Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
Meet Mila: First Baby Born in 2023 in San Diego
At the stroke of midnight, a nurse gave birth to what is believed to be the first 2023 baby born in San Diego. Baby Mila was born at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital to Dulce Robles and Michael Koesterer, according to Jennifer Chatfield, Director of Internal & External Communications at Sharp HealthCare.
NBC San Diego
16-Foot Waves? Big Thursday Is Barreling Down on San Diego
A powerful storm was making its way toward the San Diego area Wednesday and is expected to bring with it some of the biggest waves in recent memory. Combined with possible coastal flooding from anticipated heavy rainfall, locals in Ocean Beach, Mission Beach, Pacific Beach, La Jolla and elsewhere may be in for a memorable couple days of stormy weather.
pacificsandiego.com
Cali Breakfast opens in downtown San Diego
Cali Breakfast, a new café serving Latin American and California breakfast dishes with a cocktail program, opened in November in the historic El Cortez building in downtown San Diego. Cali Breakfast is both child- and pet-friendly. The menu at Cali Breakfast combines various breakfast and brunch options, including lobster...
NBC San Diego
Urgent Need for Volunteers at FEEDING SAN DIEGO
Feeding San Diego, the county’s leading hunger relief and food rescue organization, is in urgent need of volunteers this month. While the organization had thousands of volunteers over the holidays, numbers have dropped in the new year. Feeding San Diego rescues surplus food from businesses and farms and helps...
Spike in lice infestations reported in North County
An uptick of lice infestations in North County San Diego has been reported by a website created by lice removal specialists.
'Hike for Maya Millete' marks 2 years since Chula Vista mom went missing
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — This weekend marks two years since Maya Millete went missing from her home in Chula Vista. Her husband, Larry Millete, is charged with her murder. His preliminary hearing is set for January 11 in Downtown San Diego court. Maya’s family is sponsoring a hike in...
kusi.com
Excess rain brings flooding to San Diego roads
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The ongoing winter season has brought excess rain to the West Coast. Experts hope that these rainstorms will lift California’s years-long drought. Unfortunately, the excess water has lead to flooding in some parts of San Diego County. KUSI’s Allie Wagner went live with details....
escondidograpevine.com
Tracking the wild parrots of San Diego County
Seen a wild pandemonium of parrots lately? Report it immediately. That’s the question and request posed by University of San Diego Biology Instructor Dr. Janel Ortiz and her San Diego Parrot Project, along with “parrot sighting submission form” and a hardy SDPP thank you. Ortiz took the...
California witness snaps image of silent triangle-shaped object
A California witness at Fallbrook reported watching and videotaping a low-flying, triangle-shaped object with red and white lights at about 7:07 p.m. on December 27, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Body found on I-5 freeway on-ramp in Middletown
A body turned up Tuesday on a freeway entrance near San Diego International Airport, according to CHP.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
SLIB Negotiates Sale of 144-Unit Community in Oceanside, California
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of Merrill Gardens Oceanside. The 144-unit independent living, assisted living and memory care community is located in Oceanside, a coastal city between Los Angeles and San Diego. The community was built in 1999, totaling approximately 96,905 square...
Float featuring San Diegans wins ‘most beautiful’ award in 2023 Rose Parade
A nonprofit dedicated to adding the number of donated organs, eyes and tissue won the 2023 Rose Parade’s top award for a float that features fellow San Diegans, announced “Lifesharing” a sponsor of the nonprofit.
kusi.com
The future of the SANDAG mileage tax in 2023
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The mileage tax, originally proposed to fund a $162.5 billion railway network, was “eliminated” from the plan due to widespread public backlash. Executive Director Hasan Ikhrata continues to push to reinstate the mileage tax, claiming San Diegans opposed to the potential four-cent-per-mile “fee” are anti-environment.
Number of people hospitalized with COVID in San Diego County doubles since Thanksgiving
The number of hospitalized COVID patients has climbed throughout the holiday season, and with end-of-year travel and new Omicron subvariants taking hold in San Diego County, experts worry the trend could continue. As of Dec. 28, nearly 480 confirmed and suspected COVID patients were hospitalized – more than double the...
kusi.com
Was Idaho suspect planning the perfect murder?
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The suspected killer of four University of Idaho students was seen in court the week of Jan. 2. Suspect Bryan Kohberger, 28, was a PhD student in criminology at nearby Washington State University. Former FBI Special Agent Jonathan T Gillam joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to...
kusi.com
Powerful storm to hit San Diego through Thursday
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A powerful storm was making its way toward the San Diego area today, with showers expected to continue sporadically into tomorrow and much heavier downpours arriving Wednesday night and into Thursday. “Widespread moderate to heavy rain looks likely across northern areas, with slightly less accumulations...
eastcountymagazine.org
SAN DIEGO ZOO WILDLIFE ALLIANCE WINS ANIMATION AWARD IN ROSE PARADE, WITH FLOAT CELEBRATING SAFARI PARK’S 50TH ANNIVERSARY
January 3, 2023 (Escondido) – San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance won the coveted Animation Award in yesterday’s 134th Rose Parade presented by Honda, with a float celebrating the San Diego Zoo Safari Park’s 50th anniversary. The float’s theme, “Celebrating 50 Years of Conservation,” depicted rhinos, giraffes and the Safari Park’s iconic Wildlife Safari experience, bringing to life the Safari Park’s ability to connect guests with wildlife and provide life-changing moments.
Rain to continue this week in San Diego County
Don't put away that winter storm gear just yet as more precipitation is expected to make its way to San Diego County this week.
onscene.tv
Car Flies into Wetlands In Sorrento Valley | San Diego
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12-30-22 5:45 am LOCATION: Carmel Mtn Rd & Sorrento Valley Rd CITY: San Diego DETAILS: The male driver of the Lexus was westbound on Carmel Mtn rd and coming down a hill towards the intersection with Sorrento Valley. Instead of making a left or right turn, he continued straight and flew off of the roadway and into the riparian habitat. The car went into a deep pool of water and then hit a large tree. The driver was able to get out into the waist deep water and officers were able to hep him back up to the road. He was wet, but not injured. He told the officers that he was just too tired and became distracted. It took awhile, but the tow truck employees were able to extricate the lexus from the wetlands. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California
The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
Comments / 0