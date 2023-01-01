ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia Basketball vs Auburn Preview

The Georgia Bulldogs will look to win their 11th game of the season as they begin conference play against the Auburn Tigers tonight in Athens. This will be the 195th time these two teams meet on the hardwood in a series that Auburn currently leads 99-95. Last year's matchup saw...
