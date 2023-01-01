ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 dead, 1 critical following snowmobile crash near Cambridge

By BringMeTheNews
 3 days ago
A man was killed and a woman suffered life-threatening injuries when they were involved in a snowmobile crash near Cambridge early New Year's Day morning.

The crash was reported at 12:50 a.m. Sunday, with deputies arriving to the 2500 block of Paradise Trail NW to find two victims after the driver of the snowmobile struck a tree.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was taken to Mercy Hospital. Her current condition is unknown, with the Isanti County Sheriff's Office only saying that she suffered life-threatening injuries.

"Preliminary investigation indicates that the two went out onto Lake Francis for a brief ride on the snowmobile. Upon exiting the lake, the male driver struck a tree," a press release from the sheriff's office said.

The identities of the man and woman have not been released and an investigation is ongoing.

