Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colorado Found a Solution to its Migrant Problem - These Cities Aren't Going to Like itTom HandyDenver, CO
Decades-Old T.J. Maxx Store Permanently Closing on January 14thJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
People experiencing homelessness moving out of Aloft HotelDavid HeitzDenver, CO
This City in Colorado Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensDenver, CO
Opinion: Sanctuary cities; if you throw a party, you need to pay for itLauren JessopDenver, CO
Related
Spoelstra, Haslem share Heat memories of LeBron James: ‘LeBron was dialed into everything’
It has been nearly nine full years since LeBron James left the Miami Heat in 2014 free agency after spending four seasons with the organization, but the memories from that time are still vivid for those who coached him and played with him during that time.
Tri-City Herald
Are the Nets the Second Best Team in the East?
Rohan Nadkarni and Chris Herring dive into Brooklyn's hot streak and if the team has surpassed the Bucks as the second best team in the Eastern Conference after the Celtics. The following transcript is an excerpt from The Crossover NBA podcast. Listen to the full episode on podcast players everywhere or on SI.com.
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: NBA Writer Proposes Deal To Trade Anthony Davis To Western Conference Rival
Joseph Casciaro of theScore pitches a deal that would ship out Davis in exchange for ascendant Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton, the Suns' first-rounders in 2025 and 2027, and the right to swap picks in 2026. Casciaro writes that, even with Davis healthy and playing like an MVP, the Lakers...
Tri-City Herald
Hornets’ Comeback Attempt Falls Short vs Lakers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - LeBron and the Los Angeles Lakers took down the Charlotte Hornets 121-115 Monday night to ring in the new year and split the season series. From the opening tip, the Lakers had control of this one. They began the game on a 14-5 run forcing Steve Clifford to burn a timeout just five minutes in. LaMelo Ball got off to a cold start, hitting just 2/8 shots (1/4 3FG) in the first half. The main offense for the Hornets? Mason Plumlee, believe it or not. He led the bugs with 13 points and eight rebounds in the early going.
Raptors could set NBA trade market if struggles continue
The Toronto Raptors are looking for the very same second-half success they saw a season ago. Nick Nurse’s squad posted a 21-20 record in its first 41 games of the 2021-22 campaign, only to go 27-14 the rest of the way. Unfortunately, things are not looking as positive right...
Tri-City Herald
Starting Lineups for Hornets vs Lakers
Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets were announced. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS...
Tri-City Herald
Frequent LeBron James Critic Skip Bayless Gives Tasteless Take on Bills Safety Damar Hamlin
View the original article to see embedded media. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was transported to the hospital Monday night after suffering a serious injury against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin grabbed his chest and fainted on the field after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. He was given CPR but had to be put on oxygen in the ambulance.
Tri-City Herald
College football games today: Bowl schedule on TV for Monday
College football bowl season is nearing its end with the final four games set to kick off today, the last postseason matchups before the national championship. That schedule includes the Granddaddy of 'Em All as the annual Rose Bowl Game gets underway between Penn State and Utah in a traditional Big Ten vs. Pac-12 matchup live from Pasadena.
Comments / 0