dicksonpost.com
Dickson County School Board discusses agricultural barn, space for welding program
The Dickson County School Board discussed the agricultural barn for Dickson County High School, a dedicated space for the welding program at Creek Wood High School, purchasing a pneumatic lift truck and awarding holiday bonuses to the district’s faculty and staff at its December meeting. The board voted 5-1...
atozsports.com
Key Tennessee Vols player sends cryptic tweet
Tennessee Vols running back Jaylen Wright sent a tweet on Tuesday that has some fans concerned. Wright sent a tweet that may or may not be related to football that suggested he could be looking around for a new program or NIL deal. “Dis a business, nun (nothing) personal,” read...
radionwtn.com
Henry County’s New Year 2023 Baby Makes His Debut
PARIS, TN – Franklin Matthew made his debut at HCMC on January 1, 2023, becoming this year’s New Year Baby. He was born in the Women’s Center of Henry County Medical Center at 6:53 a.m. to proud parents Ashley Orr and Justin Blankenship of Paris, TN. Matthew...
Nashville Parent
New Food, Salon and More at Factory at Franklin
The Factory at Franklin has announced new restaurant and retail tenants, including Edley’s Bar-B-Que, The White Alligator and Structured Hair. In addition, longtime Factory office tenant Treeline Bamboo is expanding its footprint and relocating to newly designed space on the campus. “We are excited about these four best-in-class businesses...
wgnsradio.com
Monday Morning's 11:20AM Tornado Siren Is A DRILL!
(MURFREESBORO) If you live near Middle Tennessee State University's campus or the MTSU Tennessee Miller Colliseum, don't become frightened at 11:20AM Monday morning (1/2/2023) when the tornado siren whines up to full volume. Though the university will be closed to mark the New Year’s Day holiday, this will be a...
WEATHER ALERT Tornado Watch[ and Flood Advisory 1-3,2023
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-041000- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible through tonight across all of Middle Tennessee. Main threats will be strong to damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail. Localized flooding may develop where heaviest downpours occur.
clarksvillenow.com
WEATHER ALERT: Tornado Watch issued for Montgomery, surrounding counties
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery and surrounding counties are under a Tornado Watch until 11 a.m. The National Weather Service has issued the alert for Montgomery, Cheatham, Dickson, Houston, Stewart and Robertson counties, in addition to others in Middle Tennessee. A Tornado Watch means that conditions are right...
Here’s how to win a Totally Private Carrie Underwood concert in Nashville for you and 9 friends
Audacy has your chance to win a Totally Private concert for you and 9 friends by Carrie Underwood in Nashville. Listen for the code words to win
Nashville 4th Avenue North Murder/Suicide Deceased Identified
January 2, 2023 – Update: The deceased are identified as Irene Bond, 45, and Geremy Causey, 31, both of Shelby County. Homicide Unit detectives are investigating the apparent murder/suicide involving a man and woman from West Tennessee who were discovered Monday afternoon inside a room of the DoubleTree Hotel on 4th Avenue North.
wgnsradio.com
VA Hospital in Murfreesboro in Need of Nurses - Qualified Nurses Could Receive a $10k to $20k Sign-on Bonus
(Murfreesboro, TN) There will be a hiring fair for nurses in Murfreesboro on Thursday, January 12th at the York VA Medical Center (building 107). The job fair is open to registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and nursing assistants. According to the VA, sign-on bonuses of up to $10,000 and $20,000 may be offered to highly qualified applicants who are interested in long-term care and medical-surgical specialties.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on Outlaw Field Road
Update, 12:15 p.m.: CPD said the pedestrian injured in the crash on Outlaw Field Road has succumbed to their injuries. The pedestrian was Jerrion Thurmond, 21, from Clarksville, Tennessee. Thurmond’s next of kin have been notified. CPD said in a news release that this is still an ongoing investigation and...
WSMV
Women say man in car follows them around
Marius Payton takes a look at the local headlines from around Middle Tennessee. The transmitter for the National Weather Service weather radio alert system is down for maintenance in Nashville. Metro Council to discuss entertainment bills. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Metro Council will discuss a bill that will create...
wgnsradio.com
New Year's Rollover Crash In Smyrna--No Injuries!
(SMYRNA) There was a New Year's crash in Smyrna at the intersection of N. Lowry Street and Aviation Drive. Smyrna Police as well as Fire-Rescue report there were no injuries. The single vehicle rollover accident involved a dark blue Toyota.
One more round of strong storms possible overnight
All modes of severe weather are possible including heavy rain, damaging winds, tornadoes, and hail from the storms overnight.
clarksvillenow.com
News in Clarksville: Buc-ee’s, Marcelina, license plate readers and other top stories this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Buc-ee’s Travel Center planning location at Exit 1: Buc-ee’s, the record-holding convenience store chain with Texas roots, is making its way to town. READ MORE. Clarksville Now Wrapped: Your...
Daughter hopes for answers in mother’s 2004 disappearance
Mary Alice Cox, who struggled with mental illness, was 54-years-old when she disappeared from a group home on Vivian Drive in Clarksville in 2004.
Man shot by Cheatham County deputy following crash, TBI investigating
A man was shot by a Cheatham County deputy late Sunday night following a vehicle crash. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is now looking into the shooting.
radio7media.com
Lawrenceburg restaurant to be featured on America's Best Restaurants
LOCAL RESTAURANT SOCIETY AMERICAN NOSHERIE IN LAWRENCEBURG WILL HOST A VISIT FROM AMERICA’S BEST RESTAURANTS ON JANUARY 10. THE NATIONAL MEDIA AND MARKETING COMPANY FOCUSES ON LOCAL, INDEPENDENTLY OWNED RESTAURANTS. THE EPISODE IS SLATED TO AIR EXTENSIVELY ON SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS AT A LATER DATE.
smokeybarn.com
RAW VIDEO: Train (Engine) Ignites In Springfield Friday Night
RAW VIDEO: Train (Engine) Ignites In Springfield Friday Night. SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A CSX train engine ignited as it made its way into Springfield Friday night causing a large fireball visible from more than a mile away. Initially, the call was reported to 911 as a...
Iconic Nashville Restaurant Closing After More Than 40 Years
The restaurant has been a Music City staple since 1982.
