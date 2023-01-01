Read full article on original website
disneyfoodblog.com
Everything That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World in 2023
We’ve got some big opening dates coming up, like the TRON Lightcycle Run, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and the completion of the EPCOT transformation. But unfortunately, there will also be some closures. We already know about a lot of them, and we’re here with the FULL list for 2023 so far!
One Disney Park Is Officially Closed Indefinitely
Walt Disney World offers so much to do! The theme park located in Florida holds Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, various resorts, and more. If you want to beat the harsh Florida heat, especially during the summer months, you may want to visit one of Disney’s water parks.
Two Beloved Disney World Rides Face 2023 Closures
Fans of Disney World and the Disneyland Resort who are planning to visit any of the parks in the months ahead need to keep up on which rides and attractions are not operating and when they might reopen to get the best experience. Disney theme parks have ramped up construction...
disneyfoodblog.com
The Random DATE That Has Already SOLD OUT for 2023 in Disney World
Update: Park Pass availability continues to change. We’ve placed some updates in this post but continue to check for updates on Disney World’s Park Pass availability calendars. If you’re hoping to go to Disney World in January of 2023, there’s one date that you’ll have to cross off...
Disney World Facing Huge Problem That Could Ruin Your Trip
Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Free Report Florida theme parks essentially completed their covid comeback this holiday season. Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom welcomed capacity crowds from before Christmas with the expectation of sellouts past the New Year's holiday. Prices are higher than they ever have been...
Disney World Hits an Unpleasant Milestone
Former Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report CEO Bob Chapek seemed to have a fairly simple plan to make the company's California and Florida theme parks more profitable -- raising prices. Call it death by a thousand paper cuts, but the former Disney boss found ways both obvious and...
WDW News Today
First Three Disney After Hours Events of 2023 Now Sold Out
The first three 2023 Disney After Hours events of Walt Disney World are now sold out. Disney After Hours is sold out on Monday, January 9, 2023, at Magic Kingdom. The other Magic Kingdom After Hours Events scheduled through March 27, 2023, are still available. At Magic Kingdom, After Hours...
disneybymark.com
UPDATE: Walt Disney World College Program Cast Member Marisia Burton Found & Safe
Late last week we reported that Walt Disney World College Program Cast Member Marisia Burton went missing. According to Jordyn Russo, a friend of her sister, Marisia has been found. According to a post on Facebook, Marisia was “at the police station with some of her family.” She went on...
WDW News Today
New 2023 Light Up Ear Headband Debuts at Walt Disney World
A new 2023 light up ear headband has just debuted at Walt Disney World. We first found it in The Darkroom at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The light up ear headband is different than the usual form in that it has a hard plastic, unlined band. The band has small teeth to help it stay on your head.
disneytips.com
Dear Walt Disney World Guests: Stay In The Dang Ride Vehicle!
If you’re a Disney Parks fan, or somebody who follows the latest news and photos coming out of Walt Disney World and the other Parks around the world, you may have noticed a disturbing trend lately – Guests getting out of their ride vehicle. And not just reckless kids, either!
WDW News Today
VIDEO: Fire at Beaches & Cream Soda Shop Causes Evacuations at Two Walt Disney World Hotels
A kitchen fire at Beaches & Cream Soda Shop caused the evacuation of two Walt Disney World Resort Hotels this evening. Beaches & Cream is located at Disney’s Beach Club Resort, which is adjacent to Disney’s Yacht Club Resort. Both resorts were evacuated after a fire broke out in the restaurant’s kitchen.
WDW News Today
NEW Mickey Mouse in a Haunted Mansion Doom Buggy Funko POP! Creeps Into Walt Disney World
The Funko POP! of Mickey Mouse in a Haunted Mansion Doom Buggy has arrived at Walt Disney World after releasing early (and immediately selling out) at Disneyland Resort. We found the 50th anniversary Funko POP! in Bayview Gifts at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, where they had very limited stock. 50th...
AOL Corp
Disneyland reminds visitors to 'treat others with respect' after brawls go viral
The "Happiest Place on Earth" is reminding visitors to "treat others with respect" after a few violent confrontations took place at the Anaheim resort. The reminder came in the form of a new "courtesy" section to the Disneyland website, which was added days after a similar notice appeared on the website for the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.
disneyfoodblog.com
A Year of Disney World News — See the Biggest 2022 Changes
It’s almost 2023, and at the end of year many of us take the time to reflect on the past year. 2022 was a huge year in Disney news, from surge pricing to new park land teasers. We’re breaking down 2022 for you, so take a look!. Ok,...
NASDAQ
Disney’s next 100 years hinges on a metaverse
NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Mickey Mouse is turning triple digits in 2023. Walt Disney in October will celebrate its 100th anniversary. In the past century, the Magic Kingdom’s theme parks have survived technological forces. Taking the real Disneyland as a blueprint for the metaverse that marries its brand and streaming ambitions is not hard to fathom.
Disney Gets Ready for Major Dining Changes
While most people planning a trip to Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report may be looking forward to the park's rides or the fun of staying at a Disney hotel most of all, there are certainly people who also look forward to all the special foods the parks offer (beyond Disney's classic Dole Whip, that is).
Disney World extended evening theme park hours through mid-March 2023
Disney World has kicked off extended theme park hours on select nights for certain select resort guests. Those staying at certain participating hotels will receive an additional two hours at EPCOT and Magic Kingdom on Mondays and Wednesdays. This is taking place as part of Walt Disney World’s 50th-anniversary celebration...
Disney World Rolling Out New Food Menus and Entertainment
Disney has theme parks all over the world, and each one of them has more rides, experiences and attractions than many people could hope to see in a day. Whether you are treating your children or grandchildren to a formative experience, or you’re on a Spring Break adventure with your best bud, remember to pace yourself, drink plenty of water and refuel from time to time.
disneytips.com
New Year’s Day Crowd Creates Massive Wait Times at Walt Disney World
It’s no secret that the holiday season causes wait times to increase at all Disney Parks, including Orlando’s Walt Disney World Resort. In fact, it seems due to the substitutional holiday on Monday, January 2, 2023, in lieu of the weekend of New Year’s Eve/Day, many Disney Guests have decided to make the most of their day off with a celebratory visit to the Walt Disney World theme parks.
Aviation International News
Walt Disney's Other Mouse
While Walt Disney used various commercial and business aircraft to support his many entertainment, entrepreneurial, and philanthropic projects, the one most closely associated with the man and his dreams was his beloved Grumman Gulfstream I. Think about it: in one way or another, whether through movies, TV, or a visit...
