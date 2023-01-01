Maryland man sentenced for stealing more than $300k from West Virginia resort

BECKLEY, WV (WOWK)—A man from Maryland was sentenced to two years and three months in prison for transporting more than $300,000 in stolen property.

According to the US Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia’s office, 62-year-old Dhanraj Singh, of Bowie, Maryland, was the maintenance director at a resort in West Virginia, and he admitted to embezzling $382,449 from the resort. Court records say that Singh submitted fake invoices requesting reimbursement when no maintenance work was performed and inflated the cost of maintenance work.

The Department of Justice said that Singh also admitted to stealing about $2,500 from the resort’s petty cash, and he routinely transported money stolen from the resort across state lines.

Singh paid the full amount he stole in ordered restitution, and he will serve three years of supervised release once he finishes his sentence.

