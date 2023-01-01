ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Andre Roberson Practicing With Oklahoma City Blue

Andre Roberson, a former Thunder standout, is apparently working out with the Blue, Oklahoma City’s G League affiliate, according to a team spokesperson, per Rylan Stiles. Roberson spent six years with the Thunder and was once widely considered one of the NBA’s very best perimeter defenders due to his unique combination of strength, athleticism and instinct. He often guarded some of the best scorers in the league such as LeBron James, Klay Thompson, and Kawhi Leonard.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Jayson Tatum Breaks Down What Celtics Need to do to Get ‘Identity’ Back After Blowout Loss

The Boston Celtics are looking to get back on track Thursday. Boston suffered arguably its worst loss of the season Tuesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder falling 150-117 at Paycom Center. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum led the way for the Celtics combining to score 56 points, but the team wasn't able to overcome a slow start for the second straight game.
BOSTON, MA
Are the Nets the Second Best Team in the East?

Rohan Nadkarni and Chris Herring dive into Brooklyn's hot streak and if the team has surpassed the Bucks as the second best team in the Eastern Conference after the Celtics. The following transcript is an excerpt from The Crossover NBA podcast. Listen to the full episode on podcast players everywhere or on SI.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
Hornets’ Comeback Attempt Falls Short vs Lakers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - LeBron and the Los Angeles Lakers took down the Charlotte Hornets 121-115 Monday night to ring in the new year and split the season series. From the opening tip, the Lakers had control of this one. They began the game on a 14-5 run forcing Steve Clifford to burn a timeout just five minutes in. LaMelo Ball got off to a cold start, hitting just 2/8 shots (1/4 3FG) in the first half. The main offense for the Hornets? Mason Plumlee, believe it or not. He led the bugs with 13 points and eight rebounds in the early going.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Starting Lineups for Hornets vs Lakers

Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets were announced. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Chicago Bears making serious run at No. 1 draft pick

The Chicago Bears announced a move on Wednesday that should bring them closer to the No. 1 draft pick in 2023. The Bears said that Justin Fields is out with a sore hip and won’t be playing in the team’s Week 18 game at home against the Minnesota Vikings. An MRI apparently revealed that Fields... The post Chicago Bears making serious run at No. 1 draft pick appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHICAGO, IL

