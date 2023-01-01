Read full article on original website
starvedrock.media
Mobile Food Pantry Arriving In Ottawa On Saturday
With inflation impacting grocery prices, maybe you could use help putting food on the table. The River Bend Food Bank has teamed up with The Community Food Basket of Ottawa to bring a refrigerated semi packed with food to OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa. Distribution will be Saturday morning starting at 10 in the hospital's 1050 Building parking structure. Registration starts at 9:30.
iheart.com
Applications Now Being Accepted for Chillicothe/Ross County CHIP Program
Applications are now available for all Ross County and City of Chillicothe residents interested in taking advantage of the recently funded Community Housing Impact and Preservation Program, also known as CHIP. This program assists low to moderate income home owners with repairs to their home. Ross County residents can obtain...
Clean-up continues: city of Mendota devastated by downtown fire
MENDOTA, Ill. — The clean-up continues after the city of Mendota, Ill. was devastated from a Thursday, Dec. 29 fire. The Mendota Fire Dept. was called to the 700 block of Illinois Avenue around 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29. What began as smoke coming out of an upstairs apartment ended up spreading and destroying five buildings and leaving one with significant smoke and water damage, Mendota Fire Chief Dennis Rutishauser told News 8.
starvedrock.media
Renewed Push To Allow Dogs At Peru Parks
A new year has brought back an old debate in Peru. To allow or not to allow dogs in city parks. During Tuesday night's city council meeting, Alderman Jason Edgcomb says as the city is pushing citywide recreational trails, it's time to open up Baker Lake to dogs as long as they're on leashes and their owners clean up after them. Fellow Alderman Bob Tieman says he bikes the Baker Lake path and would have no problem sharing the space with dogs.
starvedrock.media
Former Church Up For Sale In Streator
How would you like to own a church complete with a rectory? It's possible in Streator. Chismarick Realty of Streator has listed for sale the former St. Mary's Church property on North Park Street. The asking price of $290,000 includes the church building, rectory, meeting hall and parking lot. The...
starvedrock.media
Princeton PD Looking for Candidates for Future Officer Openings
How'd you like to protect and serve the great people of Princeton?. The city is hoping to fill its eligibility list for future Police Department vacancies. You can pick up your application to be a police officer from the Princeton P.D. on Elm Place, weekdays from 8 to 4, through February 17.
starvedrock.media
Marseilles Couple Proud Parents Of Baby New Year In Grundy County
The first baby of 2023 delivered in Grundy County has parents from Marseilles. Paige Lee Ann Wade was born just before 6:30 Monday morning at Morris Hospital. Her parents are Kayla Koch and Jeremy Wade of Marseilles. Paige weighed in at 6 pounds and 5 ounces. She measured 19 inches at birth. Paige's due date was Thursday.
Unique new discount store coming to Illinois
If you're a fan of discount stores, finding great deals, and treasure hunting, you may be excited to learn that a unique new discount retail store will be opening soon in Illinois. Read on to learn more.
Morris Chop Shop announces new low-cost menu for customers age 60 and older
Morris Chop Shop has partnered with the Community Nutrition Network and Senior Services Association to offer a “Dine Around Town” program, which will offer special, low-cost meals to Grundy County residents over the age of 60 up to three times a week. Chop Shop owners Jackie Clisham and...
25newsnow.com
Hospital systems announce first babies of 2023
(25 News Now) - On New Year’s Day, several local hospital systems announced their first babies born in 2023. On Carle Health’s official Facebook page, the system announced two newborns to ring in the new year, with their photos provided above. Eliza Mendez (left) was born at Carle Foundation Hospital at 2:55 a.m. Sunday, weighing 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Her parents are Kaylin Pritchard and Jorge Mendez of Urbana. Macie Claire Blockman (right) was born to parents Leslie and Jonathan Blockman at 10:40 a.m. at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal at 6 pounds, 14 ounces.
nrgmediadixon.com
Illinois Now Requires 10-Year Smoke Detectors, This Does Not Mean You Have to Run Out and Replace Your Detectors Now Says Dixon Rural Fire Chief
In Illinois, working smoke detectors in every residence is the law and now the state, as of January 1, is requiring the 10-year battery smoke detectors. These are detectors with a sealed in battery that lasts for 10-years. At the end of that time, you replace the whole system. Dixon...
starvedrock.media
Streator Woman Pleads Guilty in Bureau County; Streator Man Indicted in La Salle County
Tracy Lynn Cockream, age 44 of Streator was arrested on a warrant for allegedly committing criminal trespass to vehicles. The alleged activity dates to August 30, 2021. She'd been in and out of court as the case worked through the process. Eventually a warrant was issued for her arrest, and she was taken in late Friday afternoon at the Bureau County Jail in Princeton. In front of a judge on Tuesday, she pleaded guilty and was given a few days of jail time, with credit for time served. She must pay all associated costs, or appear in court again in April.
5-alarm fire gutted portion of Downtown Mendota
MENDOTA, Ill. — A five-alarm fire has gutted a portion of the Downtown Mendota community about 85 miles west of Chicago. First responders were on the scene for hours Friday night putting out flames along Illinois Avenue. There were no reported injuries but the buildings affected housed many local residents and businesses. One specific business was […]
Illinois Man Attacked By Owl While Jogging In Forest Preserve
When I think of getting attacked in the woods by a wild animal, an owl doesn't come to mind. I've never really thought about getting attacked by a wild animal before. I should probably pay more attention next time I go hang out in the woods. There are plenty of animals out there that are capable of it. In Illinois, we have wolves, coyotes, and foxes to just name a few. A bird that never crossed my mind for being dangerous is the owl. Whenever I've seen them in a zoo, they are usually pretty mellow.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Saint Charles, Illinois
There are plenty of things to do in Saint Charles, Illinois. This area has beautiful parks, museums, historic buildings, and restaurants. You can enjoy all these attractions by staying in one of the many hotels in St. Charles, Illinois. Saint Charles, Illinois, is home to a variety of attractions that...
Fire in downtown Mendota, IL rips through pet shop, killing hundreds of animals
Hundreds of animals died in the fire, including the shop's bird mascots Lucy and Mango along with a tortoise named Lil' Foot.
tourcounsel.com
The Promenade Bolingbrook | Shopping mall in Illinois
The Promenade Bolingbrook is a nice outdoor mall 25 minutes from downtown Chicago. It is one of the most pleasant malls in Chicago to walk and shop. It is well worth visiting for its entertainment, shopping and fun options. There is a Macy's store and other shopping options such as American Eagle, Barnes & Noble bookstore, Hollister and Ulta makeup store. One of its most famous and visited stores in Bass Pro Shops. This is a pretty fun store where they sell items for sports and outdoor activities.
959theriver.com
Will County Restaurant Open Since 1946 Announces Closure
A Will County restaurant which has been in business since 1946 has announced its closure under current management. Syl’s made the announcement on social media on Tuesday afternoon. It is with a heavy heart that we share that we are closing our doors under the current management. We thank...
starvedrock.media
Marseilles Man Wanted For Troubling Acts Against His Mother
A Marseilles man accused of a sickening crime against his own mother is wanted after skipping out on a court date. A warrant has been issued for 38-year-old Paul Hawkins. He didn't show up to a hearing Friday in Ottawa. Hawkins was actually furloughed from the La Salle County Jail to receive treatment but he left treatment.
wglc.net
Firefighters rescue animals that amazingly survived building fire
MENDOTA – The massive 5-alarm blaze in downtown Mendota that destroyed much of a block of Illinois Avenue on Thursday took the lives of many, but apparently not all of the animals in a pet store. Owner of UJ Pets, Jennifer Sibley, say that on Friday firefighters around 10 AM found a bearded dragon, a tiny turtle, a pair of frogs, two axelotals and some fish that somehow survived the blaze and temperatures that plunged into the lower 40’s overnight. According to Mendota Fire Chief Dennis Rutishauser the investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing. Owner Jennifer Sibley said the shop Macaw, Mango and Cockatoos Lucy and Melvin were safe.
