(Murfreesboro, TN) There will be a hiring fair for nurses in Murfreesboro on Thursday, January 12th at the York VA Medical Center (building 107). The job fair is open to registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and nursing assistants. According to the VA, sign-on bonuses of up to $10,000 and $20,000 may be offered to highly qualified applicants who are interested in long-term care and medical-surgical specialties.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO