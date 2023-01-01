Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Jets committed to Zach Wilson's development: 'Through hell or high water'
While rumors and reports have the New York Jets moving on from Zach Wilson after two seasons, head coach Robert Saleh dismissed that notion Wednesday.
NFL: Everything is being considered with schedule
NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent said that “everything is being considered” when it comes to the postponed Bills at Bengals game Monday night and how to proceed with the NFL schedule moving forward.
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Doctors to determin if Hamlin suffered brain damage
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamilin remains in critical condition Tuesday night after his heart stopped beating during Monday night's game against the Bengals. The 24-year-old suddently collapsed after making a routine tackle. For a few moments, Hamlin got up after the hit, but then suddenly collapsed. "Now all of a sudden you have a heart that was pumping normally as you think of a heartbeat and now that is essentially quitting."Dr. Camilla Sasson of the American Heart Association in Denver explains after Hamlin's heart stopped beating all blood flow was cut off to his organs. Time is critical."Everything you do on...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Community Ambulance on standby at Raiders game, react to Hamlin’s cardiac arrest
When you go to a football game, you are often busy with the excitement surrounding it. However, there is a lot of prep that goes behind the scenes to keep players safe.
'He simply needs a haircut': Why Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton wears a headband
The Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton is averaging more than 20 points and 10 assists per game while shooting 41% from 3-point range. He's making a strong NBA All-Star bid. Never mind all that. What's with the headband? ...
