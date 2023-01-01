Substitute no more: Los Angeles Chargers’ DeAndre Carter opens up about path to NFL
Los Angeles Chargers Wide Receiver DeAndre Carter is about to wrap up his first season with the Bolts, but he is far from a novice.
Despite physical limitations and financial struggles — and a stint as a substitute teacher — Carter has willed his way to a nine-year career in the NFL.
