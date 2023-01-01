ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickson, TN

dicksonpost.com

Dickson County School Board discusses agricultural barn, space for welding program

The Dickson County School Board discussed the agricultural barn for Dickson County High School, a dedicated space for the welding program at Creek Wood High School, purchasing a pneumatic lift truck and awarding holiday bonuses to the district’s faculty and staff at its December meeting. The board voted 5-1...
atozsports.com

Key Tennessee Vols player sends cryptic tweet

Tennessee Vols running back Jaylen Wright sent a tweet on Tuesday that has some fans concerned. Wright sent a tweet that may or may not be related to football that suggested he could be looking around for a new program or NIL deal. “Dis a business, nun (nothing) personal,” read...
NASHVILLE, TN
radionwtn.com

Henry County’s New Year 2023 Baby Makes His Debut

PARIS, TN – Franklin Matthew made his debut at HCMC on January 1, 2023, becoming this year’s New Year Baby. He was born in the Women’s Center of Henry County Medical Center at 6:53 a.m. to proud parents Ashley Orr and Justin Blankenship of Paris, TN. Matthew...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
Nashville Parent

New Food, Salon and More at Factory at Franklin

The Factory at Franklin has announced new restaurant and retail tenants, including Edley’s Bar-B-Que, The White Alligator and Structured Hair. In addition, longtime Factory office tenant Treeline Bamboo is expanding its footprint and relocating to newly designed space on the campus. “We are excited about these four best-in-class businesses...
FRANKLIN, TN
wgnsradio.com

Monday Morning's 11:20AM Tornado Siren Is A DRILL!

(MURFREESBORO) If you live near Middle Tennessee State University's campus or the MTSU Tennessee Miller Colliseum, don't become frightened at 11:20AM Monday morning (1/2/2023) when the tornado siren whines up to full volume. Though the university will be closed to mark the New Year’s Day holiday, this will be a...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Middle Tennessee Source

WEATHER ALERT Tornado Watch[ and Flood Advisory 1-3,2023

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-041000- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible through tonight across all of Middle Tennessee. Main threats will be strong to damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail. Localized flooding may develop where heaviest downpours occur.
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

VA Hospital in Murfreesboro in Need of Nurses - Qualified Nurses Could Receive a $10k to $20k Sign-on Bonus

(Murfreesboro, TN) There will be a hiring fair for nurses in Murfreesboro on Thursday, January 12th at the York VA Medical Center (building 107). The job fair is open to registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and nursing assistants. According to the VA, sign-on bonuses of up to $10,000 and $20,000 may be offered to highly qualified applicants who are interested in long-term care and medical-surgical specialties.
MURFREESBORO, TN
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on Outlaw Field Road

Update, 12:15 p.m.: CPD said the pedestrian injured in the crash on Outlaw Field Road has succumbed to their injuries. The pedestrian was Jerrion Thurmond, 21, from Clarksville, Tennessee. Thurmond’s next of kin have been notified. CPD said in a news release that this is still an ongoing investigation and...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Women say man in car follows them around

Marius Payton takes a look at the local headlines from around Middle Tennessee. The transmitter for the National Weather Service weather radio alert system is down for maintenance in Nashville. Metro Council to discuss entertainment bills. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Metro Council will discuss a bill that will create...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

New Year's Rollover Crash In Smyrna--No Injuries!

(SMYRNA) There was a New Year's crash in Smyrna at the intersection of N. Lowry Street and Aviation Drive. Smyrna Police as well as Fire-Rescue report there were no injuries. The single vehicle rollover accident involved a dark blue Toyota.
SMYRNA, TN
radio7media.com

Lawrenceburg restaurant to be featured on America's Best Restaurants

LOCAL RESTAURANT SOCIETY AMERICAN NOSHERIE IN LAWRENCEBURG WILL HOST A VISIT FROM AMERICA’S BEST RESTAURANTS ON JANUARY 10. THE NATIONAL MEDIA AND MARKETING COMPANY FOCUSES ON LOCAL, INDEPENDENTLY OWNED RESTAURANTS. THE EPISODE IS SLATED TO AIR EXTENSIVELY ON SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS AT A LATER DATE.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
smokeybarn.com

RAW VIDEO: Train (Engine) Ignites In Springfield Friday Night

RAW VIDEO: Train (Engine) Ignites In Springfield Friday Night. SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A CSX train engine ignited as it made its way into Springfield Friday night causing a large fireball visible from more than a mile away. Initially, the call was reported to 911 as a...
SPRINGFIELD, TN

