella and take it slow on the roadways. It’s a wet start to the day. Temperatures this afternoon...
fox13memphis.com
PHOTOS: Barn collapsed after tornadic storms in the Mid-South
DeSoto County Storm Damage A barn collapsed in DeSoto County after strong storms swept through the Mid-South on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. (WHBQ)
KTLO
Mississippi man arrested for violating Ark. Hot Check law in Baxter County
A Mississippi man has been arrested for violating the Arkansas Hot Check law. According to the probable cause affidavit, 43-year-old Akshay Patel of Southaven authorized a draft to Magness Oil in June 2022 for $11,367.70 where it was returned for insufficient funds. Patel is currently being held in the Baxter...
North Mississippi’s first medical marijuana dispensary opens following challenges
HERNANDO, Miss. — It was a historic day for North Mississippi. Dozens of people gathered for a ribbon cutting at Herbal Alchemy Dispensary in Hernando on Thursday afternoon. It’s the first medical cannabis dispensary to open in this part of the state. The owners said the idea for...
Southaven man charged in double shooting in Shelby County after reported fight with ex
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Southaven, Mississippi, man has been arrested and charged in a double shooting New Year’s Day in southeast Shelby County, Tennessee. Shelby County deputies responded to a shooting about 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in the 5000 block of Harvest Knoll Lane, north of E. Holmes Rd. They found two men shot and they were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition and later released.
DeSoto County homeowner recounts tornado ripping through his barn
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — The National Weather Service was surveying the damage in DeSoto County after a report of a tornado Tuesday morning. Among the damage was a destroyed barn at a home on Polk Lane, south of Goodman Road. “It down one of my barns, took out my...
After woman attacked at busy Germantown shopping center, self-defense instructors reinforce ways to stay safe
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Mid-South self-defense instructors are even more motivated to help those learning in their classes. It comes after what Germantown police described as an attempted kidnapping of a woman Friday night as she got into her car at The Shops of Saddle Creek. The woman got...
247Sports
69K+
Followers
414K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0