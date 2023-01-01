Read full article on original website
Related
Famed Rock Star Dies Just Days After Announcing Diagnosis
Just days after several publications, including our own, reported that drummer and Modest Mouse founding member Jeremiah Green had been suffering from cancer, Green has died of the disease. He was 45.
Ghosts Sneak Peek: Sas Has Heart Eyes for Superstore Vet Nichole Sakura
A possible love connection is being made on this Thursday’s Ghosts. As TVLine exclusively reported in December, Superstore vet Nichole Sakura joins the hit CBS comedy in a recurring role, beginning with this week’s episode (airing at 8:30/7:30c), and now we have a sneak peek at the actress’ debut as the show’s newest spirit, Jessica. In the above video, Sas, Flower and Isaac are startled to discover that Sam and Jay’s new assistant Freddie didn’t leave behind his friend in his car, but that she’s actually a ghost. After Jessica passes through the car door, she explains that she died in the...
Comments / 0