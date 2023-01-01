ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Detroit Lions playoff scenario revealed

The Detroit Lions haven’t smelled the postseason for many years. Halfway through the 2022 season, it looked like their drought would continue on. However, the Lions have caught fire in recent weeks. Despite a brutal 1-6 start, Detroit has bounced back to get to 8-8. The team’s eighth victory came in blowout fashion over the Read more... The post Detroit Lions playoff scenario revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Derek Carr Commanders’ ‘No. 1 Target’ - Coach Gruden

The Washington Commanders took a lot of grief from fans and media when they traded for quarterback Carson Wentz this past offseason. Considered a man nobody wanted, Wentz was jettisoned from his second team in as many years and was seeking yet another opportunity to resurrect his once-promising career. Along...
Seahawks' best options with Russell Wilson trade draft pick

SEATTLE — Although a playoff berth remains a possibility for the Seahawks in 2022, the team currently possesses one of the most valuable selections in the 2023 NFL Draft. Courtesy of the Russell Wilson trade with the Denver Broncos, the Seahawks would have the No. 3 overall pick in the next NFL draft. The fortunes for Seattle and Denver reversed what most expected this season, as Wilson's arrival in the Mile High City had many attaching championship expectations to the Broncos.
How a Sioux Falls Player Ended Up with the Huskies

Courtney Morgan, University of Washington football director of player personnel, intently studied the video, followed by edge-rusher coach Eric Schmidt and co-defensive coordinator Chuck Morrell, before the game footage ended up with head coach Kalen DeBoer. What everyone, one after the other, saw was a player in purple jersey No....
Sean Payton shares how he would fix struggling Broncos QB Russell Wilson

Sean Payton already has an idea of how he’d start coaching Russell Wilson. The former New Orleans Saints head coach has made regular appearances on Colin Cowherd’s show after stepping down from his post, and with the 2022 season winding down speculation is already rife on how soon Payton could return to the NFL — and where. The Denver Broncos have made it known they’ll pull out all the stops to recruit Payton (as well as other big names like Jim Harbaugh and Dan Quinn), and they have enough draft assets to make it worth New Orleans’ while.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Family of Damar Hamlin sends message after Bills player’s scary injury, collapse

The family of Damar Hamlin has released a statement thanking fans, medical personnel and the teams involved after Buffalo Bills defensive back collapsed on the field Monday night. The 24-year-old player remains in a Cincinnati hospital in critical condition after going into cardiac arrest following a hit. The incident rocked...
Insider: Broncos' coaching search could cost GM George Paton his job

Sports Illustrated NFL Insider Albert Breer believes Denver's ownership group, the Walton-Penner family, will do whatever it takes to get a respected head coach -- even if it has to fire GM George Paton. "If the owners need to bring in a certain GM to attract a coach, that's where...
Patriots show Damar Hamlin support with Gillette Stadium videoboard message

Humanity and solidarity trumped rivalry on Tuesday as the AFC East standings and upcoming head-to-head matchup were moved to the back burner. On Gillette Stadium’s video scoreboard, the New England Patriots posted: “Patriots Nation Stands With Damar Hamlin” above the logos of both New England and Buffalo. It was part of a league-wide effort to rally around Hamlin, who was in critical condition in the intensive care unit of University of Cincinnati Hospital.
Patriots’ Christian Barmore offers health update, explains his ‘Waddle’ sack celebration

FOXBOROUGH — For the first time in months, Christian Barmore looked like himself on Sunday afternoon — except for when he was waddling after a sack. Sidelined for two months with a knee injury, Barmore returned against the Raiders, but looked less than 100% in his first two games back. In Sunday’s win over the Dolphins, the Patriots defensive lineman was a monster once again.
Damar Hamlin jerseys: Bills safety’s uniform now No. 2 ‘Top Seller’

In the minutes and hours that passed after Damar Hamlin collapsed onto the field during “Monday Night Football,” teammates, fans, athletes and just about everyone that heard the news, prayed for the Bills’ safety. Some fans even showed their support by going online and buying his jersey....
