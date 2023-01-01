A possible love connection is being made on this Thursday’s Ghosts. As TVLine exclusively reported in December, Superstore vet Nichole Sakura joins the hit CBS comedy in a recurring role, beginning with this week’s episode (airing at 8:30/7:30c), and now we have a sneak peek at the actress’ debut as the show’s newest spirit, Jessica. In the above video, Sas, Flower and Isaac are startled to discover that Sam and Jay’s new assistant Freddie didn’t leave behind his friend in his car, but that she’s actually a ghost. After Jessica passes through the car door, she explains that she died in the...

20 MINUTES AGO