PLANetizen
Rising Costs Threaten TxDOT’s $85 Billion Highway-Building Plans
Just a few months after approving $85 billion in road building projects as part of a ten-year Unified Transportation Plan approved in August, Texas Transportation Commission officials warned the public that some of the state’s massive highway building plans might have to wait. “Rising labor and material costs prompted...
You Need to Make How Much To be Happy in Texas?
There are a lot of people who will tell you that money doesn't buy happiness. I have found that the people who say that loudest, are the people who have the most money. It is easy for them to say that. GoBankingRates.com and Perdue University studied the question of how...
Is Your Job Life Or Death? Texas Top 5 Most Dangerous Jobs
Here in the great state of Texas, you have to be built Ford tough. Everything is bigger in Texas, including the opportunities. Of course, that means the risks can often be bigger too. Sure, we have great barbecue and talented football teams, but making a living in the Lone Star...
Texas rejects more than 5,000 personalized plates in 2022: 'LA KILLA,' 'SHE MAD' among thousands
Over 5,000 personalized license plates were denied by the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles between January and October 2022, including 'LA KILLA,' '2@BADASH' and 'MR.CRAZY.'
Gov. Abbott activates state emergency response resources due to severe weather hitting Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) — Gov. Greg Abbott gave the go-ahead to set in motion state emergency response resources due to the severe weather expected in Texas Monday. The National Weather Service is expecting marginal-to-enhanced risk of severe storms in the eastern parts of Texas. This could possibly cause tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail and flash […]
New to Texas? How to avoid being miserable this cedar season
The cedar count remains in the "very high" category Tuesday.
fishgame.com
Are Woody Thickets Hurting Aquifer?
He expansion of woody plants across Texas’ Post Oak Savannah is significantly reducing water recharge in the Carrizo-Wilcox aquifer, according to a published article by Texas A&M AgriLife Research scientists. “Thicketized oak woodlands reduce groundwater recharge,” which appeared in Science of the Total Environment, a journal of natural science,...
These are the Most Contaminated Waters Along the Texas Coast
I know it is early January, however, Spring Break is right around the corner and people will be heading out to the beaches and the coast in the next couple of months. The question then becomes, what are you swimming or fishing in? Texas beaches did not do well in a recent report administered by environmenttexas.org.
Home prices jumped 13% in Texas in 2022; Valley saw even higher increases
Data from Zillow shows prices across the state increased by about $36,000, or 12.8% between Dec. 31, 2021 and Nov. 30, 2022.
Can you Go To Jail For Picking Bluebonnets In Texas?
There are a lot of stories online about bluebonnets. Bluebonnets are the official state flower of Texas. They usually start blooming in the Concho Valley in late March. The bluebonnet became the official state flower of Texas in 1901. It was not an overwhelming choice. After much debate, the legislature succumbed to pressure from the National Society of Colonial Dames of America. That organization felt that bluebonnet was a name that paid homage to the many brave Texas pioneer women.
keranews.org
Thousands unnecessarily arrested for minor offenses in Texas, a new report finds
Thousands of people across Texas were arrested in 2019 for offenses that could have been handled with a citation instead, according to a recent report. The report, released by the nonprofit Texas Appleseed in December, looked at arrests made that year in eight Texas jurisdictions, including five in North Texas. Researchers found more than 15,000 people across the state arrested for potentially citation-eligible minor offenses.
a-z-animals.com
Discover Texas’s Coldest January on Record
The geography of Texas is quite diverse, with many different terrains and climates found throughout the state. Mexico borders the state to the south, while Oklahoma provides a border to the north. New Mexico lies to the west, and Arkansas and Louisiana are situated to the east. Texas features everything from vast plains, grasslands, rolling hills, and desert terrains.
Burnt Orange Nation
A history of Texas Longhorns who won high school football state championships
The 2022 Texas high school football season ended with the staging of the University Interscholastic League (UIL) state championship games at AT&T Stadium in Arlington the week of December 14-17. During that week, five Texas Longhorn commits helped their teams win state titles. Three Texas signees from out-of-state also finished the 2022 season as state champions. Those eight put their names on a very long list of historic Longhorns who won state championships during their high school careers. The full list (or as close to a full one as you’re likely to find) can be found a bit later in this post, but before getting to that a brief history of Texas high school football and its state championship games is required.
houstonpublicmedia.org
December’s freeze highlighted ongoing weaknesses of Texas’ power grid, even without widespread blackouts
Texas managed to avoid widespread power outages during the hard freeze before Christmas weekend. But there's a lot that needs to be done to protect the electric grid against another nightmare scenario like the great freeze of February 2021. December's hard freeze came with no precipitation. Ice could have easily...
Texas ag agency says climate change threatens state’s food supply
A new Texas Department of Agriculture report also points to other factors that are making it harder for Texans to access and afford food, including wages falling behind rising costs of living.
Texas Airport Makes List of Most Dangerous Finds By TSA
Criminals will try anything to get around the law. This is also true at airports all around the country. It's the job of the TSA to catch dangerous items and keep them off of planes. But you will be surprised by some of the items caught in either checked bags...
Property tax revision among new Texas laws that took effect Jan. 1
SB12 limits the amount of property taxes a school district can levy on the homestead of an elderly or disabled person, according to a bill analysis by the Senate Research Center.
texasoutdoorsjournal.com
About The January 2023 Cover
One of the biggest challenges each year is finding a painting for Texas Outdoors Journal’s January cover that encompasses all of the outdoor opportunities available to start the New Year. Certainly paintings of some individual opportunity have been featured, but nothing that provides a mosaic of the wide variety of pursuits.
Texas witness shoots video of three disc-shaped objects overhead
A Texas witness at San Antonio reported watching and videotaping three, disc-shaped objects in the sky above at about 5:38 p.m. on December 26, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
How to find relief as cedar fever season arrives in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Cedar fever season is here, and we all know it's a miserable time for people who have allergies. But there are some ways to find relief. KVUE's Quita Culpepper spoke with Dr. Amin Mery of Hill Country Allergy and Asthma. Doctor, for people who are new...
