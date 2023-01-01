ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Substitute no more: Los Angeles Chargers’ DeAndre Carter opens up about path to NFL

By Krystle Rich-Bell
 3 days ago

Los Angeles Chargers Wide Receiver DeAndre Carter is about to wrap up his first season with the Bolts, but he is far from a novice.

Despite physical limitations and financial struggles — and a stint as a substitute teacher — Carter has willed his way to a nine-year career in the NFL.

Krystle Rich-Bell reports for the KTLA 5 News on Jan. 1, 2023.

